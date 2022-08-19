Lake Dallas FB
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Spain

Lake Dallas head football coach Jason Young has witnessed some great feats in his first 11 years with the program, including the team’s first-ever appearance in the state semifinals in 2015. But, Young, who is entering his second year as Falcons head coach, believes this season’s team might be the most experienced.

With 18 seniors and nine juniors with proven varsity experience, Lake Dallas will look to build on a 4-6 record from last year – an improvement of three wins from the 2020 season, when the Falcons finished 1-8 – and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

