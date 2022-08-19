Allen vs Prosper

Allen and Prosper were among three teams from District 5-6A that advanced to at least the regional final round of the playoffs last season.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Luedke

For the most part, District 5-6A will have the same look as it has in each of the previous two seasons. Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper will continue to remain foes. However, Prosper Rock Hill will become the eighth team in that conference after bi-annual realignment was conducted by the UIL in February.

Rock Hill, which is entering just its third season as a football program, has made the leap to 6A after spending its first two years in Class 5A Division II. The Blue Hawks will be led by first-year head coach Mark Wilkinson, who previously served as the defensive coordinator under former head coach Mark Humble.

