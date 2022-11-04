Lewisville vs Hebron

Lewisville junior Viron Ellison, right, rushes past the Hebron defense during Thursday's 31-17 win.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

LEWISVILLE—Hebron's bid for a playoff berth in the debut season for head coach John Towels III came up shy after the Hawks fell on the road Thursday against Lewisville, 31-17. 

With the win, the Farmers cap a perfect run through District 6-6A competition at 7-0 and will open the Class 6A Division I playoffs at home at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 against Allen. 

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments