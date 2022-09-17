The Prosper Rock Hill football team's first taste of District 5-6A was a thrilling one Friday night.
Quarterback Kevin Sperry found Isaiah Orlandi for a 10-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining in regulation to overtake Denton Braswell for a 50-49 victory in both teams' district opener.
Sperry engineered a 12-play drive over the game's final two minutes, starting from Rock Hill's 8-yard line. The sophomore was locked in when it mattered most, completing 7-of-9 passes during the go-ahead drive, a career highlight on a night when Sperry accounted for 432 yards of offense and totaled six touchdowns.
Sperry's game-winning throw to Orlandi completed a fourth-quarter rally for the Blue Hawks, who trailed 49-38 with 9:26 remaining in the ballgame. Sperry found running back Victor Chionuma for a 65-yard gain through the air, which set up the last of three rushing touchdowns by Sperry to pull Rock Hill back within one score.
Chionuma caught seven balls for 118 yards and ran for 79 more yards in the win. The two teams combined for 1,024 yards of offense in the back-and-forth shootout, with Rock Hill improving to 1-0 in 5-6A play heading into next week's anticipated bout with rival Prosper, set for 7 p.m. Friday at Children's Health Stadium.
Anna's 2nd-half rally deals Celina 1st loss
An 11-point halftime lead wasn't enough for state-ranked Celina on Friday, victimized by a rash of turnovers and a slew of big plays by Anna in a 28-25 road loss. The setback was the Bobcats' first of the season, dropping to 3-1 on the year.
Celina built a 17-6 halftime lead thanks to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Noah Bentley to Caden Mitchell with just 15 seconds left in the second quarter.
But that momentum didn't hold. The Bobcats lost fumbles on back-to-back drives in the third quarter, while Anna found the end zone on its first three series of the second half. The Coyotes took the lead at 21-17 on a 95-yard touchdown from Evan Bullock, an Allen transfer, to Jacob Emmers.
Anna's rally amounted to 22 consecutive points before Celina at last countered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Gabe Gayton to pull within 28-25 with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats had a chance at the tie but missed a 41-yard field goal with 1:22 remaining.
Bentley passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, while Gayton ran for 129 yards and a score.
Elsewhere in the area...
*McKinney Boyd gave state-ranked Allen a minor scare in the first half, pulling within 21-14 in the second quarter, but the Eagles' run game proved to be too much in a 52-24 victory from Eagle Stadium. Allen's Kayvion Sibley had the hot hand out of the backfield with 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries.
*After back-to-back losses, Lovejoy overcame a slow start and scored the final 52 points in Friday's 59-7 blowout of Terrell to open 7-5A Division II play. Running back Matthew Mainord logged 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
*McKinney North's unbeaten start came to a screeching halt on Friday at the hands of powerhouse Lancaster, who ran wild for a 74-7 victory to begin 7-5A Div. I play. The Tigers racked up 528 yards of offense to the Bulldogs' 198 and forced six turnovers. North running back Jayden Walker ran for 102 yards and a touchdown.
*Prestonwood Christian quarterback Maguire Martin found the end zone on a 4-yard run with 54 seconds remaining to lift the Lions to a 24-21 victory over Fort Worth All Saints. The Lions won their third game in a row, withstanding a run of 21 consecutive points scored by All Saints. Martin accounted for two touchdowns in the win, while running back AJ Sibley tallied 161 rushing yards and a score.
