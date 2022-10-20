DENTON – Thursday's showdown between two top-10 teams in Class 6A football started with loads of hype before quickly fizzling into a blowout.
Denton Guyer and Allen – ranked Nos. 6 and 9 in the state, respectively – faced off in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex that had area football enthusiasts buzzing. Ultimately, it was Guyer that suffocated Allen’s offense and blew the game wide open in the third quarter en route to a 49-7 victory.
With a fourth-quarter touchdown run from Micah Ellis, Allen narrowly avoided its first shutout since 2006 when it lost 38-0 to Southlake Carroll in that year’s playoffs.
It also halted a run of six consecutive wins by the Eagles over the powerhouse Wildcats, dating back to 2014.
Putting an extra damper on the evening was an injury suffered by Allen star junior running back Kayvion Sibley, who was carted off the field near the end of the second quarter after medical personnel placed a large brace on his left leg.
Allen head coach Lee Wiginton said he didn’t want to speculate on the severity of Sibley’s injury immediately following the game.
“He was in good spirits as he went off the field,” Wiginton said.
Without Sibley, Allen’s offense struggled mightily.
The Eagles gained only 261 yards of total offense on Thursday – almost exactly half of Guyer’s final total of 525. And the running game struggled to get on track even before Sibley left the game; he amassed only 55 yards on 13 carries prior to injury.
Despite the lopsided score, Wiginton said he thought the defense played “outstanding” at times.
“They were flying around and really making things difficult for [Guyer] at times,” he said. “We just have to do better on offense. We had too many penalties, too many mistakes. And there were a few times when Guyer had penalties on defense, and we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities.”
Guyer marched down the field on the game’s opening drive and found the end zone when Arnold hit Josiah Martin for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Guyer had no success running the ball on its first drive, but Arnold notched an easy 55 yards passing en route to the touchdown.
Allen answered with a 15-play drive that showcased Hawkins’ legs and arm, but Sibley was stopped a half-yard short of the end zone on a fourth-down goal line stand by the Wildcats’ defense.
That began a disappointing trend for the Eagles on fourth downs.
Allen was stopped for a second time on fourth down late in the second quarter when Hawkins rolled to his right, saw no open receivers, and took off for the first down marker but was stopped 1 yard short. On Allen’s next possession, Wiginton elected to kick a 44-yard field goal on fourth-and-6, but a false start pushed the kick back 5 yards to a 49-yard attempt. The kick was blocked, and Allen went into halftime trailing 14-0.
The Eagles finished the game 0-for-3 on fourth down.
“Really, we should have been tied 14-14 in the first half if not for those fourth downs,” Wiginton said. “Tonight was tough, but it’s next game up. The whole season is ahead of these guys, and we’ve got another tough game next week.”
Guyer put the game away midway through the third quarter on a 12-yard Arnold pass to tight end Si Stovall, pushing the score to 21-10 in favor of the Wildcats, and a 12 yard run by Ahmed Yussuf later in the frame to give Guyer a four-touchdown lead.
Junior quarterback Mike Hawkins finished the game with only 99 yards passing, as Guyer’s secondary kept the Eagles receivers from getting open all evening. Messiah Washington led the team with four receptions for only 37 yards.
Tonight’s win vaults Guyer into sole possession of first place in District 5-6A, improving to 8-0 on the year and 5-0 in district. Allen, still sitting in a playoff position at 4-1 in district and 6-2 overall, will face Prosper next Friday at Eagle Stadium before finishing the regular season on the road against Little Elm on Nov. 4.
It's Showtime!: Photos from the nationally televised showdown between Allen and Denton Guyer
