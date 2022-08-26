Marcus vs HP

Marcus seniors Chance Sautter (3) and Jake Jund (8) converge on Highland Park running back Jay Cox during Friday's non-district game.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

UNIVERSITY PARK— The Marcus football team had every reason to feel good about where things stood early in the fourth quarter of Friday's season opener against Highland Park, rallying from a 14-point deficit to square the count between the two area powerhouses at 24-24.

But there's a reason why the six-time state champion Scots have suffered just one home loss to an in-state opponent since 1998, and Highland Park showed why with an all too swift response. The Scots (1-0) scored the final 14 points of the contest, announcing their return to Class 6A with a 38-24 win over the three-time defending District 6-6A champion Marauders (0-1).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

