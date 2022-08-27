ALLEN—The Lovejoy offense had plenty of fanfare entering the 2022 season, partly due to a receiving corps that stacks up among the best in the state with four Division I prospects. As it turns out, the Leopards' depth on that side of the ball isn't just limited to their pass catchers.
On the heels of a spirited quarterback competition throughout the spring and summer, three different Leopards threw at least two touchdown passes in Saturday's 52-27 win over College Station, and not by accident. Head coach Chris Ross feels like he has three capable arms in juniors Brayden Hagle, Hondo Franklin and senior Austin Gonzalez, and he put all three to use in various ways during Saturday's opener at Allen's Eagle Stadium in the Tom Landry Classic.
"I really feel like I have three starting quarterbacks," Ross said. "All of them have won games at the varsity level, and I'm extremely pleased. What impresses me most about this group right now is that they're team-first. A lot of teams couldn't handle what we've done right here, but these guys understand that they have a role and they want to win a championship. I'm pleased with how all three played. It's a good problem."
Hagle got the start against the state-ranked Cougars, thrust to the forefront after backing up Franklin for the bulk of the 2021 season. He completed 24-of-32 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns in the win — showcasing a potent vertical game with long touchdown strikes to seniors Jaxon Lavender (32 yards), Kyle Parker (38) and junior Parker Livingstone (34) on his way to being named the game's most outstanding offensive player.
"All three had great offseasons, but looking at Brayden during the spring, his arm strength is something else. He can make any throw," Ross said. "We had our scrimmage last week and he went 10-for-10 with 166 yards and a touchdown. Right now, he's playing at such a high level, but as you saw tonight the other two can come in and play at a high level as well."
Franklin and Gonzalez took their reps as well, including several snaps near the goal line. Gonzalez, who transferred from Plano, hit 1.000 in his Lovejoy debut with two touchdowns on two pass attempts— both on throws of 8 and 4 yards to senior West Wilson, a standout on the Leopards' defensive line.
Franklin, meanwhile, completed 5-of-6 passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns. His first action came on a 3-yard screen to Livingstone for a touchdown on fourth down in the third quarter, and he later put an exclamation mark on Lovejoy's resounding night with a 15-yard strike to sophomore Daylan McCutcheon.
"For this one, they all had pieces of the game plan, just like running backs, receivers and tight ends do," Ross said. "We'll change it a bit each week, but right now I really like where we're at."
No matter who lines up behind center, Lovejoy's quarterback won't lack in quality options to throw to. The Leopards' seven total touchdown passes on Saturday were spread between five different pass-catchers, led by Livingstone's seven catches for 106 yards and two scores, while Parker logged eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Lavender also found the end zone as part of an eight-catch, 72-yard performance.
"I'd like to throw to them. The thing about our receiving corps, they're elite and they do some great things, but watch them block," Ross said. "They're so unselfish in that area. This team as a whole is playing unselfish football right now. The quarterbacks, the receivers, they want the ball and they're all competing to win the game."
It was an aerial assault that blitzed College Station after the Cougars jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Lovejoy had a hand in that, however, with a high snap on a punt setting up College Station at the Leopards' 3-yard line on its second series. Running back Anthony Trevino scored on a 3-yard run for the initial lead before Lovejoy seized control with 28 consecutive points.
"Those guys are ranked top five in the state. That's a really good football team," Ross said. "I knew they'd be able to do some things, and we're young on defense but I like how our guys responded."
College Station soldiered forth without the services of all-state running back Marquise Collins, who was declared out for the season with an injury earlier in the week. Lovejoy's defense, meanwhile, was without one of its cornerstones in blue-chip linebacker Payton Pierce, whose status Ross said was week-to-week.
The Leopards look to build off Saturday's win in the coming days with another state-ranked challenge on deck, welcoming powerhouse Argyle to Leopard Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.
Check out the top photos from Lovejoy's big win over state-ranked College Station
