Emerson vs Memorial

Frisco Emerson quarterback Darryl Shelton, left, accounted for six touchdowns in his team's 40-30 win over Frisco Memorial on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Cody Thorn

Darryl Shelton accounted for 353 yards of total offense and six touchdowns to lead undefeated Emerson to a 40-30 win over Frisco Memorial on Friday from The Ford Center at The Star.

Emerson, in its first year of varsity football, sits on top of District 3-5A Division II with a perfect 7-0 record, unbeaten alongside state-ranked Argyle.

 

