The Marcus and Lewisville football teams tied atop the standings in District 6-6A last season, with the former securing the conference title for the third consecutive season. The Marauders and Farmers may well emerge as the top two in the district when all is said and done, but Friday's opening dose of 6-6A action saw both fend off valiant efforts from two other Lewisville ISD bunkmates.
Marcus managed to distance itself from Hebron midway through the fourth quarter following a pick-six by senior Kole McKnight to help the Marauders take a 23-21 victory at Hawk Stadium.
McKnight's defensive score came with Hebron looking to take its first lead of the night, trailing 16-14 thanks to back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half with Bryson Spriggs (11-yard run) and Micah Greene (58-yard reception) both finding the end zone for the Hawks.
Hebron forced a Marcus punt on its ensuing possession, but the go-ahead score never materialized as McKnight upped the Marauder lead to 23-14 with 7:07 to play.
The Hawks pulled within two at 23-21 with 1:25 to go following a 3-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Baker to Case Holleron, but the Marauders recovered an onside kick and ran out the remainder of the game clock.
Marcus built a 16-0 lead in the first half behind a 2-yard touchdown run by Ben Perlmutter and a trio of second-quarter field goals by Michael Petro, who converted from 30, 24 and 48 yards.
Moving the ball was a chore for the Marauders, who were outgained 423-263 on the night. But the Marcus defense managed to force four turnovers.
Quarterback Cole Welliver threw for 193 yards for the Maraduers, while Hebron got a 132-yard rushing effort from Spriggs to complement 100-plus-yard passing nights from quarterbacks Braxton Baker (136 yards, one touchdown) and PJ Crayton (128 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions).
Lewisville, meanwhile, managed to stave off multiple attempts at a tying touchdown from Flower Mound in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 28-21 victory on Friday.
The Farmers never trailed during the ballgame, but the Jaguars managed to stay within range all night. Lewisville looked as if it might build a bit of distance midway through the third quarter, opening up a 28-14 lead after a 4-yard touchdown run by Viron Ellison, but the team's next two possessions resulted in a lost fumble and a missed field goal.
That opened the door for Flower Mound to pull back within a touchdown with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter after Yale Erdman found Jason Welch for a 36-yard score. The Jaguars' defense held up its end by forcing punts on the next two Lewisville series, but Flower Mound turned the ball over on downs twice in Farmer territory.
One reason why Lewisville managed to keep Flower Mound at bay was the play of Ellison, who racked up 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win, while quarterback Ethan Terrell threw touchdown passes to Lamar Kerby and Jaydan Hardy — the latter finding the end zone with a 15-yard reception just before halftime for a 20-14 advantage.
All in all, Marcus and Lewisville opened district play at 1-0 alongside Plano and Coppell, while Flower Mound and Hebron dipped to 0-1 with Plano East and Plano West.
5-6A powerhouses shine
In recent years, McKinney ISD's annual Crosstown Showdown between McKinney and McKinney Boyd has taken on more of a defensive identity. Only once in the previous three seasons had either team scored more than 14 points.
The Lions restored a bit of offensive flare to that matchup on Friday, and in doing so produced their highest scoring total in the history of the rivalry following a 45-28 victory over the Broncos.
McKinney totaled 566 yards of offense in the win, including 380 on the ground. That meant another big night out of the backfield for star running back Bryan Jackson, who ran for 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns on more than 8 yards per carry.
Jackson got busy in the third quarter on touchdown runs of 24 and 13 yards, helping the Lions build on a 21-7 halftime lead.
McKinney opened the game with a bang, scoring the night's first 21 points behind a pair of touchdown runs by DK Abrams, but Boyd, as was the case the week prior against Allen, battled back. The Broncos found the end zone with 4:09 to go of the first half on a 72-yard touchdown from Ryan Shackleton to Sheldon King, and scored again to open the third quarter thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Andrew Dawson to pull within 21-14.
Shackleton totaled 311 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, while McKinney quarterback Keldric Luster complemented Jackson to the tune of 186 passing yards, 37 rushing yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Winners of four straight games, McKinney's 17-point victory was actually the closest of the four 5-6A ballgames on Friday. Prosper shut out rival Rock Hill 49-0, Guyer cruised past Little Elm 49-21 and Allen stayed hot with a 43-7 victory over Denton Braswell.
Allen shook off a scoreless first quarter and built a 19-7 halftime lead thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by quarterback Mike Hawkins. The second-year signal-caller went on to throw for 256 yards, rush for 77 more and total four touchdowns, while the Eagles' defense pitched a second-half shutout and generated three turnovers in the win.
Since suffering a 52-14 loss to national No. 1 St. John Bosco in its Aug. 26 season opener, Allen has held opponents to just 15.3 points per game.
Elsewhere in the area
*For the second straight week, Lovejoy won a 7-5A Division II ballgame by more than 40 points, routing Denison on the road for a 51-7 victory on Friday. The Leopards scored the game's first 28 points, including a pair of touchdown passes from Brayden Hagle to Jaxson Lavender.
*Prestonwood Christian wrapped up non-district play on a resounding note on Friday, defeating San Antonio Cornerstone 44-7 for its fourth consecutive win under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis. The 37-point margin of victory was the Lions' largest of the season, materializing on 506 total yards of offense with star running back AJ Sibley logging 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.
*R.L. Turner improved to 2-3 on the year after topping Molina 35-28. The Lions used a 28-point first half to take control, leaning on the one-two punch of Devon Perez (134 rushing yards, one touchdown) and William Torres (91 rushing yards, one touchdown) to pick up their first win in 5-5A Div. I play.
