Prosper vs Guyer

Prosper junior Bo Mongaras, right, and the Eagles' defense made their share of plays on Friday, but the totality of Trey Joyner and the Denton Guyer rushing attack was too much.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

DENTON — The Prosper football team did its part to take Denton Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold out of his comfort zone on Friday.

The Oklahoma commit was under heavy duress in the first half, sacked three times, and later threw his first interception of the season. That it came against the Eagles was no surprise, with Prosper surrendering just 12.7 points and 241 yards on the season.

