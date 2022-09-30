LEWISVILLE — Wins are a coveted currency in a district as balanced as 6-6A, yet even in victory last week, Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle felt like the Farmers could have finished stronger in a 28-21 win over Flower Mound.
It's only fitting then that one of the parting sights of Lewisville's response Friday against previously undefeated Coppell was a 61-yard touchdown run by senior Xavier Lewis on the final play of the night for the Farmers' offense.
It was an exclamation mark on a wire-to-wire clinic from Lewisville (4-1, 2-0 district), which handed the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season in a 38-3 ballgame from Max Goldsmith Stadium.
"We wanted to finish. We didn't finish last week or at Highland Park," Odle said. "We wanted to finish and I told the guys, 'We're up 17 at half. We don't lose games like this with that O-line. We don't do that.' They took control and finished it tonight."
Lewisville 14, Coppell 0 @ 1:15/1QOh my, impressive speed from @LHSFball's Xavier Lewis on a 26yd TD run. Lewisville offense is 2/2 to start, getting it done on the ground for both TDs. pic.twitter.com/JfdNkuyBAt— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 1, 2022
The Farmers nursed a 17-0 lead through two quarters on the strength of a run game that averaged just a shade almost 9.5 yards per carry on the night. Lewisville was content to ride the hot hand, not attempting a single pass over the final two quarters.
Instead, the Farmers leaned on the duo of junior Viron Ellison and Lewis, operating behind an offensive line that Odle said prior to the season averages around 300 pounds up front. The Farmers imposed their will in the trenches to fuel a night that produced 411 rushing yards — Ellison logged 183 and a score, while Lewis, a star sprinter for the Lewisville track team, needed just seven carries to tally 125 yards and two touchdowns.
The Farmers totaled five rushing touchdowns between four different players on Friday, with juniors Lamar Kerby and Jaydan Hardy finding the end zone on second-half runs of 5 and 23 yards.
"Everybody was talking about Damien (Martinez) moving on, and he's one of the best that has ever played here, but we're really happy with guys like Viron, Xavier and Phillip (Patterson). We've got three running backs that can go," Odle said.
Lewisville 31, Coppell 3 @ 5:49/4QFarmers keep it on the ground, lining up Jaydan Hardy behind center on 4th-2, and he houses it for a 23 yd TD. @LHSFball making a statement tonight in 6-6A. pic.twitter.com/tBXUHCkDre— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 1, 2022
It contributed to an onslaught the likes of which Coppell hadn't yet experienced during a resurgent 2022 campaign under first-year head coach Antonio Wiley.
The Cowboys entered Friday's contest riding a 4-0 start under Wiley, amassing some of the area's top offensive numbers along the way. Coppell averaged 44 points during its unbeaten start but was unable to put so much as a crooked number on the scoreboard through two quarters on Friday.
A Lewisville defense allowing just 16.3 points per game had plenty to do with that. The Farmers held the high-powered Cowboys to just 74 yards in the first half, including minus-1 on the ground behind a smattering of stops on short-yardage situations. Overall, the Cowboys were out-gained 452-226 in the loss.
"Even if the plan looks good on the board, the kid still have to execute," Odle said. "Monday wasn't the greatest day, Tuesday was a little better and the kids just kept grinding. We locked in for Friday and the kids just bought into it and played fast. They played hard. We know we've got a good thing going on defense, but you've got to line up and play hard. You've got to have a little luck, and that's what we did tonight."
Lewisville's backfield, on the other hand, asserted itself from the onset. Ellison and Lewis totaled 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries in the first half. Both found the end zone on the Farmers' first two drives of the night, with Ellison logging a 4-yard touchdown with 7:03 to go in the opening quarter, and Lewis housing a run from 26 yards out six minutes later for a 14-0 advantage.
Senior Freddy Joya upped the count to 17-0 on a 46-yard field goal with 1:36 to go in the first half.
In between, the Cowboys had two drives stall out in Lewisville territory. The latter came on a second-quarter interception from senior Braxton Myers, who verbally committed to Ole Miss on Thursday, which helped Coppell advance as far as the Farmers' 37-yard line.
But a deep ball on fourth-and-3 was caught out of bounds, wresting control back to Lewisville and setting up Joya's late field goal for a three-score advantage heading into halftime.
Lewisville 17, Coppell 3 @ 6:42/3Q@coppellfootball is on the board courtesy of a 42yd FG by Nicolas Radicic. pic.twitter.com/CGvFweL4RA— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 1, 2022
The Cowboys' lone points came on a 42-yard field goal by senior Nicolas Radicic with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter. Senior Jack Fishpaw managed just 143 passing yards on the night, with 72 hauled in by senior Luca Grosoli.
"It's a big deal for [our defense]. Heck, I make it a big deal," Odle said. "They've got a great quarterback (Fishpaw) who's a real general that can run and throw it. They do a lot of really good things, and we wanted to be aggressive. We didn't want to let them sit back and pick us apart. They made some plays, but we were able to make some things happen in special teams to make the fields long for them."
The Farmers look to stay unbeaten in 6-6A at 7 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium against Plano West, while Coppell tries to right the ship back on its home field that same time against defending district champion Marcus.
