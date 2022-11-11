Weston Smith threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead Colleyville Heritage to a 35-14 win over Frisco Emerson in the opening round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs at the Ford Center on Friday night.
Smith, a senior quarterback committed to Princeton, connected with Luke Ullrich on three of those touchdowns. Ullrich, a junior, finished with six receptions for 82-yards.
Emerson showed some early jitters in first quarter, giving up two touchdowns and finding it hard to move the ball against the Panthers before going down 14-0.
But the Mavericks, who qualified for the playoffs in their very first year of varsity competition, settled down and stormed back to tie the score at 14-14 late in the second quarter.
Heritage (8-3) elected to receive the ball after winning the coin toss and proceeded to drive the ball 60 yards and went up 7-0 on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Ullrich with 10:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Emerson (9-2) was buried deep in their own territory after the ensuing kickoff and were forced to punt at their own nine-yard line. The Panthers blocked the punt and Jack Sluder fell on the ball in the end zone to increase the lead to 14-0 with 7:59 left in the first quarter.
“We fell behind by those two touchdowns right at the get-go but regained our composure,” said Kendall Miller, Emerson head coach.
The Mavericks cut the lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter when DJ Shelton, just a sophomore, hit Jayson Williams on a 33-yard touchdown strike. Shelton finished the night throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown.
Emerson forced a punt on Heritage’s next possession, then tied the score at 14-14 when Mike Molstad capped a long drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:16 left before intermission.
Unfortunately, that would be the end of the scoring for Emerson.
The Panthers scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Heritage forced a punt on the Mavericks' first possession of the second half, then drove 67 yards and took a 21-14 lead when, on second-and-long, Smith connected with Braden Blueitt for an 18-yard touchdown with 5:00 left in the third quarter.
Smith and Ullrich hooked up again with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown that sealed the game.
The Panthers thwarted Emerson’s last attempt drive by picking off a pass late in the game.
Smith’s last touchdown pass to Ullrich came at the 3:16 mark of the fourth quarter from the red zone to finish the scoring at 35-14.
Emerson’s Izzy Bills led all rushers with 75 yards on 15 carries, while Kylen Evans led the Mavericks in receiving, catching seven passes for 87 yards.
