Tay'lon Jackson

Little Elm senior Tay’lon Jackson hauls in a pass during Friday’s home game against V.R. Eaton.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

LITTLE ELM – If Little Elm head coach Joe Castillo was given the chance to go back and redo the final offensive play for the Lobos in Friday’s home opener against V.R. Eaton, he wouldn’t have changed a thing.

With Little Elm facing 4th-and-3 at the Eaton 14 and trailing by three points with less than one minute remaining in the ballgame, the Lobos turned down a potential game-tying field goal for one final heave to the end zone.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments