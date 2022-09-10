Over the next month-and-a-half, the Marcus and Prosper football teams hope to contend for championships in their respective districts. After Friday, the Marauders and Eagles will be entering conference play looking to build off their biggest wins of the young 2022 season.
Marcus, wrapping up one of the area's toughest non-district schedules, found the win column for the first time this year after outlasting Euless Trinity 30-20, while Prosper lured No. 8-ranked Rockwall right into its comfort zone with a 19-11 victory of its own on Friday.
No stranger to a defense-minded ballgame, Prosper held the high-powered Yellow Jackets to their lowest point total since September 2019. The Eagles surrendered just 230 yards in the win, including only 22 on the ground, to go along with four turnovers forced. Rockwall was held out of the end zone until 2:26 remained in the fourth quarter, but the damage already been done with Prosper building a 19-3 lead beforehand.
The Eagles leaned on receiver Hunter Summers to spark the offense, doing so with seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He found the end zone on receptions of 6 and 59 yards to help Prosper build a 16-3 halftime lead, fueling a 3-0 start as the Eagles ramp up for a high-profile district opener against fellow unbeaten Denton Guyer, set for 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Marcus, meanwhile, shrugged off a halftime deficit and managed to pull away from perennial powerhouse Trinity with 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter en route to a 30-20 victory. The Trojans pulled even at 20-20 with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter, only for Marcus to counter with 10 points inside the final four minutes of the ballgame.
Quarterback Cole Welliver and receiver Ashton Cozart teamed up for the go-ahead score on a 38-yard strike with 3:35 remaining, and kicker Michael Petro sealed the win with 45 seconds to go on a 32-yard field goal.
Despite being outgained 409-231 on the night, Marcus toughed out the win with 20 second-half points after facing a 13-10 halftime deficit. The Marauders managed just 6 rushing yards, leaning on Welliver's 225 through the air. Cozart caught five balls for 65 yards and a touchdown to improve Marcus to 1-2 heading into the team's bye week.
Wild night for Plano ISD trio
All three games involving Plano ISD were decided inside the final 90 seconds, with Plano West finding the win column for the first time, Plano East continuing its perfect start, and Plano coming up on the wrong end of a heartbreaker.
West kicker Justin Dewers came through with a 41-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to spell the difference in a 24-21 come-from-behind win over McKinney Boyd on Friday. The Wolves trailed 21-14 at the break before holding the Broncos off the scoreboard altogether in the second half, mounting a 10-point rally in the fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the season.
West running back Demetrius Willis scored the tying points on a 1-yard run with 8:34 to go in the ballgame, the last of three rushing touchdowns by the Wolves. West logged 334 rushing yards in the win, bolstered by 143 and two scores on the ground by quarterback Vance Feuerbacher.
Boyd, meanwhile, strung together 21 consecutive points to overcome a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter. The Broncos initially took a 21-14 lead with 3:05 left in the first half on a 19-yard run by Sheldon King, who found the end zone twice on Friday. Defensive back Brett Burton added 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, as Boyd dipped to 0-3.
East, meanwhile, continued its winning ways under new head coach Tony Benedetto after rallying late for a 35-28 victory over Prosper Rock Hill. The Panthers developed a flair for the dramatic during their non-district schedule, which produced three wins by a combined 18 points.
In the case on Friday, it was a 2-yard run by Daniel Fayombo with 1:16 remaining that netted the go-ahead points for East. The score materialized not long after Rock Hill had taken a 28-27 lead on a 17-yard run by Victor Chionuma.
Fayombo's late score marked the eighth lead change of the ballgame, with East posting 452 yards in the win and Rock Hill totaling 360. Panthers quarterback Drew Devillier threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Rushil Patel came through with six catches for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Rock Hill got a big night from Chionuma with 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns alongside a combined 202 yards from quarterback Kevin Sperry.
As East carries an unbeaten record into the bye week, they'll soon start preparations for their district opener against a Plano team that wound up on the wrong end of some late-game heroics by Arlington Bowie on Friday. Volunteers receiver Kelby Vasin took a screen pass 60 yards to the end zone as time expired to lift Bowie to a 34-28 victory over the Wildcats.
Bowie's walk-off score materialized not long after Plano had tied the contest at 28-28 with 1:25 remaining, thanks to a 55-yard touchdown pass from Drew Forkner to Anthony Howard. Forkner threw for 246 yards and totaled three touchdowns in the loss, but Plano had its hands full defending a big-play passing attack from Bowie quarterback Larry Nichols, who accrued 348 yards through the air on 15 completions.
Elsewhere around the area
*Lewisville rolled to a 44-7 victory over Mesquite on Friday, bolstered by a combined 258 rushing yards between quarterback Ethan Terrell (155) and running back Viron Ellison (103).
*Hebron scored 24 points and picked off two passes in the fourth quarter to overtake Northwest Eaton for a 54-40 victory, improving to 2-1 under new head coach John Towels III. Running back Bryson Spriggs ran for 152 yards and a touchdown in the win.
*McKinney ran for 405 yards, led by 195 and three touchdowns by Bryan Jackson, to roll past Flower Mound for a 49-21 victory.
*Unbeaten Celina had its way with Legacy School of Sports Sciences, scoring the game's first 51 points en route to a 60-22 victory.
*Creekview and R.L. Turner were bottled up in their respective ballgames. The Mustangs surrendered 21 points in the second quarter to Lake Worth in a 30-10 loss, while Turner couldn't keep pace with Birdville in a 56-3 setback.
