Keldric Luster

McKinney senior Keldric Luster fends off a Southlake Carroll defender during last weekend's regional semifinal game.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

The final snap of the 2022 season for McKinney ISD football transpired Nov. 25 from Choctaw Stadium, as a last-ditch rally by McKinney fell short in a 42-35 loss to undefeated, state-ranked Southlake Carroll in the regional semifinals.

It was a hard-luck finish for the Lions, who gave the perennial powerhouse Dragons all they could handle in a back-and-forth shootout between two of the area's most explosive offenses. McKinney held up its end, battering Carroll's defense to the tune of 424 total yards, including 251 on the ground.

