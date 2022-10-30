Maguire Martin

Prestonwood Christian senior Maguire Martin has quarterbacked the Lions to seven consecutive wins.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

With more than three seasons worth of starting experience at quarterback for the Prestonwood Christian football team, senior Maguire Martin has both seen and experienced plenty as a Lion.

As one of the most tenured members of this year's team, Martin has helped Prestonwood navigate an offseason of change under new new head coach Donnie Yantis. That can be a lot on a football player, particularly given the tenure of the previous regime under Chris Cunningham, but Martin has persevered and, along with the rest of his Prestonwood teammates, has reaped the benefits as the playoffs draw near.

