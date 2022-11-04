LEWISVILLE—Hebron's bid for a playoff berth in the debut season for head coach John Towels III came up shy after the Hawks fell on the road Thursday against Lewisville, 31-17.
With the win, the Farmers cap a perfect run through District 6-6A competition at 7-0 and will open the Class 6A Division I playoffs at home at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 against Allen.
"That's a good football team right there and they're tough," said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. "It felt like we were getting outplayed a little bit there, but we had the lead after making some turnovers. Our guys were resilient and just fight all the time even though we aren't perfect.
"We had to come out here and execute and test our resolve. We don't know any other way and undefeated district champs has a nice ring to it."
The Hawks, meanwhile, miss out on the postseason for the second time in three years following a night in which they struggled with turnovers.
Hebron had a fumble at the Lewisville 1-yard line and two interceptions on plays that took place inside the Lewisville 25 in the first half alone.
"If we get some points there, it's a different game for sure," Towels III said. "We moved the ball great, we just didn't capitalize. That happens sometimes. The stat sheet might look one way, but the scoreboard looked another."
Viron Ellison rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Lewisville, while quarterback Ethan Terrell completed 10-of-17 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown going the way of receiver Lamar Kerby.
Lewisville led, 23-14, at the break following a first half that saw both offenses move with ease.
The Farmers outgained the Hawks over the first two quarters, 322-276, including 114 yards and a touchdown to go with 32 receiving yards for Ellison.
But as noted, the Lewisville defense came up with big plays when needed, including a pair of interceptions from Tony-Louis Nkuba in the end zone and a forced fumble at the 1-yard line recovered by Cameren Jenkins for a touchback on the opening possession of the game.
"Man, that was huge," Odle said. "They drove it right down our throats to open up the game and to get that turnover and to go down and put points on the board ourselves was big. And then of course the picks by Tony and then the whole defense just played great in the second half."
Hebron delivered a big play on the defensive end as well when Ben Onu scooped up a fumble and returned it 69 yards for a score to pull the Hawks within two at 16-14 with 2:28 remaining in the second quarter, but Lewisville countered with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Kerby for the halftime margin.
Hebron actually pulled within a score early in the third quarter as well when it recovered a fumble and settled for a 29-yard field goal from Maxx Malyk and had multiple possessions inside Lewisville territory to take the lead, but those drives resulted in a missed field goal and an unsuccessful fake punt.
The Farmers then put the game away with an 8-yard touchdown run by Ellison for the 31-17 lead with 8:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Lewisville now gets ready for its home date with Allen in the bi-district round.
"We'll go get to work, but it's Allen and it's probably not much different than any other Allen team," Odle said. "They've lost to some really, really good football teams. I know they're deep and big and strong and fast. They're Allen."
Hebron, meanwhile, will look to continue to build on a competitive first season under the helm of Towels III.
"The plane is in the air and we're trying to build it at the same time," Towels III said. "I got hired on July 1 and we just passed Nov. 1. We're talking about four months is what I'm saying. For what we asked the kids to do, they always fought hard and fought with spirit and that's what I liked the most."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.