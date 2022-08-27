The second year of the Robert Boone era with the Newman Smith football team got off to an emotional start on Friday, outlasting Denton for a 43-42 victory from C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
As the score might indicate, the points came in droves, especially early with Smith building a 29-21 halftime lead thanks to a 24-yard touchdown run from junior Isaiah Small and an interception by senior Demonte Greene late in the first half.
Greene helped extend the Smith lead to 36-21 during the third quarter with a 33-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau, and that connection came through once again during the fourth quarter after Denton had trimmed the gap to 36-34. Rougeau capitalized on a Denton coverage bust and hit his top target for a 63-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans a two-score lead at 43-34.
The Broncos pulled within one point moments later, only for both teams to be held off the scoreboard entirely over the game's final eight-plus minutes. Greene came through with a late interception to seal the victory for Smith.
Lewisville clamps Naaman Forest
Fresh off the program's first regional semifinals appearance since 1996, Lewisville blanked Naaman Forest for three quarters on Friday to fuel a 28-6 victory from Williams Stadium.
The Naaman offense did what it could to steer time of possession in its favor on Friday, logging 77 offensive snaps to Lewisville's 38. But that only amounted to a 332-284 advantage in total yardage for the Rangers, who turned the ball over on downs four times and struggled in pass protection against an aggressive Farmer front line.
Despite being outgained overall, Lewisville held the Rangers to less than 4 yards per carry and less than 5 yards per pass in a smothering effort to open the 2022 season.
Offensively, the Farmers scored the first 28 points of the contest, building a 15-0 halftime lead thanks to touchdown runs of 2 and 13 yards by junior Viron Ellison. Junior quarterback Ethan Terrell added two scores on the ground as well, including an 85-yard scamper in the third quarter for a 28-0 advantage.
Terrell, the reigning 6-6A offensive newcomer of the year, tallied 114 rushing yards to go along with 52 passing yards in the win. Junior Lamar Kerby was the top target on the outside with six catches for 80 yards.
Elsewhere in the area
Hebron had its hands full in its first game under new head coach John Towels III, surrendering 35 first-half points to Jesuit en route to a 38-7 loss. The Hawks got 77 receiving yards and a touchdown from Case Holleron but couldn't slow a hyper-efficient Jesuit passing attack, led by 213 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-19 passing from Charlie Schmidt.
Creekview and R.L. Turner will enter the week seeking the first wins of their 2022 campaigns after coming up short on Thursday. The Mustangs couldn't keep pace with Granbury in a 37-14 defeat, and South Garland distanced from the Lions in the second half for a 40-21 win.
