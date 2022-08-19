For the most part, District 5-6A will have the same look as it has in each of the previous two seasons. Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper will continue to remain foes. However, Prosper Rock Hill will become the eighth team in that conference after bi-annual realignment was conducted by the UIL in February.
Rock Hill, which is entering just its third season as a football program, has made the leap to 6A after spending its first two years in Class 5A Division II. The Blue Hawks will be led by first-year head coach Mark Wilkinson, who previously served as the defensive coordinator under former head coach Mark Humble.
Wilkinson is one of five new head coaches in District 5-6A this season, along with Reed Heim (Guyer), Joe Castillo (Little Elm), Lee Wiginton (Allen) and Daniel Foster (McKinney Boyd). Wiginton is Allen’s third head coach in as many seasons. He takes over for Chad Morris, who spent just one year with the Eagles and followed in the footsteps of Terry Gambill, who retired after a lengthy coaching career following the 2020 season.
Allen won a district title for the 16th consecutive season last year, though Guyer played in a state championship game for the second time in the last three seasons. Prosper nearly ended Guyer’s run in the regional semifinals, but the Wildcats used a big second half to rally for a 25-22 win.
Five Games to Watch
St. John Bosco (Calif.) at Allen
Aug. 26: The Lee Wiginton era at Allen begins with a stiff challenge. The Eagles open the season by hosting the No. 1 team in the nation in MaxPreps’ preseason ranking, St. John Bosco as part of the Tom Landry Classic. Allen is ranked No. 46 in the same poll. Braves senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson is committed to Louisville. Senior defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei totaled four sacks for a Bosco defense that finished last season with 31 sacks. The Eagles lost defensive tackle D.J. Hicks and running back Devyn Turner to transfer, but the cupboard is hardly bare with junior quarterback Mike Hawkins and junior defensive end Zina Umeozulu leading their respective units.
Prosper Rock Hill at Prosper
Sept. 23: The first installment in the battle of Prosper is slated to take place in the second week of district play at Children’s Health Stadium. One of the early storylines for that matchup will be the quarterback battle. Eagles senior quarterback Harrison Rosar threw for 3,001 yards with 38 total touchdowns last season. On the other side of the field, Blue Hawks signal-caller Kevin Sperry, a sophomore, is listed by Hudl as the No. 3 quarterback in Texas for the class of 2025 and has offers from Baylor, Florida State, North Texas, Ole Miss and SMU.
McKinney at McKinney Boyd
Sept. 23: This matchup between crosstown rivals comes at an earlier date than previous years, but expect another instant classic. Two years ago, Boyd won a 14-7 defensive battle. It was the second game in as many years decided by seven points or less. Lions senior quarterback Keldric Luster, a Frisco Liberty transfer and SMU commit, will look to energize a McKinney squad that averaged 26.4 points per game last season. On the opposite side of the field, Boyd senior signal-caller Ryan Shackleton will look to lead the Broncos to a third straight win over the Lions.
Little Elm at Prosper
Sept. 30: One of the more entertaining games from last season, Tyson Bope made a field goal in double overtime to lift Little Elm to a wild 59-56 victory as the Lobos improved to 5-0. Prosper seeks revenge and will be led offensively by Rosar, senior wide-out Hunter Summers and senior running back Malik Dailey. Little Elm will turn to junior Kellen Tasby to lead the offense following the graduation of John Mateer, and the Lobos are under the direction of former North Garland coach Joe Castillo.
Allen at Denton Guyer
Oct. 20: The signature win in the Chad Morris era – Morris lasted just one season as Allen’s head coach – the Eagles raced out to a 24-14 halftime lead before surviving a late rally to preserve a 38-31 victory last season. The Eagles used a potent rushing attack to clinch the seven-point victory, churning out 340 yards with two touchdowns and 235 total yards from now-junior quarterback Mike Hawkins. But, Allen will have the challenge of attempting to bottle up Guyer senior quarterback Jackson Arnold. Defensively, the Wildcats will be led by Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites.
