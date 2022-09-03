Only one other football player in McKinney North history has amassed a rushing performance beyond Friday's by junior Jayden Walker, and he's in the NFL.
Walker ran for 325 yards on 36 carries on Friday, finding the end zone three times to help the Bulldogs continue their perfect preseason with a 47-39 victory over Justin Northwest.
According to McKinney ISD sports information director Kevin McPherson, Walker finished tied for the second-most rushing yards in a game in program history, trailing only the 393 logged by alum Ronald Jones II, currently with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Walker found the end zone on runs of 19 and 55 yards in the third quarter to build a 24-13 lead on Northwest.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter before holding off a Northwest rally keyed by quarterback Jake Strong. He threw for 356 yards, while North got a lift from its own signal-caller with Colin Hitchcock going 9-of-11 for 167 yards and a touchdown, while Korbin Hendrix bagged 96 receiving yards and a score.
Lovejoy stuffed late, drops shootout to Argyle
Lovejoy running back Matthew Mainord was stuffed for no gain on the Argyle 3-yard line in the closing seconds of a 56-49 loss to the state-ranked Eagles on Friday.
Argyle's defensive stand punctuated a scoreless fourth quarter that seemed improbable with the way the two programs lit up the scoreboard throughout the first half. The Eagles and Leopards traded haymakers for two quarters en route to a 42-42 tie at halftime.
Lovejoy came out hot with 28 points in the first quarter before scoring just 21 over the remaining three quarters. Argyle, meanwhile, brushed off an early 14-point deficit and managed to overtake the Leopards for good with back-to-back touchdown drives to open the second half. RJ Bunnell scored on a 3-yard run to stake the Eagles to a 56-42 advantage before Lovejoy closed the gap to one score with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter on a 6-yard run by Mainord.
In defeat, Lovejoy receiver Kyle Parker had a career night with 23 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
Allen bounces back
On the heels of just their second-ever loss inside Eagle Stadium, Allen got back on track in a big way on Friday with a 49-14 victory over C.E. King.
Running back Kayvion Sibley only carried the ball 10 times on the night but made some reps count with 229 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 84 and 78 yards in the first half to fuel a 35-0 lead through two quarters.
Quarterback Mike Hawkins attempted just 11 passes for the game but tallied 104 passing yards and found Quinton House-Hammonds (34 yards), Sibley (12) and Davon Mitchell (23) for touchdown passes in the win.
The Eagles held King to just 86 yards of offense in the first half en route to their first win under head coach Lee Wiginton.
Hebron handles Wylie
John Towels III picked up his first win as Hebron head football coach in a 28-13 victory over Wylie. The Hawks broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Pirates 17-6 and leading by as many as 18 points.
Braxton Baker had the second of his two touchdown passes come on a 3-yard throw to Micah Greene with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter for a 28-10 advantage. Baker passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the win, with Greene accounting for 69 receiving yards and a score. Case Holleron and Trenton Bronaugh also found the end zone, and the Hawks' defense generated four turnovers to even their record at 1-1 on the season.
Plano edges Keller Central late
Nine lead changes later, Plano found the win column for the first time this season after outlasting Keller Central for a 35-34 win.
The back-and-forth matchup culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by Plano's Kameron Jones with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter to spot the Wildcats a one-point lead. Central's hopes of mustering another lead change were thwarted after Plano's defense forced a punt with 3:58 remaining, which led to Jones and quarterback Drew Forkner teaming up to run out the remainder of the game clock.
Jones impressed in the second outing of his senior season, rushing 29 times for 214 yards and a touchdown. Forkner added three touchdown passes and a rushing score on 118 yards through the air. Esteban Deras logged a pair of touchdown receptions as part of a 53-yard night, while Anthony Howard also found the end zone.
Rock Hill dominant vs. Timber Creek
Prosper Rock Hill led wire-to-wire on Friday in a commanding 42-17 victory over Keller Timber Creek, handing new head coach Mark Wilkinson his first win leading the program.
The Blue Hawks totaled 459 yards of offense, highlighted by productive outings for quarterback Kevin Sperry (262 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, five total touchdowns) and receiver Keyoni Morrison (136 receiving yards, two touchdowns).
Sperry had a hand in all but one Rock Hill touchdown on Friday, with Victor Chionuma opening up the second half with a 2-yard touchdown for a 21-3 lead.
Other scores
Newman Smith 28, Creekview 2
Celina 65, Bishop Lynch 3
Southlake Carroll 38, Marcus 7
Lake Highlands 27, Flower Mound 17
Highland Park 31, Lewisville 17
McKinney 48, Richardson Berkner 12
Prosper 51, Sachse 14
