Marcus vs Plano East

Marcus receiver Phillip Ponds takes off past the Plano East defense following a reception during Thursday's regular-season finale.

FLOWER MOUND – The final night of the regular season in District 6-6A was not bereft of drama throughout the Metroplex. One of those games, between Marcus and Plano East, saw one team with an eye on playoff seeding and the other searching for its first district victory.

Marcus rolled in the Thursday finale, beating the Panthers 50-7 to finish with a 5-2 district record. East won its first three non-district games but dropped all seven of its 6-6A ballgames.

