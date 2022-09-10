The Colony senior linebacker Marcus Jackson picks up a fumbled snap by South Hills for a defensive touchdown in the first half of Saturday’s District 3-5A Div. I opener at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. The Cougars won 72-0.
FORT WORTH – Through the first two weeks of the season, The Colony had been right there. The Cougars matched score for score with Red Oak and Royse City, only to see the Hawks and Bulldogs pull away in the second half to earn a victory.
But playing in a rare Saturday afternoon game, The Colony didn’t have to worry about trying to outlast the opposition. In fact, it was complete domination from start to finish in a 72-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills at Herman Clark Stadium.
“I know that we have a good football team,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “I scheduled Royse City and Red Oak for reasons like this. We’ve got some big games coming up. It was good to come out here with a win and get some guys in that haven’t had a chance to play a lot.”
In earning their first win of the season, the Cougars (1-2 overall, 1-0 District 3-5 Division I) got four touchdowns from senior running back Kamden Wesley, who added an interception that led to the first score of the game.
On the second offensive snap of the game, Wesley leaped in the air and hauled in an interception at the 25-yard line. Three plays later, he ran to his left for a 10-yard touchdown and a 7-0 The Colony lead.
Wesley had three totes in just over a quarter of playing time, and all three went for touchdowns on carries of 10, 6 and 10 yards, in addition to a receiving touchdown.
“We put him in for one series and told him to go do his thing,” Rangel said. “He’s done it two of the three games that we’ve played. He scored four times and probably could have scored more. He’s a talented kid and leader of the football team. I just love the way that he’s leading right now, the way that he’s playing right now. He’s special.”
It was a total team effort for The Colony. The Cougars scored on their first six drives to build a 65-0 halftime lead.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Cox made the most of his playing time before turning over the reins of the Cougar offense to Trey Rangel with 7:37 remaining in the first half. Cox ran for a score and threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which was a 37-yard strike up the left side of the field to junior Chase Glover for a 14-0 The Colony lead.
Rangel led scoring drives in the second and third quarters. With 6:24 left in the first half, Rangel found junior John Said open in the middle of the field. Said shed Scorpion tacklers to complete a 47-yard catch and run for the touchdown. In the third quarter, Rodney Gould rushed from the 27 for the final points of the game. He scampered for a team-high 54 yards on Saturday.
The Cougar defense also got in on the scoring. Senior linebacker Andrew Kasmerski pounced on a pair of South Hills fumbles in the final minute of the first quarter – the first that he scooped up near the goal line and ran into the end zone for a touchdown and 35-0 The Colony lead.
“Obviously, South Hills is a man down, but they play hard and they’re well-coached,” coach Rangel said. “But it’s another thing to come out and score every three plays. I was excited about our execution in the first half.”
The Colony’s delivered a historic performance on defense.
The Colony stymied South Hills to the tune of minus-33 yards while adding two touchdowns on fumble recoveries – the latter by senior linebacker Marcus Jackson with five minutes left in the second quarter for a 63-0 lead.
“I don’t think we’ve had a game like that,” coach Rangel said. “I’m proud of how we played and handled a Saturday game, the different schedule, having to get up early and driving and hour-and-a-half to Fort Worth. I thought that we handled things well.”
The Colony will look to make it two straight victories next Friday when it plays host to Burleson Centennial. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.
See the best photos in The Colony's win over South Hills
