LITTLE ELM – If Little Elm head coach Joe Castillo was given the chance to go back and redo the final offensive play for the Lobos in Friday’s home opener against V.R. Eaton, he wouldn’t have changed a thing.
With Little Elm facing 4th-and-3 at the Eaton 14 and trailing by three points with less than one minute remaining in the ballgame, the Lobos turned down a potential game-tying field goal for one final heave to the end zone.
Little Elm junior quarterback Kellen Tasby took the snap and spotted junior running back Semaj Jordan-Rector coming out of the backfield. Jordan-Rector was uncovered as he sprinted towards the end zone. Tasby unleashed a pass, but it was just a tad too high and went through the fingers of Jordan-Rector.
Eaton proceeded to run out the remaining time on the clock to escape with a 27-24 win at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex.
“We’re trying to win the game,” Castillo said. “It was the right call, just didn’t execute it the right way. We’ve got to be in those situations. Kellen had a heck of a game. We were wide open and we didn’t connect. But we’ll get better.”
A bad snap nearly cost the Lobos (1-1) on their last drive.
The Lobos were set up at the Eagles’ 34-yard line after a 10-yard run by Jordan-Rector, but a high snap on the ensuing play forced Tasby to retreat. Tasby tracked down the ball and saved possession for Little Elm. However, the Lobos lost 23 yards on the play and faced 2nd-and-33.
But, the Lobos didn’t panic. Tasby found junior Prince Ijioma on the right sideline for a 27-yard gain on 4th-and-24. Little Elm, though, gained just seven yards over the next three plays before Tasby’s final throw to Jordan-Rector was just off-target.
“There’s no quit in them,” Castillo said. “Obviously, we ran out of time tonight. They believe that they can get a first down, believe that they can make the catch. We haven’t been together as an offensive or defensive staff for very long. The kids realize that we’re learning an offense as they go, but they’re very committed to making sure that they’re ready on game day.”
Although heartbreak set in for Little Elm once the game clock expired, a valiant second half on both sides of the ball made that final chance possible.
The Eagles were held to seven points in the second half – an 8-yard touchdown run by senior Ja’Mari Harris with 9:52 left in the game – but it proved to be the game-winner. Harris was a force in the second half, finishing with a game-high 135 yards on 20 carries.
The Lobos became energized on a 73-yard pass play from Tasby to senior Tay’lon Jackson on the first play of the second half. Tasby threw an out route to Jackson, who shed tackles on his way to the end zone.
It was the first of two touchdowns in the second half for Jackson, who scored from 3 yards out with 3:53 left in the third quarter to give Little Elm its first lead of the night at 21-20. Jackson totaled 171 yards on 11 receptions with two scores.
Tasby was brilliant all night, finishing 34-of-48 passing for 363 yards and also rushed for 46 yards with three touchdowns.
Eaton (1-1) used tempo to march the ball at will during the first half. Junior place kicker Andrew Smiley made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Eagles a 20-7 lead heading into the locker room. Smiley’s kick bounced off the left post but redirected for a successful try.
Eaton’s offense was clicking on all cylinders thanks to the play of junior quarterback Noah Lugo. Lugo threw for a 40-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Talan Holmes and ran in from 5 yards out in the second quarter – the latter of which gave the Eagles a 17-7 lead.
Lugo completed 13-of-28 passing for 184 yards, while senior running back Ja’Mari Harris was a steady force for Eaton in the second half as he finished with a game-high 135 yards.
“They tempo-ed us a little bit in the first half,” Castillo said. “It’s hard to simulate that during practice. We talked about it during halftime, and I’m proud of the way they responded.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.