Celina vs Anna

Celina senior Noah Bentley surveys the field prior to making a pass during Friday's non-district game against Anna.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

The Prosper Rock Hill football team's first taste of District 5-6A was a thrilling one Friday night.

Quarterback Kevin Sperry found Isaiah Orlandi for a 10-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining in regulation to overtake Denton Braswell for a 50-49 victory in both teams' district opener.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments