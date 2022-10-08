By the skin of its teeth, the Lewisville football team remained unbeaten in District 6-6A play on Friday.
It came thanks to the leg of kicker Freddy Joya, who converted a 49-yard field goal as time expired to overtake Plano West for a 15-14 victory from Clark Stadium.
The Farmers (3-0, 5-1) survived a game effort by the Wolves (0-3, 1-5) in a contest that featured five turnovers between the two sides. Those takeaways proved costly, with West losing a fumble on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line midway through the third quarter and Lewisville later coughing the ball up from the West 2-yard line with only 2:19 left in the fourth.
The latter loomed large in the final outcome, with Lewisville trailing the Wolves 14-10 at the time. West was unable to build off the fumble recovery, going three-and-out before taking an intentional safety that cut its lead to 14-12 with 1:10 to play.
Lewisville's special teams came through with a free kick return to the Wolves' 46-yard line, which allowed quarterback Ethan Terrell to maneuver the Farmers into field goal range for Joya. A 14-yard completion to Lamar Kerby did the trick, setting up the game-winning kick to keep the Farmers atop the district standings.
West had initially taken the lead with 11:01 to go in the fourth quarter on a 56-yard touchdown run by Dermot White. He ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the game, while Viron Ellison paced the Farmers with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Jaguars find win column
Flower Mound quarterback Yale Erdman passed for 285 yards, ran for 45 more and totaled six touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to their first win of the season in a 48-31 victory over Plano East.
Flower Mound (1-2, 1-5) scored 34 points in the first half alone on Friday, including a run of 21 unanswered to overcome an early deficit against the Panthers. Erdman had a hand in all three scores, finding the end zone on a 3-yard run with 9:48 left in the second quarter for a 27-14 lead.
A 2-yard run by East running back Austin Wesley cut the deficit to 34-24 by halftime, and the Panthers managed to make it a 34-31 ballgame with 11:57 to go in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Drew Devillier, but the Jaguars countered with touchdown runs from Peyton Porter (6 yards) and Erdman (8) to pull away for good.
East out-gained Flower Mound 471-415 in defeat, aided by 254 passing yards and a touchdown from Devillier, while Wesley ran for 129 yards and two scores. Erdman was complemented by running back Addison Wells, who logged 111 yards on more than 6.5 yards per carry in the win, plus 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns out wide from Jason Welch.
Elsewhere in the area...
*Lovejoy made short work of Princeton with a 56-point first half on Thursday, rolling to a 70-0 victory to stay unbeaten in 7-5A Division II at 3-0. Quarterback Brayden Hagle completed 12-of-15 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns for the Leopards.
*Celina exuded a similar dominance against North Dallas on Friday, rolling to a 73-0 victory to keep its unbeaten district record intact. The Bobcats scored 59 points in the first half and outgained North Dallas 451-45. Quarterback Knox Porter had all three of his pass attempts go for touchdowns, all going the way of receiver Jack Brown, who had five receptions for 105 yards as well.
*Newman Smith scored a whopping 37 points in the first quarter on its way to a 72-14 rout of Sunset on Friday. The Trojans did their damage behind a combined 235 rushing yards and six touchdowns between Jaden Coulter and Chris Hughes, while receiver Demonte Greene logged 129 receiving yards and two scores.
*Prestonwood running back AJ Sibley continues to amaze, rushing for 322 yards and a touchdown on a staggering 40 carries to help the Lions distance from Trinity Christian-Addison for a 39-14 victory on Friday. Prestonwood outscored TCA 21-0 in the second half and went on to total 516 yards in their fifth consecutive win.
