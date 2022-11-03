LUCAS — If there's any solace to be had for the Lovejoy football team, they've been here before.
Just short of one year ago, the Leopards were dealt a hard-luck finish in its regular-season finale against Frisco Liberty before marching on to a second straight appearance in the regional finals.
Lovejoy, which entered the week carrying the state's No. 9 ranking in Class 5A Division II, has aspirations of another deep playoff run. But like last year, it'll mean working through some heartbreak in its final game of the regular season.
It came at the expense of an upset-minded Melissa squad (8-2, 7-0), which rallied from a 14-point deficit on Thursday to stun the Leopards (7-3, 6-1) on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 36-35 victory to win the District 7-5A Division II championship.
"Melissa did an excellent job. Their quarterback played outstanding and he was the difference in the game," said Chris Ross, Lovejoy head coach. "He was great. He made play after play when they needed it. Defensively, they've got a great group and we knew it, but a lot of came down to penalties on our end and some great quarterback play by them."
Melissa 36, Lovejoy 35 @ :52/4QUnbelievable. Melissa goes for 2 and Trever Ham is on the money to Gunnar Wilson. Cardinals lead for the 1st time tonight. pic.twitter.com/FAPXivmgvS— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 4, 2022
It was a lesson in the margins needed for where Lovejoy wants to go. The Leopards, who parted their non-district schedule with back-to-back losses to No. 1-ranked Argyle and North Crowley by seven and eight points, respectively, managed to make short work of their 7-5A Div. II schedule leading up to Thursday's test against fellow district unbeaten Melissa.
But the Leopards' hardships resurfaced at the wrong time. Lovejoy committed 10 penalties for 100 yards and was unable to distance from a Melissa team that it nearly led wire-to-wire despite finishing a plus-4 in turnover differential.
The Cardinals completed their comeback with 52 seconds to go after quarterback Trever Ham went deep to find top receiver Karson Maynard for a 24-yard touchdown that pulled Melissa within one point. Playing on the road, the Cardinals went for keeps and dialed up a two-point conversion with Ham finding Gunnar Wilson for a 36-35 lead.
Trever Ham to Karson Maynard, 24 yds, 3rd TD between the duo. Helluva effort by Melissa to rally from 14 down. 2 timeouts before the PAT, however. Could Melissa go for 2? pic.twitter.com/Dk9ez8NFO0— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 4, 2022
It was one timely strike after another from Ham, who passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the win. All three went to Maynard, who tormented the Lovejoy defense to the tune of 13 catches for 136 yards on top of his trio of touchdowns.
Among those receptions was a 17-yard grab on fourth-and-15, extending Melissa's final drive just moments before he ultimately found the end zone. And whereas the Cardinals thrived in those close quarters, Lovejoy had just as opportune a moment to ice the game on its previous drive — only to fall a hairline short.
With just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Lovejoy opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 46-yard line, but a run up the middle by junior Matthew Mainord was stopped inches short after a measurement by the officials.
"There's a fourth-and-2 to win the game and then a fourth-and-15 to win the game," Ross said. "It just comes down to their quarterback making plays when he needed to."
Wow, Lovejoy goes for it on 4th 2 from its own 46. Close but after the measurement it's short and Melissa takes over on downs! 2:45 left, LJ leads 35-28. Again, wow. pic.twitter.com/b44yPsVHzh— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 4, 2022
And once Melissa parlayed that opportunity into its first lead of the night, lapses in execution squandered any final heroics by the Leopards. Twice in its final four snaps of the night, Lovejoy had a miscue with the snap and suffered a loss of yardage. That included a 7-yard loss in the game's closing seconds, which precluded Lovejoy from getting a snap off from its own 40-yard line before time expired.
"Two bad snaps. It's unfortunate. We looked like a junior high team there at the end," Ross said. "It's really unfortunate. We had receivers running open and we'd love to give them a chance to make a play, but we couldn't function. That's on us."
The area's No. 1-ranked 5A offense prior to the game, Lovejoy mustered 355 yards opposite a stingy Melissa front. Senior quarterback Brayden Hagle threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, Mainord logged 135 rushing yards and junior Parker Livingstone made the most of four receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Livingstone nearly found the end zone on the game's opening kickoff, which he returned 74 yards to the Melissa 5-yard line to set up a 1-yard score from senior Kyle Parker and a quick 7-0 advantage. The Cardinals then struck on the first of three Ham-Maynard touchdowns, only for Lovejoy to reclaim the lead with 4:47 to go in the first quarter on a 19-yard strike from Hagle to Livingstone from 19 yards out.
Lovejoy 14, Melissa 7 @ 4:47/1QAfter a personal foul moves @leopardfootball inside the red zone, Brayden Hagle lobs one up for Parker Livingstone and he hauls it in for a terrific 19yd TD catch amid tight coverage. pic.twitter.com/gfMIPHkucH— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 4, 2022
The Leopards would hold that lead until 52 seconds remained in the fourth quarter, ultimately building a 35-21 advantage after senior Jaxson Lavender scored on a 1-yard run with 3:07 to go in the third.
The Lovejoy offense had ample opportunities to do further damage, aided by a defense that generated four turnovers on the night, including interceptions from sophomores RJ McIntosh, Owen Magee and senior Roderick Mapps. But all four times, Lovejoy's offense failed to pick up a first down on the ensuing drive.
"I thought the defense played well enough to win," Ross said. "Offensively, we just couldn't get it done. Those are things we'll have to look and find a way to fix."
It was a harsh call-back to the Leopards' Nov. 4, 2021 finale against Liberty, upended by 405 yards of offense from Keldric Luster in a 27-24 loss that wasn't decided until an end-zone interception on the game's final play. That setback curtailed a previously unbeaten run through district by Lovejoy but still resulted in a three-way split of the district title with Frisco.
Thursday's game, however, was for keeps. And as Melissa celebrates a district championship in its first-ever season in 5A, the Leopards will settle for the No. 2 seed when the playoffs begin next week.
"These are two of the best teams in the state and it's what you would expect," Ross said. "You look at how close us and Argyle were, and I think all three of us are right there. Mistakes were made and we've got to fix those. But we have an opportunity to do that, and that's a good thing."
