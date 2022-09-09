Coppell junior Baron Tipton (80) celebrates a touchdown reception with junior Luca Grosoli on Friday at Keller ISD Athletic Complex. Tipton caught the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left in a 44-38 win for 3-0 Coppell.
KELLER – Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley said that his Cowboys didn’t play their best game Friday night. But he said the sign of a good team is when its can overcome mistakes and find a way to win.
For the second straight week, the outcome of a game for Coppell was decided during the last 20 seconds. Last week, senior Malkam Wallace scored a 3-yard touchdown to lift the Cowboys to a 30-26 win over South Grand Prairie. On Friday, junior wide receiver Baron Tipton caught a 12-yard fade from senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw in the left corner of the end zone with 13 seconds remaining in the contest to lift the Cowboys to a 44-38 win over Keller Timber Creek.
“I ran out there to my OC and told him to take a shot (to Tipton),” Wiley said. “I told my receiver, protect your quarterback, don’t let him throw a pick or let him get sacked. Great ball by Fishpaw. Great catch by Tipton.”
Tipton’s touchdown reception was the final score in a wild second half in which the two teams combined for 34 points over the game’s final 14:37.
Timber Creek (1-2) tied the score at 38-38 with 5:10 left in the fourth quarter. With the Falcons facing fourth-and-goal from the Cowboys’ 5-yard line, Timber Creek junior quarterback Lior-jire Mendji executed a great run fake on an run-pass option and found senior Jahrid Hughes for a touchdown.
Coppell’s (3-0) next drive stalled at midfield, but a head’s-up play on special teams helped to rally the Cowboy defense. Senior Nicolas Radicic boomed a punt inside the 10-yard line. The ball bounced toward the goal line, but senior Evan Kraus pushed it back into play, where it was downed at the 3-yard line.
“That’s just Nic,” Darkoch said. “He’s a great punter. It was just a lot of effort to go up and get that ball.”
Timber Creek initially attempted to run out the clock, but a few moderate gains had the Falcons thinking otherwise. Lior-jire kept the Timber Creek offense on the field until it had to punt with less than 30 seconds left in the ballgame.
Senior Zack Darkoch proceeded to make another big play for Coppell’s special teams. With a lot of green grass in front of him, he fielded the punt at the Cowboy 30-yard line and ran to his right and returned the ball all the way to the Timber Creek 12.
“I just had some time to think about it and when I was getting the ball, I was getting some yards there,” Darkoch said. “I just got it and made a play.”
Fishpaw and Tipton did the rest on the very next play, with Tipton hauling in the game-winning touchdown reception. Timber Creek attempted a hook-and-ladder play on the first play of their next drive, but the Falcons were tackled well short of the end zone, and the Cowboys escaped with their third straight win to begin the season.
“It was a crazy second half,” Wiley said. “Neither defense played great in the second half. The ball moved up and down the field on us in the second half. We’ve just got to find way to get off the field.”
Fishpaw delivered another brilliant performance for Coppell, completing 22-of-35 passes for 287 yards with five touchdowns. Junior Luca Grosoli was Fishpaw’s go-to target, finishing with 13 pass receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Wallace rushed for 139 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown.
Coppell used some trickery to score two touchdowns in a 21-second span in the final minute of the second quarter.
The Cowboys set up for a 37-yard field-goal attempt. Fishpaw received the hold, but he threw a fade pass that was caught by Tipton at the 2-yard line. One play later, Wallace ran in from the 2 to tie the score at 17-17.
On the ensuing kickoff, Coppell senior Owen Albright hauled in the onside kick to give the ball to the Cowboys at the Falcon 25. Three plays later, Darkoch caught a pass from two yards out to give Coppell a 24-17 lead.
And while Coppell takes a perfect 3-0 record into the bye week, Wiley would like to see a few mistakes cleaned up. The Cowboys were flagged 11 times for 102 yards, including a personal foul for roughing the punter that led to a Falcon touchdown.
Coppell struggled defending the run. Parks carved up the Cowboy defense to the tune of 226 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns. For the game, the Falcons recorded 505 yards of total offense.
“It’s more about getting lined up and executing,” Wiley said. “Because we’re undersized, we do a lot of slanting. There was a lot of miscommunication. We slanted the wrong way. We’re getting cut off some. We’ve just got to get better at what we can do.”
See the best photos from Coppell's 44-38 win over Keller Timber Creek
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.