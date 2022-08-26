UNIVERSITY PARK— The Marcus football team had every reason to feel good about where things stood early in the fourth quarter of Friday's season opener against Highland Park, rallying from a 14-point deficit to square the count between the two area powerhouses at 24-24.
But there's a reason why the six-time state champion Scots have suffered justone home loss to an in-state opponent since 1998, and Highland Park showed why withanall too swift response. The Scots(1-0)scored the final 14 points of the contest, announcing their return to Class 6A with a 38-24 win over the three-time defending District 6-6A champion Marauders(0-1).
"They made it harder on us and we had to earn our points, whereas they took theirs. That's a great football team and they proved it," said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach.
The Scots did just that, finding a second wind after halftime squared them and the Marauders at 10-10. Highland Park scored on its first two series of the third quarter — one on a coverage breakdown by Marcus, which misplayed a potential interception that resulted in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Storer to Wilson Axley for a 24-10 lead with 5:20 to go in the third.
Atkinson lamented on those miscues, which also manifested through the occasional untimely penalty or a lapse in special teams execution and granting Highland Park advantageous field position. As slim as the margins can be taking on the Scots, particularly in their house, Marcus conjured a second wind of its own.
Highland Park 24, Marcus 17 @ 2:29/3QMarauders go tempo again and have some success marching on the Scots. HP hasn't given Marcus WR Ashton Cozart many 1v1s tonight, but he makes good on this one by hauling in a 4yd TD pass from Cole Welliver. pic.twitter.com/BxcTYicUg8
The Marauders ramped up their offensive tempo, chain-gunning snaps together and marching on the Scots. After falling behind by 14 points in the third quarter, Marcus pulled back within one score in less than three minutesafter junior Cole Welliver found senior Ashton Cozart one-on-one on the outside for a 4-yard touchdown — a rarity on Friday, given how the Scots shaded their defensive coverage towards the Marauders' top wide-out for much of the ballgame.
Highland Park sputteredon its next drive, and Marcus was once again on the move. Welliver found senior Mason Chavis for a 23-yard gain to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Chance Banner to pull even at 24-24 with 9:05 to go in the fourth quarter.
Atkinson felt good about the way his offense flowed with an accelerated tempo, but thatresilience promptly gave way a Highland Park response that required just 13 seconds of game time.One play after the Marauders' equalizer, Storer hit running back Jay Cox down the middle for a 75-yard catch-and-runto regain the lead at 31-24.
"It's deflating, but I'll say this about our guys: We played well, we played hard and to the very end,"Atkinson said.
A chop block negated a third-down conversion by Marcus on its ensuing drive, and it wasn't long after before the Marauders were again at the mercy of Highland Park. The Scots ran off more than five minutes of game clock before icing the win with 1:35 to play on a2-yard run by Storer for the 38-24 final.
"It's just self-inflicted wounds that we couldn't overcome,"Atkinson said.
Marcus battled its share of miscues early into the contest but found its footing later in the second quarter.After being held off the scoreboard for the first 15 minutes of game time,the Maraudersscored twice over its final three possessions of the half, including a pinpoint two-minute drill capped by a 16-yard strike over the middle from Welliver to senior Chance Sautter with just 20 seconds left in the second quarter to knot the count at 10-10.
Marcus 10, Highland Park 10 @ :20/2QImpressive execution on the 2-minute drill by @MarcusFootball. Cole Welliver finishes off the drive with a 16yd strike down the middle for Chance Sautter to knot it up just before halftime. pic.twitter.com/BoA16KtQyx
A Star Local Media all-area selection last season for his work in the secondary, Sautter doubled up his workload on Friday as one of several options deployed in a young Marcus backfield. He wasn't alone with fellow senior defensive back Jake Ballard also seeing reps at running back along with junior Ben Perlmutter and Banner.Perlmutter led that group with 68 rushing yards, followed by 42 from Sautter.
Welliver,who threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns inhis first career start, settled in as the half progressed and flashed a potent connection with senior Isaac Khattab, who he found deep for gains of 47 and 36 yards in the first half.Khattab paced the Marcus receiving corps with six catches for 103 yards.
The second of those two long balls helped set up Marcus' first points of the evening, which came on a 22-yard field goal by senior Michael Petro to cut the Scots' lead to 7-3 with 6:55 to go in the second quarter.
Highland Park, meanwhile, went to work early. The Scots flashed their machine-like precision in the passing game, which they used to take advantage of a short punt by Marcus midway through the first quarter. Highland Park needed just four plays to capitalize off the generous field position, finding the end zone on an 8-yard toss by Storer to Luke Herring for a 7-0 lead with 5:30 left in the opening frame.
Storer threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns, while Cox accounted for 183 yards of offense and a score.
Thechallenge only escalates as the Marauders seek their first win of the season,nexthosting No. 3-ranked Southlake Carroll at 7 p.m. Friday in their home opener.
