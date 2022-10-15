Connor Dean

Hebron junior Connor Dean breaks up a pass intended for Flower Mound senior Grant Satterfield during Friday’s game at Hawk Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Holding onto a slim three-point lead, Hebron’s offense kicked it into another gear in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game against Flower Mound.

Bryson Spriggs had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 29 yards, and Isaac Cuchens returned a Jaguar fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, as the Hawks pulled away late to earn a 38-14 victory at Hawk Stadium.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments