Check out all of the honorees for the Star Local Media All-Area Football 1st and 2nd offense and defense teams, along with special teams! Make sure and pick up the Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 print edition of your local Star Local Media publication to see the honorees featured in print as well.
Drum roll, please...
2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 1st team offense!
QUARTERBACK: Brennan Myer, junior, Frisco Wakeland
Brennan Myer, a first-team all-district honoree, was one of the most prolific passers in the area as he completed 242-of-358 passes for 3,492 yards and 39 touchdowns and also rushed for four scores.
He threw at least three touchdowns in nine of the Wolverines’ 12 games and saved his best for the playoffs, where he completed 57-of-87 passes for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception and added a pair of scores on the ground.
QUARTERBACK: Keldric Luster, senior, McKinney
Last year’s all-area offensive player of the year thrived during his lone season behind center at McKinney, helping lead the Lions to their deepest playoff run since 1993.
Luster landed on the 5-6A all-district first team after completing 60.5% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback committed to SMU, Luster added 789 rushing yards and nine more scores.
RUNNING BACK: Dennis Moody, junior, Frisco Reedy
The Lions won their first 12 games of the season, capturing the 6-5A Division I championship along the way and Moody was one of the catalysts.
The district offensive most valuable player had 242 carries for 1,693 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added 18 catches for 263 yards and a pair of scores.
RUNNING BACK: Jayden Walker, junior, McKinney North
Walker was under the radar heading into his junior season but finished the year among the top rushers in the Metroplex. A work-horse running back who led North to a playoff appearance under first-year head coach Kendall Brewer, Walker ran for a staggering 2,107 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry along the way.
WIDE RECEIVER: Hunter Summers, senior, Prosper
When the Eagles’ passing attack was humming, it usually meant a big night for Summers, who stretched plenty of secondaries throughout Prosper’s run to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.
Summers, who’s committed to Tulane, averaged more than 17 yards per catch on the season, hauling in 69 balls for 1,178 yards and 18 touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER: Kyle Parker, senior, Lovejoy
The Leopards sported arguably the most prolific receiving corps in the state and Parker was at the heart of that group. The LSU commit logged 70 receptions for 1,077 yards and 13 touchdowns, highlighted by one of the great single-game performances in recent state history with 23 catches for 341 receiving yards against Argyle on Sept. 3. Parker added six rushing touchdowns as well.
WIDE RECEIVER: Will Nettles, junior, Dallas Christian
Nettles was the big-play threat for the Chargers and a key reason why they captured the TAPPS Division III state championship, which gave them back-to-back titles and was the 10th in the program’s history.
Nettles recorded 58 receptions for 1,455 yards and 20 touchdowns on the outside and also averaged better than 10 yards on the ground with 18 carries for 205 yards and three scores.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Scotty Parker II, senior, Lewisville
A big and athletic offensive line was the cornerstone of Lewisville’s offense. They paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushers and were solid in pass protection. Parker II, the Farmers’ starting center, anchored the middle of the line.
Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, he finished with a 94% season grade, didn’t allow a sack and had 82 knockdowns.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Chimdia Nwaiwu, senior, Coppell
The Cowboys had one of the more explosive offenses in the area. A huge reason why Coppell averaged 408 yards and 36 points per contest was the play of Nwaiau.
Named a unanimous first-team selection in 6-6A, Nwaiwu, a Stephen F. Austin commit, averaged 8.1 knockdowns per game and didn’t commit a false start. He finished his high school career as a two-time all-6-6A first-team selection.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Connor Stroh, senior, Frisco Wakeland
The Wolverines qualified for the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season behind one of the most potent offenses in the area.
Stroh was one of the key reasons for that success.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Tyler Mercer, junior, Prosper
One of the hallmarks in Prosper’s run to the state semifinals was dominant play in the trenches and that was particularly the case on the offensive side of the ball.
A unit that has churned out its share of college prospects over the years, the Eagles were in good hands at left tackle with Mercer, who was voted as 5-6A co-offensive lineman of the year after allowing zero sacks across 15 starts.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Zach Moore, senior, Sachse
Moore, who has signed to continue his playing career at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, was a first-team all-district honoree, an academic all-district selection, and was named the team’s offensive lineman of the year.
The 6-5, 315-pound tackle recorded 95 pancake blocks and graded out at 95% to help Sachse average better than 300 yards and 33 points per game.
2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 2nd team offense!
QUARTERBACK: Harrison Rosar, senior, Prosper
Rosar helped lead the Eagles to their deepest playoff run since 2008 and put up some of the gaudiest passing numbers of any signal-caller in the area along the way. The two-sport standout, who doubles as an all-district pitcher for Prosper’s baseball team, completed 60% of his passes for 3,448 yards and 43 touchdowns plus 13 interceptions. Rosar added 146 rushing yards and two more scores.
QUARTERBACK: Luke Carney, sophomore, Dallas Christian
Just a sophomore, Carney put together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the area in leading the Chargers to a 13-1 record and their second consecutive state championship. Carney completed 128-of-187 passes, a completion rate of 68.4%, with 31 touchdowns compared with only six interceptions, and he was also formidable with his legs, rushing 109 times for 918 yards and five scores.
RUNNING BACK: Bryan Jackson, junior, McKinney
The Lions prided themselves on running teams over, and that meant a hefty dose of their 6-foot-0, blue-chip running back. A four-star prospect with more than 30 scholarship offers, Jackson averaged just over 6 yards per carry out of the backfield and totaled 1,647 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns for the season.
RUNNING BACK: AJ Sibley, senior, Prestonwood
It took a few weeks into the season for the Lions to revamp the identity of their offense around Sibley, but it didn’t take long for them to reap the benefits. Sibley was one of the state’s foremost work-horse rushers during the season, logging a whopping 2,296 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on more than 7 yards per carry to help Prestonwood advance to the TAPPS Division I state championship game.
RUNNING BACK: Viron Ellison, junior, Lewisville
The running game was the staple for a Farmer offense that wore down opposing defenses with their physicality. Ellison set the tone. Named to the all-district first team and 6-6A’s offensive player of the year, he rushed for 1,504 yards on 244 attempts for an average of 6.16 yards per tote with 15 touchdowns. Ellison gained 155 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown in Lewisville’s bi-district playoff victory over perennial state power Allen.
WIDE RECEIVER: Cordale Russell, senior, North Mesquite
The Stallions competed in one of the toughest districts in the state with the likes of Longview and Lancaster, but while they fell short of the playoffs, Russell made a lasting impression on opponents. The senior, who recently signed to play at TCU, was voted as the 7-5A Division I offensive player of the year, as he recorded 48 receptions for 1,058 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per grab, with 11 touchdowns and a long play of 84 yards.
WIDE RECEIVER: Rushil Patel, senior, Plano East
Despite seeing all manner of coverage and attention from opposing secondaries, Patel still found ways to produce as the anchor of the Panthers’ offense. A three-year starter at receiver, Patel was among the area’s most explosive per-game performers out wide with over 20 yards per catch and season-long totals of 58 receptions for 1,195 yards and 14 touchdowns across just nine games played.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Ja’lon Gillaspie, senior, Sunnyvale
The Raiders have become a perennial playoff team during the last decade and have featured some standout linemen. Gillaspie is the latest to fill that role. The 6-2, 280-pound guard paved the way for an offense that averaged more than 330 yards and 33 points per game on his way to being selected as the 6-4A Division II co-offensive lineman of the year.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Kasen Carpenter, senior, Allen
Transferring from Midlothian Heritage, Carpenter wasted no time carving out a prominent space as the anchor of the Eagles’ offensive line. A Tulsa commit who operated at left tackle during the 2022 season, Carpenter split 5-6A offensive lineman of the year honors after receiving a 92% grade on the year with 33 pancakes and only one sack allowed.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Hamish Mpofu, senior, Celina
Mpofu was only returning starter on the offensive line from the Bobcats’ state semifinalist group in 2021 but helped keep Celina plenty formidable in the trenches during a year that produced an appearance in the regional semifinals. Mpofu was voted as the offensive lineman of the year in 7-4A Div. I as the anchor of an offense that averaged 387.1 yards per game, including 234 on the ground.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Max Anderson, junior, Frisco Reedy
Anderson anchored the line for a Lions offense that averaged 396 yards and more than 40 points per game on its way to the district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals. The 6-5, 300-pound junior recorded more than 40 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack all season long. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Anderson already has offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Bryce Lagow, senior, Plano
The Wildcats hung on to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 and Lagow’s play up front was a big reason why. Helping anchor that unit at left guard, Lagow earned a spot on the 6-6A all-district first team after amassing season-long totals of 44 dominations, 21 pins and 28 knockdowns.
2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 1st team defense!
DEFENSIVE LINE: Mason Johnson, senior, Lewisville
When it comes to defense, the Farmers were statistically one of the best in the Dallas area in regards to fewest points and fewest yards allowed. Lewisville gave up an average of 13.2 points per game. Johnson was at the forefront of Lewisville’s dominant defense.
Named the co-defensive player of the year in 6-6A, he recorded 95 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one interception, two forced fumbles, four sacks, 17 pressures and two touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Dixon Hudson, senior, Frisco Reedy
The senior defensive end played an integral role in the Lions’ 12-1 district championship campaign.
Hudson, who recently signed a letter of intent to play at Davidson, was a constant presence in opponents’ backfields, as he recorded 53 tackles, with 26 for loss, and 13 sacks. Hudson starred in Reedy’s biggest district games, delivering six tackles and two sacks in a 13-7 win over Lone Star and three sacks and a forced fumble in the 32-31 victory against Heritage.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Jacob Vincent, senior, Celina
Vincent took up plenty of residence in the opposing team’s backfield with more than one quarter of his 87 tackles resulting in a loss of yardage.
The 7-4A Division I defensive player of the year recorded 23 tackles for a loss on the year to go along with seven quarterback pressures, nine sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, three pass break-ups, one interception and a pair of defensive touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Ike Odimegwu, senior, Coppell
Odimegwu was moved from outside linebacker to defensive end this season to help Coppell apply more quarterback pressure. The move paid off in spades.
Named the co-defensive MVP of 6-6A, Odimegwu recorded 57 tackles, six sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, nine tackles for loss, caused two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, had two pass break-ups and scored a touchdown. He is a Brown signee.
LINEBACKER: Barrett Kennedy, senior, Frisco Wakeland
Kennedy posted a team-high 130 tackles, with 17.5 for loss, five sacks, eight quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles to help lead the Wolverines to their 10th consecutive playoff berth.
Kennedy, who had at least nine tackles in eight games, had 14 tackles and a pair of sacks in a win over Sherman, two forced fumbles in a playoff win against Birdville, and a season-high 17 tackles against Port Arthur Memorial.
LINEBACKER: Johnnie Ingram, senior, Plano West
Ingram was the heartbeat of the Wolves’ defense, earning a spot on the all-district first team after leading all of 6-6A in tackles with 103 during his senior campaign.
Ingram had a knack for generating turnovers as well, forcing five fumbles and recovering three to along with one interception, six sacks and a blocked field goal on special teams.
LINEBACKER: Agape Lawrence, sophomore, Frisco Emerson
The Mavericks certainly made their inaugural varsity campaign a memorable one, as the posted a 9-1 record and advanced to the playoffs.
Lawrence helped lead the way, as the sophomore was voted as the 3-5A Division II defensive newcomer of the year after tallying 114 tackles, with 14 for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Landon Wright, senior, Sunnyvale
The Raiders returned to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and Wright was one of the seniors who led the charge.
Selected as the 6-4A Division II co-defensive player of the year, Wright led Sunnyvale with 120 total tackles, with one for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was also a contributor on offense, with 33 carries for 158 yards and eight touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Tony-Louis Nkuba, junior, Lewisville
The Farmers had a top-tier secondary and Nkuba was one of the anchors in the back end. Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, Nkuba was a ball hawk with seven interceptions on the season to go along with 24 tackles, nine pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one touchdown.
Nkuba, a junior, currently lists 10 college offers. Among those colleges are SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTSA.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Carson McClendon, senior, Prosper
McClendon’s versatility out of the secondary was vital to the Eagles’ success as a whole on defense this season. The safety was capable of making plays near the line of scrimmage with 10 of his 66 tackles resulting in a loss of yardage to go along with four sacks.
Opponents didn’t enjoy much success throwing on McClendon, who tallied eight pass break-ups and four interceptions as a senior.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Braxton Myers, senior, Coppell
When it comes to taking away one side of the field or guarding the top wide receiver for the oppositions, the Cowboys are in good hands with Myers. A unanimous first-team all-6-6A selection at cornerback, Myers (Ole Miss signee) finished his senior season with 25 tackles, eight pass break-ups, four interceptions, two caused fumbles and one touchdown.
He has been named an Under Armor All-American and Adidas All-American.
2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 2nd team defense!
DEFENSIVE LINE: Obi Udom, junior, Frisco Heritage
Udom enjoyed a breakout season in which he was named the 6-5A Division I defensive newcomer of the year. The junior was a force all season, registering 69 tackles with 17 for loss, seven sacks, nine quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and a fumble recovery. Udom had a 10-tackle, two-sack performance against Sherman and he shined against district champion Reedy with 12 tackles, with three for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Kennedy McDowell, senior, Frisco Memorial
The season did not go the way the Warriors would have hoped, as they finished with a 2-8 record, but there were bright spots and McDowell was one of them. Despite where they finished in the standings, coaches thought enough of McDowell’s efforts to vote him as the 3-5A Division II defensive lineman of the year. The Colorado State signee recorded 60 tackles, with nine for loss, and a forced fumble.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Luke Johnson, junior, Prosper
Johnson generated plenty of pressure off the line for the Eagles throughout a monster junior campaign. The all-district first-teamer totaled 40 tackles on the year with 13 resulting in a loss of yardage, and he also chipped in seven sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble to help spur Prosper’s run to the state semifinals.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Zina Umeozulu, junior, Allen
Umeozulu was a breakout sensation as a sophomore, earning 5-6A defensive newcomer of the year honors. A four-star edge rusher tabbed among the best in the country at his position, Umeozulu built off that year by earning a spot on the all-district first team after totaling 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a trio of fumble recoveries during Allen’s run to the bi-district round of the playoffs.
LINEBACKER: Blake Fann, senior, Frisco Lone Star
The senior inside linebacker was a unanimous selection to the 6-5A Division I all-district team, as he put together another huge season with 119.5 tackles, with 17.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback pressures, four pass break-ups and a pair of forced fumbles. Fann recorded 15 tackles in the season opener against Texas High and it was the first of six games where he had double-digit stops.
LINEBACKER: Royce Carver, senior, McKinney
Carver was a tackling machine at the second level of McKinney’s defense, which amassed some of the area’s top run-stuffing numbers at just 143.9 yards allowed per game. Carver bottled up opposing offenses to the tune of 137 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss, plus two sacks, one pass break-up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
LINEBACKER: Rendell Carter, senior, Lewisville
When it comes stopping an opposing ball carrier in their tracks, Carter excelled in that area. Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, Carter, an outside linebacker, finished with 76 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four sacks and four quarterback pressures. Carter will continue his football career at Tyler Junior College.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Xavier Filsaime, junior, McKinney
Filsaime began his high school as one of the Lions’ top receivers before transitioning to safety for his junior season. The defensive back has caught the eye of a who’s who of college football powerhouses with more than 25 scholarship offers and he backed up that attention by amassing 92 tackles with three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during the 2022 season.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Xinjin Gomez, senior, Lake Dallas
One of the more versatile secondary players in the area, Gomez has a knack for coming down in the box to make a tackle but is also proficient in defending the pass. He was a big reason why the Falcons went 7-4 and was a playoff team for the first time since 2018. Named to the 3-5A Division II second team, Gomez recorded three interceptions, four pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, 68 tackles and three tackles for loss.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Zach Ramirez, senior, Frisco Wakeland
In the talent-rich 6-5A Division I, Ramirez emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the area, as he posted a district-best five interceptions for the Wolverines, who qualified for the playoffs for the 10th straight season. In addition to the picks, the senior also recorded 31 tackles, with 14 of those being solo stops, nine pass break-ups and a trio of forced fumbles.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Carter Stoutmire, senior, Prestonwood
Stoutmire’s 43 tackles may not fly off the page, but chalk that up to a reluctance from opposing quarterbacks to throw in the direction of the Colorado commit. But when tested, Stoutmire made plenty of plays at cornerback with seven pass break-ups and six interceptions as one of the key components in Prestonwood’s run to the TAPPS Div. I state title game.
2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 1st & 2nd special teams!
KICKER, 1ST TEAM: Freddy Joya, senior, Lewisville
When it came to making kicks in clutch situations, Joya excelled. He made a 49-yard field goal as time expired to lift Lewisville to a 15-14 victory over Plano West. Named the 6-6A special teams player of the year, Joya was 13-of-16 on field goals and 38-of-40 on extra points. Joya, a New Mexico State pledge, helped to lead a big effort on special teams in Lewisville’s 10-0 win over Arlington Martin in the area round, including the game’s only field goal.
PUNTER, 1ST TEAM: Nicolas Radicic, senior, Coppell
Having excelled as a two-sport standout in both football and soccer, Radicic began to focus solely on football during his senior season. His leg was a big reason why Coppell finished with nine wins for the first time since 2017. Radicic is the No. 4-ranked kicker and No. 19 punter in the nation by Kohl’s Professional Camps. Named to the all-district first team, Radicic will kick in college for Indiana.
KICK/PUNT RETURN, 1ST TEAM: Kaleb Smith, senior, Frisco Reedy
Smith was selected as the 6-5A Division I special teams player of the year, as he returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a score. He delivered one of the plays of the year when he returned a punt 88 yards with 1:30 left for the game-winning score in a 41-37 win over Wakeland. In addition to his work on special teams, the Notre Dame signee had 59 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns.
KICKER, 2ND TEAM: Kaden Lorick, senior, Celina
Lorick was voted as his district’s special teams player of the year for the second straight season and for good reason. Supplying an edge for the Bobcats in special teams, Lorick managed to convert 8-of-12 field goals on the year with a long of 45 yards, to go along with kicking 72-of-73 on extra points to help Celina advance to the regional semifinals.
PUNTER, 2ND TEAM: Garrett Silvestri, senior, Prosper Rock Hill
Silvestri was big in helping the Blue Hawks dictate field position during their inaugural season in Class 6A. Tabbed a four-and-a-half-star prospect at both kicker and punter by Kohl’s Professional Camps, Silvestri averaged 40.7 yards per punt during the 2022 season and managed to pin seven punts inside the 20-yard line.
KICK/PUNT RETURNER, 2ND TEAM: Will Nettles, junior, Dallas Christian
Nettles was one of the few players who excelled in all three phases of the game. The first-team all-district wide receiver also handled return duties on kickoffs and punts, the latter of which he returned two for touchdowns, and he was also a first-team all-state defensive back, where he had 47 tackles, with two for loss, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
There was little on the field that the Frisco Lone Star Rangers’ do-it-all star did not do this season, as Lone Star posted a 9-3 record and a…
Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw earns Star Local Media All-Area Team Offensive Player of the Year
This season brought in big change for the Coppell Cowboys, especially at the top. Former Wichita Falls head coach Antonio Wiley was hired last…
It’s hard to stand out on a defense that is as perennially strong as Prosper’s.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.