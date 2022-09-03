McNorth FB

McKinney North junior Jayden Walker carries the ball during Friday's non-district ballgame against Justin Northwest.

 Photo courtesy of John Tyler / BuzzPhotos.com

Only one other football player in McKinney North history has amassed a rushing performance beyond Friday's by junior Jayden Walker, and he's in the NFL.

Walker ran for 325 yards on 36 carries on Friday, finding the end zone three times to help the Bulldogs continue their perfect preseason with a 47-39 victory over Justin Northwest.

