In a matter of 16 seconds, Frisco Memorial turned a deficit late into the fourth quarter into what was the go-ahead points in a 30-28 win over Garland Lakeview Centennial on Friday night at Toyota Stadium.
Trailing 21-20, the Warriors took a lead on a 50-yard field goal from Ian Villarreal with 2 minutes, 44 seconds.
That began the swing of plays that helped the Memorial build its lead. After the kickoff sailed out of bounds, the Patriots opened on the 20-yard line.
A bad snapped to quarterback Jonathan Hester fell to the ground and a collision ensued and Memorial defensive lineman Jaion Chappel recovered it at the 17-yard line.
On the very next play, running back Brandon Tullis took the handoff and ran up the middle of the Patriots’ defense. He was first hit near the 10-yard line but the junior kept churning his legs and ended up in the end zone.
His score with 2:28 to play extended Memorial's lead to 30-21 – a margin that was big by the time the clock hit zeros.
The Patriots scored with 1:32 left to pull closer. An onside kick was recovered by Lakeview Centennial but a discussion by the officials gave the ball to Memorial stating the ball didn’t go 10 yards – despite some protest from Patriots coach Anthony Saincilaire.
With possession and the lead, Memorial was able to run out the clock to seal the come-from-behind win.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
