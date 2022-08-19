Lone Star vs Reedy

Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Reedy are among eight schools from Frisco ISD in 6-5A Division I.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

For the last two seasons in 5-5A Division I, no district opponent was able to come out victorious against state power Denton Ryan. The Raiders were 15-0 in conference play over that span, including a perfect 8-0 mark last season.

Luckily for its opponents, Ryan has been placed in 3-5A Div. I for the 2022 and 2023 seasons after the biennial district realignment by the UIL earlier this year. Centennial, Heritage, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland will continue to remain district foes but in 6-5A Div. I. Frisco, Lebanon Trail and Liberty are moving up from 5A Div. II.

