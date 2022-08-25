Of the nine months or so that encompass a typical school year, there's just something that hits different about that first week of high school football.
For the past few weeks, I've waded back into another year of coverage through early-season volleyball, covering games and shooting photos at tournaments, on top of sprinkling in a few trips to football practices throughout the schedule.
But this week is when things really shift gears. That first weekend assembling the coverage schedule, posting our annual all-market football preview to the website (which you can still check out at starlocalmedia.com), and the first nosedive into what's traditionally one of the most festive times of the year throughout the state.
That fanfare extends to the coaches, players, parents and fans involved in what has become a seemingly year-round process that at long last culminates with their favorite team's opening kickoff either Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Every team enters that ballgame 0-0, and those same programs have all taken various steps forward in filling whatever voids were caused by graduation or staff changes during the offseason. Coaches have their starting 22s in place, and players have put forth the effort to earn those coveted spots.
Having discussed those situations with the coaches of the 20-ish high school football programs that I'll be covering this year, that builds plenty of excitement on my end for wanting to see these teams fulfill their goals for the season.
I'm excited to see if the third time is indeed the charm for Lovejoy, which has played in back-to-back regional finals only to see its playoff run dashed at the hands of the eventual state champion. The Leopards are loaded this season, evidenced by their No. 2 preseason ranking in Class 5A Division II, and they've got every reason to believe this could be a special year.
Just a few miles west, I'm excited to see how Allen builds off an unorthodox offseason, including near-wholesale turnover within a coaching staff that saw its players practice in pads for the first time just 13 days before its season opener. I'm excited to see what strides Lee Wiginton makes in restoring stability to one of the state's most prolific football programs.
I'm excited to see if Celina has another run in them. The Bobcats advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015 last year, but a move to 4A Division I and a spot in a loaded region that includes four other teams ranked in the state's top 10 is going to make that journey interesting, to put it mildly.
I'm excited to see if Prosper Rock Hill, which has already produced a state semifinalist in softball and a state runner-up in swimming in just two years of varsity athletics, can hang in arguably the toughest football district in the area. Or if Prosper, fresh off three consecutive runs to the regional finals, can take the next step.
I'm excited to see who emerges from what figures to be a hyper-competitive 6-6A — whether it's the four-way tug of war between three-time defending champion Marcus and rivals Lewisville, Flower Mound and Hebron, and whether or not Plano ISD can author a bounce-back year with continuity fueling Plano and Plano West and a changing of the guard ushering in a new era for Plano East.
I'm excited to see how much McKinney's impressive 2024 class has improved since last season, when players like running back Bryan Jackson, defensive back Xavier Filsaime and linebacker Makhi Frazier all earned significant reps as sophomores. And who wouldn't be excited to see how quarterback Keldric Luster's electric skill set translates to 5-6A after two seasons of running roughshod over 7-5A Div. II?
I'm excited to see if McKinney Boyd can mold another standout defense despite graduating all but two starters on that side of the ball, how McKinney North juggles a talented one-two punch at quarterback with senior Gavin Constantine and junior Colin Hitchcock both back under center, and whether both programs can keep their playoff traditions intact under first-year head coaches in Daniel Foster (Boyd) and Kendall Brewer (North).
I'm excited to see how Carrollton Creekview builds off last year's run to the playoffs under Tony Castillo, despite being shuffled into a completely different district with the likes of Argyle, Lake Dallas and Frisco ISD. And if a change of scenery serves Carrollton Newman Smith and Carrollton R.L. Turner well as both programs continue to make gains under their young coaching staffs.
And with an eye on the private school gridiron, I'll be excited to find out if Prestonwood Christian makes strides towards recapturing its championship form under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, how head coach Nick Schiele begins rebuilding John Paul II as a TAPPS independent, and if a change in leadership can take McKinney Christian to the next level with Dan Whitsett now at the helm.
No matter where your favorite team left off at the end of the 2021 season, and what transpired in the months since during the offseason, there's always some reason to conjure a bit of excitement for what lies ahead this fall.
Right now, all those little subplots are unknown. But we'll get the answers soon enough, and I'm excited to find out.
