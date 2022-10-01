Plano vs West

Plano senior TK Thomas, left, breaks away from the Plano West defense on a run during Friday's ballgame.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

In the span of one week, the Plano football team has defeated both of its city rivals and helped ignite the program's first 2-0 start to district play since 2008.

The Wildcats did so by pulling away from Plano West late on Friday for a 30-17 victory from Clark Stadium, completing a two-game sweep of their Plano ISD bunkmates after besting Plano East the week prior, 33-22.

