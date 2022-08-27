Newman Smith

Newman Smith junior Pierson Rougeau, pictured right in previous action, helped the Trojans overtake Denton for a 43-42 victory in Friday's season opener.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The second year of the Robert Boone era with the Newman Smith football team got off to an emotional start on Friday, outlasting Denton for a 43-42 victory from C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

As the score might indicate, the points came in droves, especially early with Smith building a 29-21 halftime lead thanks to a 24-yard touchdown run from junior Isaiah Small and an interception by senior Demonte Greene late in the first half.

