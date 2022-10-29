The Marcus football team secured a fourth straight playoff berth with a 31-14 victory over Plano on Friday from Clark Stadium.
The teams traded scoring runs.
Marcus used a 15-play, 63-yard scoring drive to open the scoring, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Cole Welliver.
Less than five minutes later, the Marauders converted a Wildcat fumble into a two-yard touchdown run by Ben Perlmutter to increase the Marcus lead to 14-0 with 5:57 remaining in the second quarter.
In search of an answer, Plano responded with the game’s next 14 points. Drew Forkner rushed in from the 2 later in the second quarter for the first score of the game for the Wildcats. Plano later tied the score at 14-14 with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Forkner to Kavion Grady and a two-point conversion pass from Forkner to TK Thomas with 10:37 remaining in the third quarter.
Marcus scored the game’s final 17 points.
Welliver threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Khattab with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter to give the Marauders a 21-14 lead.
Reef Ingram tacked on a 26-yard field goal with 7:05 remaining in the contest before Perlmutter rushed for an eight-yard touchdown to ice the victory for Marcus (5-4 overall, 4-2 District 6-6A).
Welliver completed 20-of-27 passes for 207 yards. More than half of that yardage was caught by Khattab, who had three pass receptions for 106 yards. Chance Sautter rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries in the victory.
Forkner completed 8-of-19 passes for 193 yards. Grady had two pass receptions for 101 yards in the loss.
It was the third straight loss for Plano (4-5, 3-3), which can clinch a playoff berth with a victory against Coppell (8-1, 5-1) or a Hebron (5-4, 3-3) loss to Lewisville (8-1, 6-0) next Friday.
Hebron survives Plano West
Needing a win to stay alive in the playoff picture, Hebron received 339 yards and four passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Braxton Baker and also benefitted by a missed field goal from Plano West in a 35-32 victory against the Wolves on Friday night at Hawk Stadium.
Hebron led 14-13 at halftime before expanding its lead to 28-13 in the third quarter with a six-yard touchdown run by senior Bryson Spriggs and a 17-yard touchdown pass from Baker to Case Holleron.
Spriggs rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries. Holleron and Micah Greene were Baker’s favorite targets in the passing game. Greene had three catches for 153 yards with two touchdowns, and Holleron added five pass receptions for 139 yards and two scores.
West fought back.
Dermot White burst for a 74-yard rushing touchdown just 12 seconds after Holleron’s score to bring the Wolves to within 28-19. White helped to keep West within striking distance all night. He finished with 248 rushing yards on 29 carries with a pair of touchdowns.
West closed the gap to 28-26 on a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Donovan Martin with 10:37 remaining in the ballgame.
Hebron restored its two-possession lead with an 84-yard touchdown reception by Holleron, but West made it a 35-32 ballgame on a 1-yard touchdown run by White.
After West forced a 3-and-out on defense, the Wolves had a chance to tie the game with a field goal or score the go-ahead touchdown. West moved the ball into Hebron territory, but Rishahb Sajjan missed a field goal with less than two minutes remaining.
Hebron proceeded to run out the remaining time on the game clock.
The Hawks can clinch a playoff berth next week with a win over Lewisville and a Plano loss to Coppell.
The Colony rolls past Saginaw
Cougar senior running back Kamden Wesley made the final game of his high-school career memorable.
Wesley rushed for five touchdowns on runs of 49, 39, 5, 52 and 15 yards in The Colony’s 59-3 rout of Saginaw on Friday.
Saginaw opened the scoring with a 15-yard field goal.
But, it was all The Colony the rest of the way.
Wesley burst 49 yards on the ensuing Cougar drive to give the Cougars a 7-3 lead.
The Colony increased its lead to 14-3 on a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown by Zion Brown.
And the rout was on. The Cougars scored the game’s final 59 points to earn their second straight victory to close out the season.
The Colony sophomore quarterback Carson Cox had a 3-yard rushing touchdown as well as a 5-yard touchdown pass to Carmelo Torres.
Edwin Lopez booted a career-long 56-yard field goal with seven minutes remaining in the game to give the Cougars (4-6 overall, 4-4 District 3-5A Division I) a 59-3 lead.
W.T. White rallies past Newman Smith
The Trojans’ playoff hopes were officially ended Friday night in a 21-18 loss to the Longhorns.
Newman Smith (5-4 overall, 3-4 District 5-5A Division I) built an 18-7 second-half lead on the power of touchdown runs of 15 and 3 yards by Jaden Coulter and a three-yard burst by Pierson Rougeau.
Coulter rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries. Rougeau scampered for 94 yards on 15 totes.
W.T. White (5-4, 5-2) answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jaydyn Sisk to Jimmy Trilla and a 6-yard burst by Sisk to take the lead for good.
Three turnovers also hurt the Trojans’ cause.
Little Elm snaps 7-game losing streak
Lobos senior Tay’lon Jackson rushed for a 42-yard touchdown with 3:42 remaining in Friday’s ballgame and junior Kellen Tasby added the 2-point conversion run, and Little Elm overcame a 14-point deficit to earn a 29-28 win against Denton Braswell.
It was the first District 5-6A victory of the season for Little Elm (2-7 overall, 1-5 district), which snapped a seven-game losing streak in the process.
Jackson’s touchdown run came moments after a 17-yard touchdown run by Jaydon Perine and a subsequent onside kick recovery for the Lobos.
Tasby threw for 155 yards on 14-of-24 passing. Semaj Jordan-Rector rushed for a team-high 73 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.
Frisco Memorial shuts out Creekview
The Mustangs (0-9 overall, 0-4 District 3-5A Division II) were held to 95 total yards and threw two interceptions in a 39-0 loss to Frisco Memorial on Friday.
The Warriors received 162 rushing yards and one score from Brandon Tullis and 115 yards and two touchdowns from True Booker in the victory.
