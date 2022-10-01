In the span of one week, the Plano football team has defeated both of its city rivals and helped ignite the program's first 2-0 start to district play since 2008.
The Wildcats did so by pulling away from Plano West late on Friday for a 30-17 victory from Clark Stadium, completing a two-game sweep of their Plano ISD bunkmates after besting Plano East the week prior, 33-22.
Friday's effort against West required a big second half after the two sides battled to a 17-17 tie through two quarters. The Wildcats got a boost with 3:32 to go in the third quarter thanks to a 40-yard touchdown run by TK Thomas, and quarterback Drew Forkner iced the victory with 1:58 remaining in the fourth after finding Esteban Deras for a 20-yard score.
In between, the Plano defense pitched a shutout over the final two quarters. The Wildcats limited the Wolves to four punts, two turnovers on downs and an interception during the second half.
It wasn't the finish West had envisioned after producing points on three of its first four drives of the night. Quarterback Vance Feuerbacher ran in a score from 25 yards out and then found running back Dermot White for a 30-yard early in the second quarter to knot the count at 14-14.
The Wolves took a three-point lead moments later after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, converting that takeaway into a 20-yard field goal from Rishabh Sajjan. The Wildcats went on to score the next 16 points of the ballgame, improving to 2-0 in district play while dropping West to 0-2.
Running back Kameron Jones accounted for 134 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Feuerbacher tallied 100 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and two scores.
5-6A powerhouses prevail
While McKinney and Denton Braswell harbored any and all drama within 5-6A football on Friday night, the conference's big three took care of business leading into their district-wide bye week — offering teams a chance to rest up before a challenging stretch run.
Prosper scored on each of its first eight offensive possessions on Friday, lighting up Little Elm to the tune of 59-6 from Children's Health Stadium. The quarterback-receiver connection of Harrison Rosar and Hunter Summers was a big reason why.
In just the first half alone, Rosar went 13-of-17 passing for 203 yards and six touchdowns. Five of those scores went to Summers, who had eight catches for 121 yards as well.
Allen, meanwhile, overcame a slow start and got the better of Prosper Rock Hill, 34-14, on its homecoming night. Allen trailed through one quarter 7-6 before scoring 28 consecutive points.
Much like Prosper, Allen had its own potent connection brewing through the air with quarterback Mike Hawkins finding receiver Messiah Washington 11 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
On the night, Hawkins passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns, and Allen got a boost out of the backfield with Kayvion Sibley running for 160 yards and a score.
The win kept the Eagles unbeaten in 5-6A at 3-0 heading into the bye week, tied atop the standings with Denton Guyer and McKinney, while Prosper sits at 2-1.
Elsewhere in the area...
*Hebron and Plano East both produced pass-catchers with more than 200 receiving yards on Friday. Hebron's Micah Greene (218 yards and three touchdowns) helped the Hawks rally from an early double-digit deficit to down Rushil Patel (213 yards, one TD) and the Panthers for a 35-23 victory.
*Newman Smith scored the first 38 points of its 52-13 rout of Molina, improving to 1-2 in 5-5A Div. I along the way. Running back Chris Hughes found the end zone four times in the first half alone on Friday, tallying 138 rushing yards in the win.
*McKinney Boyd, a playoff qualifier each of the past two seasons, enters the bye week still in search of its first win after a 56-7 loss to state-ranked Denton Guyer. Quarterback Ryan Shackleton found Tyler Wall for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but the Broncos were overmatched by a Guyer squad that won the yardage battle 480-93 on the night.
*Ditto for Carrollton Creekview, saddled with a winless record following a 56-10 loss to Frisco Emerson. Receiver Gerrian Smith logged 74 receiving yards for the Mustangs.