Darryl Shelton accounted for 353 yards of total offense and six touchdowns to lead undefeated Emerson to a 40-30 win over Frisco Memorial on Friday from The Ford Center at The Star.
Emerson, in its first year of varsity football, sits on top of District 3-5A Division II with a perfect 7-0 record, unbeaten alongside state-ranked Argyle.
Memorial (0-3, 1-6) took an early first-quarter lead when Jackson Jennings recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to put the Warriors ahead, 7-0. The Mavericks (3-0, 7-0) tied the score at 7-7 with just over a minute left in the quarter when Shelton connected with Mike Molstad from 7 yards out to cap a 68-yard drive.
Emerson took over at its own 21-yard line after forcing a punt and drove the length of the field before taking a 14-7 lead on Shelton’s deep pass to Matheus Machado with 4:21 left in the first half.
Machado, a junior, led all receivers hauling in six passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mavericks forced another punt on Memorial’s next possession, but the Warriors scored a defensive touchdown on Jason Chappel’s 52-yard pick-six to even the score again, 14-14 with 23 seconds left in the first half.
It was a see-saw battle in the second half.
Emerson capitalized on a Memorial muffed punt midway through the third quarter and took a 21-14 lead when Shelton rushed in from the 5-yard line on a quarterback keeper. Memorial wasted no time on the ensuing possession, evening the score again on Damarion McPherson’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Michael Lathon with 3:42 left in the third quarter.
McPherson, the Warrior’s junior signal-caller, threw for 140 yards with one touchdown and rushed for another 30-yards on five carries.
“They came ready to play,” said Kendall Miller, Emerson head coach. “Hats off to a very well-coached Memorial football team.”
On a second-and-long play early in the fourth quarter, Shelton found Jayson Williams on a 30-yard post pattern to give the Mavericks a first down at the Memorial 22-yard line. Shelton, just a sophomore, then connected again with Machado on a 22-yard touchdown strike to put Emerson up 27-21 with 10:21 left in the game.
The extra point was blocked by the Warriors, however, and David Wilson returned it for two points to reduce the lead to 27-23.
Backed by some punishing rushing from Brandon Tullis, Memorial put together a long drive on its next possession and regained the lead 30-27 on Tullis’ 2-yard run up the middle with 5:20 remaining in the final quarter.
But that would be the last of the scoring for the Warriors.
With 4:34 left in the game, Shelton tossed a 74-yard touchdown pass to Kylen Evans to put Emerson up 34-30. Brandon Maxey intercepted a pass for the Mavericks on Memorial’s next possession, and Shelton’s short touchdown scamper from 2 yards out iced the game with just over one minute remaining.
Emerson next hosts Argyle at Frisco's Toyota Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, while Memorial plays Frisco Independence at The Star on the same night.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.