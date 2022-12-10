UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half.
But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
The defeat ends Prosper's deepest postseason since the program's state championship run as a 3A Div. I program in 2008. The Eagles finish up the season at 13-2, one victory short of matching the winningest year in their history.
"I'm so proud of them. Nobody in the state of Texas outside of this program thought we'd make it this far this year," said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. "These guys have bought into what we're doing at Prosper High School."
Schmidt referenced a note he had seen on social media earlier in week, as Prosper ISD football play-by-play announcer Bryan Sutcliffe tweeted that Prosper's 2023 class had contributed to 41 wins over their four years with the program — a four-year span that ties the winningest such stretch in school history. In those four seasons, the Eagles totaled a 41-14 record, prefacing their momentous 2022 campaign with three consecutive trips to the regional finals from 2019-21.
"They love each other, these coaches work their tails off, and it's a testament to what we can accomplish when we pour into a goal. We had a great year," Schmidt said.
But the road block impeding Prosper's path on Saturday was a daunting one, with Duncanville punching its ticket to the 6A Div. I state title game for the fourth time in the past five years. The Panthers will draw familiar foe and defending state champion Galena Park North Shore at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 from AT&T Stadium.
The Eagles entered Saturday's contest plenty battle-tested, having finished second in a 5-6A district that stacks up among the deepest in the area. Prosper followed that up with a playoff run that produced wins over state-ranked foes in North Crowley and Lewisville in third and fourth rounds.
But Duncanville has been operating in rare air on the gridiron in recent years, playing in its fifth consecutive state semifinal. Having now won four of those games, the Panthers did so in resounding fashion — outgaining Prosper, 503-132.
The Panthers made plays in every capacity, scoring all 41 points over the final three quarters after Prosper surrendered just 32 yards during the opening frame. That included on special teams — an area where the Eagles have been aggressive throughout the postseason. Duncanville used that to its advantage, as punter and star receiver Dakorian Moore twice evaded an attempted punt block by Prosper and took off to move the chains on runs of 19 and 39 yards.
"I don't think it was intentional. I think he was about to get the punt blocked both times and just took off running," Schmidt said. "Our kids were in the right spots to make a play and he pulled it down and ran."
The first such sequence loomed large, with Duncanville having just started to find its footing after opening the second quarter with a seven-play scoring drive capped by a 3-yard Caden Durham touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Prosper's defense recovered on the following series, backing the Panthers into fourth-and-17 from their own 14-yard line. Moore's 19-yard run followed, and that set up up a 67-yard touchdown run by Durham one play later to up the count to 14-0 with 3:43 left in the half.
It was symptomatic of a rainy night at SMU — which included a lightning delay that neared two hours — with Duncanville pushing all the right buttons while luring Prosper well outside its comfort zone. The Panthers leaned on Durham and a high-octane run game that thrived against one of the area's stingiest defenses. Prosper entered the ballgame having allowed just over 277 total yards per game but surrendered 408 on 8.9 yards per carry on the ground alone.
Durham continued his emphatic postseason with 206 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Moore totaled 142 yards of offense and a score — hauling in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Keelon Russell with 2:26 left in the first half to pace a 21-0 lead at halftime.
"They do what they do offense. They're going to run the ball. They'll run some zone and run some counter, and they're going to stay with it," Schmidt said. "I thought they just did a great job of staying with it until they got it to work."
Prosper's 132 total yards materialized on just 2.7 yards per play. The Panthers held the Eagles to just 14 yards on the ground while limiting senior Harrison Rosar and the air attack to 118 yards on 12-of-28 passing.
Prosper logged just one snap in the Duncanville red zone, which materialized near the end of the third quarter following the team's largest gain of the night — a 36-yard completion from Rosar to junior Nate TenBarge that, followed a Panther penalty, staked the Eagles at first-and-goal from the 10-yard line.
But it just that kind of night for Duncanville, as linebacker Vernon Grant intercepted Rosar on the very next play to end the third quarter. Thirteen plays into the Panthers' following series, JaQualon Armstrong polished off the win with an 8-yard touchdown run.
