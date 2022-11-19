ARLINGTON — That the Lovejoy football team would even be in position to attempt an onside kick with a shot at a potential go-ahead possession opposite South Oak Cliff seemed borderline unfathomable as the Golden Bears maintained a 42-10 lead by the midpoint of the fourth quarter.
But with each onside kick recovery and subsequent touchdown scored by the Leopards, the buzz inside Globe Life Field began to escalate.
Ultimately, Lovejoy fell one onside kick recovery short of a chance at a miracle on Saturday, as South Oak Cliff held off a run of 27 consecutive points scored by the Leopards inside the final 5:01 of the fourth quarter to take a 42-37 victory in the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
"It's these guys. They never stop. There was a lot of adversity during the game, but what I love about this group is they keep fighting and keep playing," said Chris Ross, Lovejoy head coach. "That's something most people wouldn't have been able to even put themselves in position to do during a game like this."
Saturday's confounding finish came amid a resounding three-and-a-half quarters for the Golden Bears, conjuring their championship form against a Lovejoy team it bested in the regional finals last season, 42-20. Shades of that Dec. 4 bout resurfaced in an ill-timed sense of déjà vu for the Leopards, who were on the wrong end of a staggering 414 rushing yards by SOC on 9.6 yards per carry.
The Golden Bears totaled 553 yards for the day, amassing their largest lead of the contest at 42-10 with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter following a 14-yard touchdown run by Tedrick Williams.
Given the gaudy margin on the scoreboard, SOC naturally began to funnel in its backups. But Lovejoy kept many of its starters on the field and did all it could to make things interesting.
Senior Brayden Hagle ran in a 2-yard touchdown with 5:01 remaining in regulation for the Leopards' first points since the second quarter. Following a punt by the Golden Bears, Lovejoy quickly struck again as senior Austin Gonzalez found senior Kyle Parker on a 66-yard catch-and-run with 1:43 left in the game, trimming the gap to 42-24.
Over the next 1:15 of game time, that margin promptly shrank to a five-point game at 42-37, as the Leopards recovered consecutive onside kicks and converted each chance into a touchdown.
Gonzalez went deep to senior Jaxson Lavender for a 53-yard touchdown with 1:31 to go and, with SOC putting its starters back into the game, Parker pulled off a 5-yard jump pass to junior Matthew Mainord with 28 seconds left to put the Leopards' comeback shockingly within reach.
South Oak Cliff 42, Lovejoy 37 @ :28/4QA 42-10 SOC lead is now a 5 pt game after a 5-yd TD from Kyle Parker to Matthew Mainord on a jump pass! Stunning rally by the Leopards. Onside kick of the year coming up... pic.twitter.com/jkOkEZbWD6— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 19, 2022
As momentary shades of the famed Plano East-John Tyler playoff game from 1994 steadily seeped in, SOC dashed any further late-game heroics from Lovejoy after recovering the Leopards' fourth attempted onside kick of the quarter.
"I'm thankful I got to be their coach," Ross said of his seniors."Their hard work put us in position to be right here. That's an elite team and they are, too. I'm so proud of what these guys accomplished. It just ended a little too early."
But any attempt to dig out of a 32-point hole against one of the state's premier defenses was never going to be conventional, particularly in a ballgame where SOC's offense hummed with a punishing efficiency on the ground.
SOC thrived on the big play on Saturday, getting two first-half touchdown runs from Jayvon Thomas on gains of 44 and 43 yards, a 25-yard touchdown pass from William Little to Joshua Manley on fourth down during the second quarter, and a 57-yard touchdown run by Williams just 1:16 into the third quarter.
"They hit some passes early and that changed things a little bit for us, but a lot of this one came down to missed tackles," Ross said. "We missed a lot of tackles and when we did, they took advantage of it."
It was an unwelcome sight for the Leopards after the damage done from last year's encounter with the Golden Bears. Saturday's game, however, began on a productive note for Lovejoy, which recovered a SOC fumble on its opening series.
The Leopards converted that takeaway into a 33-yard field goal from Caden Carlock for a 3-0 lead with 6:34 left in the first quarter.
"We got the turnover early and I felt like we were able to move the ball but just couldn't score points," Ross said."It's not about moving the ball, it's about scoring points. When there are a lot of 'almosts,' it's usually in a loss. We had too many almosts."
Generating those same opportunities was a bit tougher for the rest of the afternoon. The Leopards turned the ball over on downs twice over their final four possessions of the first half, finding the end zone in between after junior Hondo Franklin found Parker on a 54-yard catch-and-run on fourth down to trim the deficit to 28-10 with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter.
Franklin, last year's starting quarterback, got the nod behind center on Saturday after taking on a backup role all season prior. He completed 12-of-25 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and an interception, and added 46 rushing yards on 13 carries.
"A lot of those were designed where he either had the choice to pass or run it," Ross said. "We had to do something to generate some run game because of how effective they are elsewhere. There's a reason they're the top defense in the Metroplex."
Gonzalez added 149 passing yards and two touchdowns in his fourth-quarter stint, while Parker finished his high school career on a dizzying note with 12 catches for 255 yards and two scores. Lavender caught four balls for 114 yards and a touchdown as the anchors of a receiving corps that lost star junior Parker Livingstone to injury in the first quarter.
The Leopards closed out their 2022 campaign at 8-4 overall, including a second-place finish in District 7-5A Division II.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.