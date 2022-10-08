Lewisville vs Plano West

Lewisville senior Freddy Joya delivered the game-winning field goal on Friday to lift the Farmers past Plano West, 15-14.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

By the skin of its teeth, the Lewisville football team remained unbeaten in District 6-6A play on Friday.

It came thanks to the leg of kicker Freddy Joya, who converted a 49-yard field goal as time expired to overtake Plano West for a 15-14 victory from Clark Stadium.

