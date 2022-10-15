Holding onto a slim three-point lead, Hebron’s offense kicked it into another gear in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game against Flower Mound.
Bryson Spriggs had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 29 yards, and Isaac Cuchens returned a Jaguar fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, as the Hawks pulled away late to earn a 38-14 victory at Hawk Stadium.
Spriggs rushed for a team-high 149 yards on 23 carries to power Hebron’s rushing attack, while senior wide receiver Micah Greene hauled in six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Hawks quarterback Braxton Baker threw for 236 yards on 18-of-24 passing for 236 yards.
Friday’s win improves Hebron’s status in 6-6A. The Hawks improved to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in district with a big game looming next Friday at Coppell (6-1, 3-1). Hebron is one game behind Coppell, Marcus and Plano for second place. Flower Mound dipped to 1-6, 1-3.
The Jaguars had several chances to get back in Friday’s game.
After Hebron took a 17-6 lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Baker to Greene with 3:37 left in the third quarter, Flower Mound quickly responded. Jaguars quarterback Yale Erdman ran for a 4-yard touchdown then ran in the 2-point conversion to reduce Flower Mound’s deficit to 17-14.
Erdman completed 13-of-26 passes for 125 yards. Addison Wells powered Flower Mound’s rushing attack with 58 yards on 12 carries.
But Spriggs’ 5-yard run with 8:48 remaining in the ballgame gave all of the momentum back to Hebron. The Hawks also feasted on a pair of Jaguars fumbles in the fourth quarter, the first of which was returned by Cuchens for a touchdown.
Flower Mound will look to bounce back next Friday against Plano. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Neal E. Wilson Jaguar Stadium.
Denton overpowers Creekview
In search of its first win of the season, Creekview put forth its best offensive showing on Friday.
The Mustangs received 275 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jaiden Paige, but it wasn’t enough in a 49-27 loss to Denton. The Broncos built a 42-13 halftime lead and got three touchdowns and 180 rushing yards from senior running back Coco Brown.
Creekview scored first. Paige found Isaiah Holliday on a 19-yard touchdown pass with 4:32 left in the first quarter to give the Mustangs a 6-0 lead. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
That lead didn’t last long. Denton answered with a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jaice McGuire to give the Broncos a 7-6 lead.
Creekview then had some issues holding onto the ball. The Mustangs fumbled a kickoff that led to a Denton touchdown. Less than three minutes later, Denton’s Jason Smith recovered a fumble by Creekview in the end zone to give the Broncos a 21-6 lead.
R.L. Turner falls to Bryan Adams
Adams’ passing attack proved too much for Turner to overcome in a 46-21 loss on Friday night.
Cougars quarterback Rayvon Jackson Jr. threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-17 passing and also added a rushing touchdown on 51 rushing yards. Kirby Lewis spear-headed a big night for the Adams receivers, finishing with 149 yards on seven catches with one score.
Adam Armendarez got the Lions on the board with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to reduce the Cougar advantage to 13-7 with 8:16 left in the second quarter. Turner recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the Lions weren’t able to capitalize on the extra opportunity as they missed a field goal.
Armendarez paced a balanced rushing attack for Turner with 77 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Joseph Elizardo added 70 rushing yards and a score, while William Torres and Devon Perez each had 62 rushing yards.
Turner dipped to 3-5 overall, 2-4 in 5-5A Division I. The Lions return to play W.T. White next Thursday from Loos Athletic Complex.
Rock Hill shuts out Little Elm
The Blue Hawks forced four Lobo turnovers – all interceptions – and received 176 passing yards from quarterback Kevin Sperry in a 21-0 victory at Children’s Health Prosper ISD Stadium on Friday. Victor Chionuma rushed for two touchdowns for Rock Hill.
All of the scoring came in the first half.
Chionuma had rushing touchdowns of 11 and 3 yards in the first quarter as Rock Hill built a 14-0 lead.
The final points of the game came on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Sperry to Matt Wagner with 5:03 left in the second quarter.
Semaj Jordan-Rector rushed for 63 yards for Little Elm in the loss, while Tay’lon Jackson tallied 73 receiving yards on five catches.
Little Elm dipped to 1-6 overall, 0-4 in 5-6A. The Lobos will host McKinney Boyd next Friday. Rock Hill improved to 3-4, 2-2. The Blue Hawks are at McKinney next Friday.
