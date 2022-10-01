Marcus football

Marcus senior Jake Ballard and the Marauders' defense forced four turnovers to help spark a 30-21 victory over Flower Mound on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

FLOWER MOUND — The Marcus football team held on to beat rival Flower Mound Friday, 30-21, in a contest that featured a helter-skelter fourth quarter at Marauder Stadium. 

The win gives the Marauders a 13-10 edge over the Jaguars all-time in the Mound Showdown series. 

 

