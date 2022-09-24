Blake Robbins Coppell

Coppell senior Blake Robbins rushed for four touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 46-35 win over Plano West on Friday at Buddy Echols Field.

After a District 6-6A-wide bye week, Coppell didn’t lose any momentum Friday night.

Senior running back Blake Robbins scored four touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries in his season debut, lifting the Cowboys to a 46-35 shootout win over Plano West at Buddy Echols Field in the 6-6A opener for both teams.

