Baron Tipton Luca Grosoli

Coppell junior Baron Tipton (80) celebrates a touchdown reception with junior Luca Grosoli on Friday at Keller ISD Athletic Complex. Tipton caught the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left in a 44-38 win for 3-0 Coppell.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

KELLER – Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley said that his Cowboys didn’t play their best game Friday night. But he said the sign of a good team is when its can overcome mistakes and find a way to win.

For the second straight week, the outcome of a game for Coppell was decided during the last 20 seconds. Last week, senior Malkam Wallace scored a 3-yard touchdown to lift the Cowboys to a 30-26 win over South Grand Prairie. On Friday, junior wide receiver Baron Tipton caught a 12-yard fade from senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw in the left corner of the end zone with 13 seconds remaining in the contest to lift the Cowboys to a 44-38 win over Keller Timber Creek.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments