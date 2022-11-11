Emerson football

Emerson's Christian Lyons (9) is dragged down by a Colleyville Heritage defender during Friday's bi-district playoff game.

 Photo courtesy of Cody Thorn

Weston Smith threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead Colleyville Heritage to a 35-14 win over Frisco Emerson in the opening round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs at the Ford Center on Friday night.

Smith, a senior quarterback committed to Princeton, connected with Luke Ullrich on three of those touchdowns. Ullrich, a junior, finished with six receptions for 82-yards.

 

