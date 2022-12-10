Prosper vs Duncanville

Prosper senior Carson McClendon, top, brings down Duncanville running back Caden Durham early into Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half.

But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

