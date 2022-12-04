The final snap of the 2022 season for McKinney ISD football transpired Nov. 25 from Choctaw Stadium, as a last-ditch rally by McKinney fell short in a 42-35 loss to undefeated, state-ranked Southlake Carroll in the regional semifinals.
It was a hard-luck finish for the Lions, who gave the perennial powerhouse Dragons all they could handle in a back-and-forth shootout between two of the area's most explosive offenses. McKinney held up its end, battering Carroll's defense to the tune of 424 total yards, including 251 on the ground.
The Lions chipped away at the Dragons to lead by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter, 28-14, before Carroll mounted a furious charge with four consecutive touchdown drives, the last coming with 53 seconds remaining in the ballgame to break a 35-35 tie.
It was an admirable showing by a McKinney team competing on that stage for the first time in nearly three decades, making good on a season chalked in potential after the program had taken its lumps last year in going just 4-6 overall.
But the Lions were a trendy bounce-back candidate, returning a cast of blue-chip juniors like Bryan Jackson, Xavier Filsaime and Makhi Frazier, plus the offseason transfer of senior quarterback Keldric Luster into the program. Luster took the reins of an offense that averaged 435.5 yards and 38.5 points per game — marked improvements over the team's 2021 output, and the results showed on the field.
McKinney snapped a two-year playoff drought in going 4-3 in District 5-6A, parlaying that opportunity into postseason wins over Coppell (44-26) and Jesuit (42-7) prior to giving Carroll one of its toughest games of the season.
The Lions advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 1993, a validating finish for a program that'll enter the offseason with reason to believe there's more in store next season. McKinney's backfield remains in good hands with Jackson continuing to establish himself as one of the state's premier rushers after compiling 1,605 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
Frazier, Filsaime and junior D'Kedrion Abrams are proven cornerstones on defense, whereas all eyes will be on how McKinney approaches the quarterback position with Luster graduating following a season that produced 2,200 passing yards, 742 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns.
The Lions won't be alone as four others teams in 5-6A will graduate their starting quarterback, including rival McKinney Boyd. The Broncos have had senior Ryan Shackleton operating behind center for the past three seasons, two of which resulted in playoff appearances.
The competitive climate of 5-6A got the better of Boyd this season, however, in a 2-8 campaign that included a fifth-place finish in district play. Breaking in a new head coach in former offensive coordinator Daniel Foster, the Broncos were dealt a murderer's row for the first two months of the season. Boyd started off 0-7 against a slate of opponents with a combined record of 66-20 entering the weekend — three of their opponents (Longview, Prosper and Denton Guyer) were all participating in the regional final round of the playoffs.
The Broncos found their footing down the stretch, closing out the year with wins in two of their final three games to give the program a springboard heading into Foster's first full offseason at the helm.
That'll be the case over at McKinney North as well, with the Bulldogs promoting Kendall Brewer to head coach during the summer. Despite the timing of the transition, Brewer managed to lead North to a seventh consecutive playoff appearance after going 4-3 in conference play.
The Bulldogs leaned on one of the area's more potent ground games, anchored by junior Jayden Walker with 1,977 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns during the regular season. Operating behind a veteran offensive line, Walker eclipsed 320 yards twice, and the Bulldogs' stout play carried over into the postseason in nearly upsetting district champion Port Arthur Memorial in a 48-41 bi-district loss.
North had a fourth-quarter rally fall short in that ballgame, trailing at 48-27 before making it a one-score game in the contest's closing moments after junior quarterback Colin Hitchcock found sophomore Kameron Powell for a 66-yard touchdown with 1:16 to play.
Powell will be a name to watch next season, as North's offense figures to be in good hands with the tandem of Hitchcock and Walker projected to return in the backfield.
They'll look to build off a season that produced a 7-4 record for the Bulldogs' winningest campaign since 2019.
Between playoff appearances for North and McKinney, the 2022 season marked the sixth consecutive year that multiple MISD football teams qualified for the postseason.
