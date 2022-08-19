Lake Dallas head football coach Jason Young has witnessed some great feats in his first 11 years with the program, including the team’s first-ever appearance in the state semifinals in 2015. But, Young, who is entering his second year as Falcons head coach, believes this season’s team might be the most experienced.
With 18 seniors and nine juniors with proven varsity experience, Lake Dallas will look to build on a 4-6 record from last year – an improvement of three wins from the 2020 season, when the Falcons finished 1-8 – and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
A big reason for Lake Dallas’ improvement last year was the play of its offense. After recording just 20 touchdowns as a team in 2020, the Falcons, behind current Indiana freshman quarterback Brendan Sorsby, doubled that total during the 2021 season to 40 total scores.
Sorsby has since graduated, and Lake Dallas has handed over the keys of their offense to junior quarterback Cade Bortnem. Bortnem has experience under center, having started three games a year ago when Sorsby missed time because of a hand injury and went on to throw for 588 yards and five touchdowns.
Bortnem wil have three talented three receivers to throw to in seniors Evan Weinberg, Niki Gray and junior Keonde Henry, who combined for 1,468 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last year.
Lake Dallas lost its two leading rushers (Sorsby and Drew McKinney) to graduation, but Young feels really good about that position, which includes junior Sam McAfee. The Falcons will also have veteran leadership on the offensive line with seniors Jermiah Bruner, Corbin Burley, Caleb Sams and Julian Betancourt.
Expect a lot of athleticism and speed off the ball from defensive lineman K’Alyndon Remond, Godgive Ugochukwu, Gavin Coleman, Tanner Moon and Humphrey Kakuba, who was moved from offensive line to defensive tackle. Riley Griffin and Xavier Rodriguez return at linebacker.
Lake Dallas boasts a play-making secondary. Xinjin Gomez will make the in-play adjustments. Eli Koch is one of the Falcons’ top cover cornerbacks. Zach Tipps also returns on the back end of the Lake Dallas defense.
Argyle, Creekview, Denton, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Independence and Frisco Memorial will join the Falcons in District 3-5A Div. II.
Player to Watch
Xinjin Gomez
Defensive Back
When it comes to ensuring that everyone in the Lake Dallas secondary is in the correct positions on the field, Falcons head coach Jason Young knows that he can trust Gomez to make the correct reads. It’s not just a high IQ that Gomez brings to the back end of Lake Dallas’ secondary. He’s a reliable tackler and has the awareness to track down a ball. Last season, Gomez recorded two interceptions and 87 tackles.
