Plano West FB

Plano West senior Vance Feuerbacher, middle, led the Wolves in rushing during Thursday's 21-7 loss to Keller.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

A big fourth quarter from Keller quarterback Tre Guerra was the difference on Thursday, dealing Plano West a 21-7 loss behind 14 straight points over the final 10 minutes of play from the Keller ISD Athletics Complex.

The Wolves played the Indians to a 7-7 stalemate through three quarters, finding the end zone initially with 11:24 left in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Demetrius Willis for a 7-0 lead.

