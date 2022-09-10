Prosper vs Rockwall

Prosper senior Hunter Summers caught a pair of touchdowns in Friday's 19-11 win over Rockwall.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

Over the next month-and-a-half, the Marcus and Prosper football teams hope to contend for championships in their respective districts. After Friday, the Marauders and Eagles will be entering conference play looking to build off their biggest wins of the young 2022 season.

Marcus, wrapping up one of the area's toughest non-district schedules, found the win column for the first time this year after outlasting Euless Trinity 30-20, while Prosper lured No. 8-ranked Rockwall right into its comfort zone with a 19-11 victory of its own on Friday.

Plano West football

The Plano West defense held McKinney Boyd off the scoreboard in the second half during Friday's 24-21 victory.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

