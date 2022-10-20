Allen vs. Denton Guyer

Allen junior Mike Hawkins, right, and the Eagles’ offense never got on track in Thursday’s 49-7 loss to state-ranked Denton Guyer.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

DENTON – Thursday's showdown between two top-10 teams in Class 6A football started with loads of hype before quickly fizzling into a blowout. 

Denton Guyer and Allen – ranked Nos. 6 and 9 in the state, respectively – faced off in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex that had area football enthusiasts buzzing. Ultimately, it was Guyer that suffocated Allen’s offense and blew the game wide open in the third quarter en route to a 49-7 victory.

 

