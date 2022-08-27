MCKINNEY HIGH TEMPLE FBO KB

McKinney senior Luke Watkins dives on the football during Saturday's game at the McKinney Classic against Temple.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

Not much came easy for the McKinney football team in Saturday's season opener, and Temple's aggression up front had a hand in that. Ultimately, head coach Marcus Shavers said his Lions' struggles boiled down to an inability to finish drives.

McKinney turned the ball over on downs four times and had to soldier through the majority of the ballgame without the aid of senior quarterback Keldric Luster in a 17-10 loss from McKinney ISD Stadium in the final game of the second annual McKinney Classic.

