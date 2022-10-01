FLOWER MOUND — The Marcus football team held on to beat rival Flower Mound Friday, 30-21, in a contest that featured a helter-skelter fourth quarter at Marauder Stadium.
The win gives the Marauders a 13-10 edge over the Jaguars all-time in the Mound Showdown series.
As noted, the final quarter was a wild one and featured a 79-yard touchdown, an onside kick recovery, a blocked field goal, a fourth-and-1 stop and three interceptions.
That quarter followed a third stanza that saw Marcus run 30 plays against four for Flower Mound as the Marauders had seemingly taken control.
With the victory, Marcus improves to 2-0 in District 6-6A action and 3-2 overall while Flower Mound (0-5, 0-2) is still seeking its first victory on the season.
"I'm feeling great right now," said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. "That was an interesting fourth quarter and we just won against a very good and well-coached team. You throw everything out in these games and we're excited to get this win."
For the game, Marcus outpaced Flower Mound on offense, 343-256, including 214-107 on the ground.
Ben Perlmutter led the way with 21 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while Chance Banner had 16 rushes for 79 yards. Jake Ballard and Chance Sautter also registered rushing touchdowns to go with an interception apiece on defense. Marcus defensive back Kole McKnight also chipped in two interceptions for the Marauders.
"Those interceptions were huge," Atkinson said. "Our corners played great and our safeties made plays all night. They were just outstanding tonight."
For Flower Mound, Addison Wells had 11 carries for 95 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown scamper on the first play of the second half that trimmed Marcus' lead down to 16-14.
Grant Satterfield paced Flower Mound's receivers with 113 yards on three receptions with a 79-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter that again pulled the Jaguars within two, 23-21.
Flower Mound even had a chance to take the lead late, but an interception by Ballard paved the way for the game-sealing score from 9 yards out by Sautter.
"We can't turn the ball over like that," said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. "We had a bad snap on special teams and four interceptions. It's hard to win when that happens. They're going to happen sometimes, but we have to take care of the ball better and clean that up."
The Marauders carried a 16-7 lead to the half over the Jaguars thanks to its strong running game and being opportunistic.
Both of Marcus' touchdowns followed Flower Mound miscues.
The first score came late in the first quarter courtesy of a 7-yard touchdown run by Perlmutter for a 6-0 lead - a drive that began at Flower Mound's 10-yard line after a bad snap on a Jaguars' punt resulted in a 39-yard loss.
Later, in the second quarter, an interception by Sautter paved the way for Perlmutter's second 7-yard scoring plunge of the night.
McKnight also secured an interception for the Marauders, however, Michael Petro's 40-yard field goal in the final minute was blocked.
Offensively, the Marauders outgained the Jaguars in the first two quarters, 155-79, including a 128-9 advantage on the ground.
Flower Mound's lone first-half touchdown actually gave the Jaguars a 7-6 lead with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter when quarterback Yale Erdman connected with Walker Mulkey for a 28-yard scoring strike.
Marcus continues its 6-6A slate at 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Coppell.
"We just want to be 1-0 next week," Atkinson said. "That's the motto this season. Just go 1-0 and then move on to the next one."
Flower Mound plays host to Plano East at the same time and date.
"These guys are a resilient bunch and when you see them fight like that, you just want it so bad for them," Basil said. "We're going to keep chopping away and we're going to get there though."
