Marcus Jackson

The Colony senior linebacker Marcus Jackson picks up a fumbled snap by South Hills for a defensive touchdown in the first half of Saturday’s District 3-5A Div. I opener at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. The Cougars won 72-0.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

FORT WORTH – Through the first two weeks of the season, The Colony had been right there. The Cougars matched score for score with Red Oak and Royse City, only to see the Hawks and Bulldogs pull away in the second half to earn a victory.

But playing in a rare Saturday afternoon game, The Colony didn’t have to worry about trying to outlast the opposition. In fact, it was complete domination from start to finish in a 72-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills at Herman Clark Stadium.

