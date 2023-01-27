For the second straight season, Lake Dallas had little trouble scoring points.
After averaging 30.1 points per game in 2021, the Falcons were even better this season, putting up 34 points as Lake Dallas won seven contests and were in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
But for as much success as Lake Dallas had on offense, the Falcons saw massive improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
Lake Dallas struggled to stop other teams from scoring in 2021 as the Falcons surrendered 40.1 points per game. That was an area that Lake Dallas sought to improve coming into this season. And improve, the Falcons did. Lake Dallas gave up just 22.5 points per game – an improvement of more than 17 points per game.
Helping to lead a dramatic turnaround for Lake Dallas were co-defensive coordinators Edwards and McAfee. The two coaches placed a big emphasis on tackling and forcing turnovers. The Falcons excelled in both categories. Lake Dallas totaled 57 tackles for loss and 17 sacks while forcing 20 turnovers (10 interceptions, 10 fumbles).
Lake Dallas held five teams to 20 points or fewer, guiding the Falcons to a 6-0 start and eventual playoff berth. In a season-opening 34-7 victory over Greenville, the Falcons held the Lions to 86 yards and forced three turnovers.
