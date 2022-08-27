Kyle Parker

Lovejoy senior Kyle Parker was one of five different Leopards to catch a touchdown pass in Saturday's 52-27 win over College Station.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

ALLEN—The Lovejoy offense had plenty of fanfare entering the 2022 season, partly due to a receiving corps that stacks up among the best in the state with four Division I prospects. As it turns out, the Leopards' depth on that side of the ball isn't just limited to their pass catchers.

On the heels of a spirited quarterback competition throughout the spring and summer, three different Leopards threw at least two touchdown passes in Saturday's 52-27 win over College Station, and not by accident. Head coach Chris Ross feels like he has three capable arms in juniors Brayden Hagle, Hondo Franklin and senior Austin Gonzalez, and he put all three to use in various ways during Saturday's opener at Allen's Eagle Stadium in the Tom Landry Classic.

