Everyone loves a good comeback story. In sports, sometimes that can be the iconic team looking recapture its glory days or a plucky underdog that no one saw coming emerging as a contender.
Every year in Texas high school football is chalked with teams that showcase drastic improvements from the previous season, and here are a few throughout Collin County who have enjoyed a bit of a resurgence so far during their respective 2022 campaigns.
Frisco Heritage
The Coyotes have positioned themselves to clinch just the second playoff appearance in program history, which is quite the turnaround after submitting a 4-6 record last season. Heritage entered its bye week at 6-2 overall and 5-1 in district play.
The Coyotes have thrived in close quarters, going 3-1 in games decided by seven point or less against 6-5A Division I opponents. In addition to that late-game resilience, Heritage has leaned on the veteran play of a defense that returned seven starters from last season, limiting teams to 14.8 points per game — a staggering 24-point decrease from last season.
The Coyotes have done so while having their depth at quarterback tested. A different player has led Heritage in passing in each of its previous three games.
Frisco Independence
The Knights' 2021 season produced just a 3-7 record, the program's fewest number of wins since its second year of varsity football in 2015. A change of scenery has served Independence well, dropping down to Class 5A Division II and emerging as a contender in 3-5A Div. II.
Independence entered Friday's high-profile game with top-ranked Argyle sporting a 6-1 record, flipping the script on the team's hard-luck 2021 campaign. That has been particularly been the case on defense, where Independence surrendered just 18 points per game through its first seven contests after allowing 36.3 the year prior.
Led by linebacker Matthew Goldman, the Knights rank in the area's top 15 in total defense (226.3 yards), rushing defense (116.9), passing defense (112.6) and scoring defense (15.3).
Offensively, quarterback Matteo Quattrin has been strong with 1,302 yards through the air and 13 total touchdowns.
Frisco Reedy
One season removed from going 5-6, the Lions have staked a viable claim to being the season's top team in Frisco ISD. Reedy sported a perfect 8-0 record and the state's No. 6 ranking in Class 5A Division I heading into Friday's marquee bout with rival Frisco.
The Lions have been malleable during their unbeaten start, toughing out a 13-7 defensive grinder over Lone Star on Sept. 9 and handling the ebbs and flows of a shootout with Wakeland the following week on Sept. 16, 41-37. Reedy's resilience was tested on both occasions, getting a late 88-yard punt return touchdown from Kaleb Smith to top the Wolverines.
Reedy's defense has been among the area's best, having held three district opponents to seven points or less. Kahlil Smith, Dixon Hudson and Devin Hardy have helped steer that effort, while Dennis Moody (1,002 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) has been a revelation out of the backfield, and quarterback Caleb Deal has been a model of efficiency with a 76% completion percentage and only one interception thrown in eight games.
McKinney
The Lions were one of the area's more popular bounce-back candidates after last season's 4-6 campaign. McKinney rolled through its preseason schedule before posting just a 1-5 record in one of the state's toughest districts.
That mostly showed in the Lions' production on offense, averaging just 19.5 points per game in conference play in 2021, but experience and the natural development of McKinney's cadre of blue-chippers have contributed to a staggering improvement up to 45.5 points per game through four rounds of district, which included a down-to-the-wire bout with state-ranked Allen.
SMU commit Keldric Luster has brought stability to the quarterback position, teaming with running back Bryan Jackson and an offensive line led by Adrian Mackintrush to post the area's No. 3-ranked rushing attack in 6A at 270.3 yards per game.
With Mekhi Frazier, Christian Ford and Xavier Filsaime leading the way on the other side, McKinney's defense has been stout at 25.1 points allowed per game.
McKinney North
The Bulldogs got it together during district play last year to ease the sting of a 1-4 start to the season, ultimately finishing the year at 5-6 and in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.
Although that might have hindered its bounce-back potential, North has been rolling under first-year head coach Kendall Brewer and entered Friday's showdown at Longview with a 6-1 record and in district title contention. The Bulldogs, as is typically the case, haven't lacked for firepower at 38.9 points per game and sport the area's fifth-ranked offense in 5A at 471.9 yards per game.
Running back Jayden Walker has been one of the catalysts for that surge, logging 1,540 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just seven games. That includes six games of more than 160 yards on the ground, with three exceeding the 260-yard barrier.
Operating behind a veteran offensive line certainly helps, and the Bulldogs have enjoyed a similar boost from a defense that has allowed 25.8 points per game during its first six wins. With Andrew McGee, Diego White and Zion Carter leading that unit, North has held three of its first seven opponents to 14 points or less, something the Bulldogs hadn't done since 2017.
Plano
The Wildcats won just three total games over the previous two seasons and have already exceeded that mark with a 4-3 record entering Friday's game against Flower Mound. That includes a 3-1 mark in 6-6A play, sparked by the program's first 3-0 start to district since 2008.
Although Plano took its lumps last year during a 2-8 season, there was reason to believe the Wildcats were closer than their record indicated. Of the team's six district losses, Plano held a halftime lead in four of those ballgames.
This year, the Wildcats were able to sustain their play right up to the finish line in pivotal wins over Plano East, Plano West and Hebron — controlling opponents on the ground with the duo of Kameron Jones and TK Thomas, who are averaging a combined 6.5 yards per carry, with some timely mobility from quarterback Drew Forkner mixed in, plus a defense that forced 2.8 turnovers during Plano's first four district ballgames.
Prestonwood Christian North
While this might be bending the rules a little bit, considering the Lions are just a second-year varsity program, but upstart Prestonwood North has made quite the leap in its sophomore season.
The Lions, who compete in six-man football in TAPPS Division III, sported a 5-5 record last season and began stringing together several of those wins later in the year, despite rostering no seniors.
That continuity has paid off with Prestonwood North unbeaten through its first eight games this season with a margin of victory of nearly 35 points per game. The Lions' closest contest came on Oct. 13 in a 32-26 victory over Wylie Prep Academy, with quarterback Hayden Wood (323 passing yards and four touchdowns), receiver Tucker Richardson (184 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and receiver Caden Copeland (132 receiving yards, one touchdown) among the standouts.
