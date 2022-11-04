FLOWER MOUND – The final night of the regular season in District 6-6A was not bereft of drama throughout the Metroplex. One of those games, between Marcus and Plano East, saw one team with an eye on playoff seeding and the other searching for its first district victory.
Marcus rolled in the Thursday finale, beating the Panthers 50-7 to finish with a 5-2 district record. East won its first three non-district games but dropped all seven of its 6-6A ballgames.
East junior quarterback Drew Devillier threw three first-half interceptions; following his third pick, head coach Tony Benedetto began splitting signal-caller duties between Devillier and senior Elijah Prince, who found some success with his legs as a wildcat-style quarterback.
East finished its final game of the season with 330 yards on offense – five more than Marcus, actually – but four turnovers.
Marcus was guaranteed a spot in the Class 6A Division II playoffs even before kickoff, but seeding was in play due to other 6-6A games in progress on Thursday. Plano needed only a win to clinch the final playoff spot, which would in turn set up Marcus with a first-round date at Denton Guyer. If Plano lost and Hebron beat Lewisville, Hebron would take the final playoff spot and Marcus would host McKinney in the first round.
Coppell crushed Plano, 34-7, but Lewisville beat an upstart Hebron team, 31-17, meaning Plano clinched the final playoff berth in 6-6A to slot Marcus into a bi-district showdown with undefeated, state-ranked Guyer.
The Marauders wasted no time getting started Thursday against the Panthers, quickly stopping East on a fourth down on its first drive of the game. It turned that turnover on downs into a touchdown when senior Ashton Cozart ran the ball in from the East 1-yard line.
Senior Ayo Oluwole picked off Devillier later in the first quarter and returned the interception to the East 25-yard line. That drive turned into another touchdown when quarterback Cole Welliver found Aidan Grummer, a junior, for a catch-and-run. Kole McKnight, another senior, also picked off Devillier in the first half.
Welliver finished 14-for-17 for 220 yards with three touchdowns.
“I thought we played really, really well,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “Offense, defense, and special teams -- we looked good.”
Welliver’s lone blemish came when he threw an interception in the end zone as the second quarter wound down; East junior Desmond Smith got his hands on the ball and returned it 30 yards.
That pick turned into East’s lone score of the first half, a 47-yard pass from Devillier to senior Rushil Patel.
East had a chance to cut the score to 22-14 before halftime, but Marcus made a goal-line stand on fourth down and the clock ran out on the Panthers’ offense, keeping the score 22-7 at intermission.
Marcus head coach Kevin Atkinson was honored before the game with a special tribute to his battle with Parkinson’s Disease, which he has been fighting for the past few years. The stadium announcer called Atkinson “a true example of what it means to be selfless, tough, and to live a life of character.”
“I was totally surprised,” he said. “It was great. I wasn’t expecting that at all.”
Atkinson will get at least one more game this season when the playoffs begin next week with a trip to Denton to face the Wildcats. His Marauders will be ready, he said.
“It’s the playoffs, and anything can happen,” he said. “We just have to go out there and do our jobs.”
