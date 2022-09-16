For many of the area's high school football teams, the preseason is in the rearview mirror and all eyes are on the beginning of district play.

Several programs began their respective conference schedules this week, while others rest up during the bye week in anticipation of opening district action this Friday. That includes the local teams competing in 5-6A, which includes Allen, Little Elm, McKinney ISD and Prosper, while 6-6A runs it back with Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD and Coppell.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

