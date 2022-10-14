Viron Ellison

Lewisville junior Viron Ellison (with the ball) scored a pair of rushing touchdowns during a 29-point second quarter for the Farmers on Friday against Plano.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district.

In a page right out of the playbook from the team's 38-3 trouncing of Coppell on Sept. 30, Lewisville imposed its will on the ground and got plenty of support from its defense. And although it took a couple series to shift gears, the Farmers (6-1, 4-0) ultimately did so to the tune of a 29-0 second quarter to pace a 42-14 victory over the Wildcats (4-3, 3-1) to claim sole possession atop the 6-6A standings.

