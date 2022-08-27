In a matter of 16 seconds, Frisco Memorial turned a deficit late into the fourth quarter into what was the go-ahead points in a 30-28 win over Garland Lakeview Centennial on Friday night at Toyota Stadium.

Trailing 21-20, the Warriors took a lead on a 50-yard field goal from Ian Villarreal with 2 minutes, 44 seconds.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

