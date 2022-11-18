MCKINNEY HIGH DALLAS JESUIT FBO KB

The McKinney football team celebrates Friday's 42-7 area playoff victory over Jesuit.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

PROSPER — The McKinney football team is headed to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in nearly three decades and courtesy of one of the most commanding postseason victories in program history.

The timing was ideal for the Lions, who entered Friday looking to build off just their second playoff win since that aforementioned postseason run in 1993. They did that and then some, submitting a near-flawless first half that paced a 42-7 throttling of Jesuit from Children's Health Stadium.

McKinney senior Dylan Rhodes drags a Jesuit defender into the end zone on one of his two touchdown receptions on Friday.

