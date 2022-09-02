A big fourth quarter from Keller quarterback Tre Guerra was the difference on Thursday, dealing Plano West a 21-7 loss behind 14 straight points over the final 10 minutes of play from the Keller ISD Athletics Complex.
The Wolves played the Indians to a 7-7 stalemate through three quarters, finding the end zone initially with 11:24 left in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Demetrius Willis for a 7-0 lead.
Willis was one of three West players to log at least 12 carries in Thursday's contest — quarterback Vance Feuerbacher carried the ball 18 times for 73 yards, followed by 67 rushing yards on 14 attempts for Suwi Musanda, and 48 rushing yards on 12 tries for Willis.
The Wolves logged 194 rushing yards as a team. Keller countered with 220 on more than 7.5 yards per carry, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown run by Guerra with 9:55 to go in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score. Running back Cameron Rayford punctuated the Indians' win with a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:26 remaining to cap a 10-play drive that included nine runs.
The boost on the ground was sorely needed on both sides, as Keller and West did well to slow the other's passing attack. Both the Wolves and Indians were held to 30% or lower on completions in Thursday's contest.
West only advanced into the red zone one other time following its lone touchdown drive of the night, opening the second half with a 13-play surge to the Keller 19-yard line. But on fourth-and-one, the Indians stuffed Feuerbacher for no gain.
Turner blanks Diamond Hill-Jarvis for 1st win
The R.L. Turner football team found the win column in a big way on Thursday, posting their highest-scoring performance since 2015 in a 62-0 shutout of Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis.
The Lions opened up a 48-0 lead by halftime, going on to out-gain Hill-Jarvis 345-56 on the night. Turner leaned on its multi-pronged rushing attack with 12 different players receiving a carry in Thursday's win, accruing 250 yards on more than 9.6 yards per carry as a team. William Torres led that effort with team-highs in both rushing (89) and receiving (70) to go along with two touchdowns in the win.
Quarterbacks Edgar Castilla and Jonathan Moreno combined for a perfect 4-of-4 through the air for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Two-way standout Adam Armendarez got in on the action with 36 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with a pair of interceptions, including a 27-yard pick-six in the closing moments of the first quarter for a 28-0 lead.
Armendarez added a rushing touchdown, while Chris Figueroa (30 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Joseph Elizardo (26 rushing yards, one interception, two touchdowns) also found the end zone.
