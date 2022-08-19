For the last two seasons in 5-5A Division I, no district opponent was able to come out victorious against state power Denton Ryan. The Raiders were 15-0 in conference play over that span, including a perfect 8-0 mark last season.
Luckily for its opponents, Ryan has been placed in 3-5A Div. I for the 2022 and 2023 seasons after the biennial district realignment by the UIL earlier this year. Centennial, Heritage, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland will continue to remain district foes but in 6-5A Div. I. Frisco, Lebanon Trail and Liberty are moving up from 5A Div. II.
The Raccoons could be a factor for the district title in their first season in the highest division in Class 5A. Frisco has undergone a major improvement lately, from 0-10 in 2017 to 36-11 during the last four seasons with four postseason appearances.
Lone Star seeks an eighth consecutive playoff appearance. The Rangers didn’t miss a beat with now-senior quarterback Gabriel Barrientes when alum Garret Rangel missed time last year due to injury.
Prior to this year, Marty Secord was the only head football coach that Wakeland had ever had. But he retired this year, and the Wolverines have since promoted Chandler Isom to head coach.
Liberty looks to replace a big senior class, as well as quarterback Keldric Luster, who transferred to McKinney.
Centennial was a young team a year ago, but the Titans will be counting on the experience all of those players gained as the team seeks to improve on a 1-9 record.
Reedy will look to build on a bi-district finalist appearance.
Lebanon Trail is excited to get senior defensive back Jamal Pumphrey back this season after he suffered a torn ACL in the first game of last season.
Five Games to Watch
Texas High vs. Lone Star (AT&T Stadium)
Aug. 25: Lone Star faces a big challenge to kick off the season. The Rangers will do battle against a Tigers squad that was a regional semifinalist last year to finish with a 12-1 record. Texas boasted a stingy defense during the 2021 season, allowing an average of 11.9 points. Offensively, the Tigers scored 33.9 points per contest. Lone Star was even better on offense, finishing the 2021 season averaging 45.1 points per game.
Centennial at Heritage
Sept. 22: A rematch from an Oct. 8, 2021 game that Heritage won 38-22, these two teams will look to battle for a playoff berth after missing the postseason last season. The Coyotes will lean on senior wide receiver Bryce Gilchrist, who was an all-district performer last year. The Titans, meanwhile, will look to see how much they have improved. Senior Naman Goyal threw for one score, while junior running back Harry Stewart III averaged 5.5 yards per carry.
Wakeland at Lone Star
Sept. 23: Lone Star is 8-0 all-time vs. Wakeland, including a 33-3 victory last season. However, these are two teams that are likely to contend for the district title, and each one has a quarterback that is on the upswing. Rangers senior Gabriel Barrientes performed at a high level when Garret Rangel was injured last season, while Wolverines will lean on junior Brennan Myer to lead the way.
Liberty at Reedy
Sept. 23: The two teams met in Week 1 last season, with the Redhawks rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit to earn a wild 50-49 victory against the Lions. Liberty and Reedy combined for 1,061 yards of offense. Lions senior running back Dennis Moody, who rushed for 227 yards on 20 carries for an average of 11.4 yards per tote, is back for Reedy.
Frisco at Reedy
Oct. 21: This game is the beginning of a tough three-game stretch to close out the regular season for the Raccoons, who will play Lone Star on Oct. 28 and Wakeland on Nov. 3 – all three teams were playoff squads a year ago. A rematch of their Week 2 contest from last season, now-senior Frisco quarterback Brandon Miyazono finished with 370 yards of offense and four touchdowns in the Raccoons’ 43-30 win over the Lions. Reedy started 0-3 but won five of its last seven games to qualify for the postseason.
