DENTON — The Prosper football team did its part to take Denton Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold out of his comfort zone on Friday.
The Oklahoma commit was under heavy duress in the first half, sacked three times, and later threw his first interception of the season. That it came against the Eagles was no surprise, with Prosper surrendering just 12.7 points and 241 yards on the season.
The Eagles went on to limit Guyer's passing attack to just 72 yards on Friday, but the unbeaten, state-ranked Wildcats' Plan B was a handful in its own right.
Guyer opted to lean on the run, totaling 259 yards on the ground to slow a commanding start for the Prosper defense and break open a low-scoring ballgame in the second half for a 23-6 victory from C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in both teams' District 5-6A opener.
"Especially in the first half when we weren't exhausted, our defense played its tails off," said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. "Coach (Bill) Robertson and our staff put a great game plan together and our kids came out and did a phenomenal job of executing."
The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0)averaged47 points through their first three games, but Prosper's (3-1, 0-1) defense shouldered the load early on Friday to hold Guyer to just a 23-yard field goal from Ford Stinson, which came with 3:26 left in the first half, en route to a 3-0 Wildcat lead at halftime.
Prosper limited Guyer to just 160 yards through two quarters, disrupting Arnold's rhythm in the pocket with sacks recorded by juniors Luke Johnson, Jonah McClendon and Malique Sutherland. Arnold went on to 8-of-18 for 72 with a touchdown and an interception, hauled in by Prosper junior Bo Mongaras early in the third quarter.
With the reigning 5-6A MVP off the mark for much of the night, Guyer promptly turned to its one-two punch out of the backfield with Trey Joyner and Ahmed Yussuf taking turns softening up the Prosper defense over the final three quarters. That approach paid off as the ballgame wore on, finding the end zone twice in the third quarter on touchdown runs of 7 yards by Yussuf and 27 yards by Joyner for a 16-0 lead with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
"They've always been a run-oriented offense. They want to run the ball, run the ball, and then hit you with a play-action deep shot," Schmidt said. "Defensively, we just ran out of gas in the second half."
For as high a note as Prosper's defense began the night on, the cumulative wear-and-tear of Guyer's ground-and-pound onslaught took its toll. The Wildcats logged 68 offensive snaps to the Eagles' 41 —symptomatic of Prosper's struggles to move the ball on Friday.
The Eagles were held to just 102 yards, including only 12 in the first half. Of the team's 15 offensive snaps through two quarters, 10 produced gains of 2 yards or less.
"Defensively, they're a really good football team. They're talented and really well-coached, the whole deal," Schmidt said. "Offensively, we just made too many mistakes. We had penalties that killed drives and a few busts. We have to be better from a scheme standpoint."
Guyer never let Prosper establish the run, which accounted for 15 yards on less than 0.6 yards per carry. That attributed to justsix first downs on the night for the Eagles, including only one in the first half. Senior Harrison Rosar accounted for the team's lone touchdown, finding the end zone on a 21-yard strike to senior Dylan Hinshaw to close the gap to 16-6 with 9:01 to play.
But the Wildcats promptly went right back to work on the ground, chewing up more than six minutes of game clock before Arnold hit senior Landon Sides for a 7-yard touchdown with 2:53 to play for the eventual 23-6 final.
"Hopefully this will serve as a wake-up call for some things that we need to do better on the offensive side of the ball," Schmidt said.
Friday's ballgame marked the fifth meeting between Prosper and Guyer over the past three seasons, with two of those matchups coming in the regional finals. The Wildcats have won all five encounters, handing the Eagles their first loss of the season on Friday as a result.
Prosper looks to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday back home at Children's Health Stadium, taking on city rival Prosper Rock Hill for the first time ever.
