PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district.
In a page right out of the playbook from the team's 38-3 trouncing of Coppell on Sept. 30, Lewisville imposed its will on the ground and got plenty of support from its defense. And although it took a couple series to shift gears, the Farmers (6-1, 4-0) ultimately did so to the tune of a 29-0 second quarter to pace a 42-14 victory over the Wildcats (4-3, 3-1) to claim sole possession atop the 6-6A standings.
"Every win is big. Like I told our guys, we're just trying to win the moment and win the day," said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. "We won Friday. Now we'll get up in the morning, get out treatment done and get back at it. It's such a process and one we're committed to. It's nice to 4-0 in district, but we're not satisfied."
Lewisville 7, Plano 0 @ 9:13/2Q@LHSFball strikes first, thanks to a 42yd TD run from Ethan Terrell. After an INT curtailed their previous drive, Farmers keep it on the ground practically all series. pic.twitter.com/N0VPbu7MKj
The two sides entered Friday's contest unbeaten in district play at 3-0, running the ball and defending at a high level all throughout. It was the Farmers who were able to carry out that modus operandi, building a 29-0 lead at halftime after outgaining Plano 227-87 while averaging 9.8 rushing yards per carry. Among the catalysts in that effort was an offensive line that seemingly got stronger by the series.
"We've got a good one. It helps when we spread the ball around and wear them down, because that's when the big plays happen," Odle said. "Our quarterback used his legs tonight and we got the ball on the perimeter. But the O-line and D-line is where we butter our bread."
The results showed, as Lewisville shrugged off a scoreless first quarter before firing off 42 consecutive points. The Farmers produced points on six straight drives, including four in a row that resulted in rushing touchdowns. Junior Ethan Terrell sparked the momentous second quarter by turning a third-and-2 conversion into a 42-yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the half. Junior Viron Ellison added a pair of 5-yard touchdown runs before quarter's end, and senior Mason Johnson mixed in a 22-yard interception return for a score with 2:33 remaining for good measure.
Johnson's score highlighted another defensive gem for the Farmers, who have held opponents to just 13.7 points per game this season. On Friday, Lewisville limited Plano to just 174 yards on the night and only allowed the Wildcats to run two plays in Farmer territory during the first half.
"I'm a firm believer in creating your own luck," Odle said. "That defense played their you-know-whats off that entire first half. When you play that hard, good things happen. It's what we're preaching to them. Mason Johnson made a heck of a play and we finally got the offense rolling. Once it got going, we were able to wear them out and show how explosive we can be."
Lewisville 36, Plano 0 @ 9:30/3Q@LHSFball is relentless. Xavier Lewis adds to the lead with a 35 yd TD run. That's 4 TDs in Lewisville's last 4 offensive series, with a pick-6 mixed in. Lordy. pic.twitter.com/xijInXQq4n
It halted a three-game win streak by Plano to begin district play, the program's first 3-0 start to its conference schedule since 2008. And although the Farmers dictated the terms of Friday's matchup, Plano's defense mustered an early salvo of its own.
The Wildcats held Lewisville out of the end zone in the first quarter and exuded the kind of bend-don't-break defense that sparked the team's 28-13 win over Hebron the week prior on Oct. 7. Plano forced four turnovers in that victory and managed to stifle the Farmers' second drive of the night on an interception by sophomore Rohon Kazadi just in front of the end zone.
"That's a good football team. Their quarterback is a really good player and they've got a big line of their own," Odle said. "They create some havoc on defense, which they did early, and we had to be locked in for this one.
In defeat, senior Kameron Jones tallied 60 rushing yards for the Wildcats. Plano found the end zone twice in the game's closing moments, once on a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior Gavin Hancy to senior Anthony Howard, and again on a 1-yard touchdown run from senior TK Thomas with just eight seconds remaining in regulation.
Lewisville accrued 408 yards of offense and did so with balance. Four different players tallied at least 50 rushing yards on Friday, led by Terrell's 81. Senior Xavier Lewis found the end zone in the third quarter on a 35-yard run to highlight his 61-yard outing, while Ellison notched 53 rushing yards and two scores.
It was a welcome sight for the Farmers with the annual Axe Game looming next week against rival Marcus. Lewisville looks to maintain its perfect mark in 6-6A when it hosts the Marauders at 7 p.m. Friday.
Plano, meanwhile, tries to bounce back that same time on the road at Flower Mound.
