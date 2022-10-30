With more than three seasons worth of starting experience at quarterback for the Prestonwood Christian football team, senior Maguire Martin has both seen and experienced plenty as a Lion.
As one of the most tenured members of this year's team, Martin has helped Prestonwood navigate an offseason of change under new new head coach Donnie Yantis. That can be a lot on a football player, particularly given the tenure of the previous regime under Chris Cunningham, but Martin has persevered and, along with the rest of his Prestonwood teammates, has reaped the benefits as the playoffs draw near.
The Lions entered the week riding a seven-game win streak, overcoming the sting of a season-opening 28-7 loss to Argyle Liberty Christian and scoring lopsided wins over rival programs like Bishop Lynch and Fort Worth Nolan along the way.
Martin has totaled a team-high 17 touchdowns as a dual-threat option out of the backfield, and in this week's student-athlete profile, the quarterback discusses the changes throughout the Lions' offseason, the team's current winning streak and the impact that playing for Prestonwood has had on him.
SLM: Congrats onthe win over Lynch last week. You guys have been on a roll for a while now. What do you attribute to the winning streak that Prestonwood has been on for the past couple months?
MM: It’s just been a process of figuring out who we are and figuring out what we do best. Getting comfortable with the new system and the dynamics of the new coaching staff also took a few weeks as well, but once we started to understand the schemes and figure out what kind of team we were, we were off to the races.
SLM: What has it been like adjusting to all the changes within the program over the past year, from a new coaching staff to new schematics and such?
MM: For me, it has definitely been an interesting shift. I have been on varsity since the last four games of my freshman year, and I had known the previous coaching staff since eighth grade, so it raised a lot of questions in the beginning.
It’s just been all about trust. It was hard at times, but deep down I knew that this new coaching staff was something special. And once we were able to fully trust the system and the coaching, things started firing for us.
SLM: Now that you're a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
MM: My role on this team is different than previous years. I have always been a natural leader, but seeing the way that the younger guys look up to the seniors has really changed my outlook on my role. My role is to be the best example of a high school football player, student and son that I can be.
My role on the field has also changed. I have learned to play more within myself, and within the system that Coach Yantis has instilled, and try not to make plays that I’m not capable of making. Basically trying not to do too much.
SLM: How long have you been playing football and what got you into the sport?
MM: I have been playing football since first grade. I first got into the sport because I would play in the front yard with my brother basically every day.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
MM: My biggest influences in my growth as a football player have been my dad and my brother. Like I said, my brother used to play football with me every day, and my dad was my football coach up until sixth grade.
I would also say Coach Yantis because he has taught me so many new things that I didn’t understand about the game. And also Coach (Shannon) Purcell because he was the first varsity football coach I had a true relationship with.
SLM: As your senior season winds down, what will you miss most about high school football?
MM: I will most likely miss the family feel of it — this group of guys, especially my senior class I have been playing with for three years on varsity now. I also will miss the ability to relate to every coach on the staff, to the point where it truly feels like you're just one big family.
SLM: What kind of impact has playing for Prestonwood had on you?
MM: Playing for Prestonwood has made me realize how grateful I am for the school I attend and how grateful I am that my parents have sacrificed to send me to PCA.
I have made some of the best friends, met some of the best people and, of course, played some of the best football I could even imagine.
As a kid, you always dream of playing varsity football, and I can truly say that playing football at Prestonwood these last four years has met all of the expectations that I had.
