Hebron vs Marcus

Despite a resilient comeback bid by Hebron running back Bryson Spriggs, left, and the Hawks on Friday, the Marcus defense came away with four turnovers in a 23-21 victory.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The Marcus and Lewisville football teams tied atop the standings in District 6-6A last season, with the former securing the conference title for the third consecutive season. The Marauders and Farmers may well emerge as the top two in the district when all is said and done, but Friday's opening dose of 6-6A action saw both fend off valiant efforts from two other Lewisville ISD bunkmates.

Marcus managed to distance itself from Hebron midway through the fourth quarter following a pick-six by senior Kole McKnight to help the Marauders take a 23-21 victory at Hawk Stadium.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

