Whether it was a tackle, pass break-up, punt return, rushing attempt, pass reception, or a pass attempt, Hardy has been the ultimate Swiss-army knife for the Farmers.
Named the co-most valuable player of District 6-6A, Hardy contributed in so many facets of the game for a Lewisville team that won its first outright district championship since 2001 and went four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He had 44 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns, caught 10 balls for 190 yards with three scores and threw a pass for 22 yards. Defensively, Hardy, a safety, recorded 42 tackles with seven pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Perhaps the biggest individual highlight of the season came for Hardy came in Lewisville’s 10-0 win against Arlington Martin in the area round of the playoffs. Hardy returned a punt 54 yards to set up the game’s lone touchdown.
Hardy was just as impressive the previous week in Lewisville’s 43-18 rout of Allen in bi-district. He had a touchdown reception, an interception and completed a pass for a fourth-down conversion.
Hardy is garnering a lot of attention from college coaches. He currently lists 24 offers and is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Baylor, Florida, Penn State and Miami are the schools that have most recently offered Hardy.
