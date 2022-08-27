Not much came easy for the McKinney football team in Saturday's season opener, and Temple's aggression up front had a hand in that. Ultimately, head coach Marcus Shavers said his Lions' struggles boiled down to an inability to finish drives.
McKinney turned the ball over on downs four times and had to soldier through the majority of the ballgame without the aid of senior quarterback Keldric Luster in a 17-10 loss from McKinney ISD Stadium in the final game of the second annual McKinney Classic.
Luster, an SMU commit making his debut with the Lions after transferring from Frisco Liberty, exited the game midway through the second quarter with what Shavers said was an "extremity injury."
"We've got to him to the doctor to get it looked at and we'll find out more then," Shavers said.
Luster's short-lived debut produced 72 passing yards on 5-of-11 attempts and 12 rushing yards. Junior Owen Fann took the reins, passing for 18 yards on 3-of-6 attempts amid a persistent pass rush by Temple.
"It was tough taking a really good play-maker like that off the field ... but we've got to be better," Shavers said.
The Lions totaled just 233 yards of offense on only 3.9 yards per play. Junior running back Bryan Jackson paced the backfield with 102 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, while senior Dylan Brown caught four balls for 38 yards.
"There were some things they did well defensively, but I thought we ran well enough to win the game. We just weren't able to finish drives," Shavers said.
The Lions instead leaned on a defense that allowed just 219 yards to the visiting Wildcats. A unit that was already shorthanded with junior linebacker Makhi Frazier and senior safety Christian Ford both out with injuries, McKinney's defense delivered a spark early in the third quarter after junior Xavier Filsaime recovered a Temple fumble and returned it to the Wildcats' 11-yard line. Temple limited the damage from there, holding the Lions to a 21-yard field goal by senior Luke Watkins that cut the Wildcats' lead to 10-3 with 9:10 left in the quarter.
Back-to-back stops by senior Royce Carver spotted McKinney a chance at the tie moments later, but a turnover on downs gave Temple the ball back firmly in Lion territory at the 32-yard line. And although the Wildcats faced fourth-and-14 on the following series, McKinney extended a life-line after being flagged for defensive holding to keep the Temple drive alive.
The Wildcats capitalized, finding the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Reese Rumfield to up the count to 17-3 with 1:33 left in the third.
Despite being held off the scoreboard in the first half, the Lions didn't lack for opportunities. They advanced two of their first three drives into Temple territory and began two others from their own 40-yard line or better.
But the Wildcats' defense never let McKinney find a second gear. The Lions' second series resulted in a turnover on downs after a run on fourth-and-2 was stuffed for a loss, and McKinney's two most promising drives of the first half were curtailed by penalties while operating in Temple territory.
The Lions' lone touchdown came with 10:12 left in the fourth, making it a one-score game at 17-10 after Jackson barreled into the end zone from 4 yards out. Fann kept that series afloat prior by converting a fourth-and-6 at midfield on an acrobatic reception by Brown near the sideline.
Temple 17, McKinney 10 @ 10:12/4QLions are in the end zone for the 1st time thanks to a 4-yard TD run by Bryan Jackson. Key play came earlier on a terrific catch by Dylan Brown for 14 yds to convert a 4th-6 at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Ife0ldnVqD— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 27, 2022
McKinney's defense, bolstered by some timely stops from senior linebacker Myles Elam, shut down Temple's final two drives, but the equalizer never materialized on offense. The Lions managed to advance just outside the red zone with four minutes to go in regulation before turning it over on downs for the fourth time.
"I thought our defense played hard. They were without three really big starters who make a difference and I thought they came out and played better than I expected," Shavers said. "They've lost a lot of personnel, but they really competed well. They got turnovers and tackled really well. I was really proud of their effort."
Saturday's contest included an hour-long weather delay, with action halted by nearby lightning with 1:05 remaining in the first half. The stoppage came immediately after Temple had found the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Rumfield to Mikal Harrison-Pilot to up the count to 9-0. Harrison-Pilot led the Wildcats with 93 total yards of offense and a touchdown, while Rumfield threw for 146 yards and totaled two scores.
McKinney returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday back at MISD Stadium against Richardson Berkner.
North, Boyd split openers
McKinney North began the McKinney Classic with a bang on Thursday, ushering in the start of the Kendall Brewer era with a 38-10 rout of visiting Garland. Formerly the team's offensive coordinator, Brewer was promoted to head coach in June following Mike Fecci's move into administration as MISD's associate athletic director.
The Bulldogs struck for 21 points in the first quarter of Thursday's opener, surging ahead on a 78-yard pass from junior Colin Hitchcock to senior Gavin Constantine just 18 seconds into the contest. Hitchcock and Constantine were in competition for the starting quarterback job throughout the offseason and both contributed plenty on Thursday. Hitchcock was at the controls behind center, passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Constantine led the receiving corps with three catches for 119 yards and a score to go along with 15 rushing yards.
Junior Jayden Walker anchored the run game with 180 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
McKinney Boyd, meanwhile, will have to wait another week before trying to pick up the first win under its new head coach, Daniel Foster. The Broncos headlined the second night of the McKinney Classic but struggled to keep pace with Longview, ranked No. 1 in 5A Division I, in a 36-10 loss.
The Broncos were game early on, pulling within 14-10 with 9:40 left in the second quarter after senior Sheldon King ran in a 9-yard touchdown. Longview proceeded to score 22 consecutive points to close out the contest, buoyed by 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Taylor Tatum.
Boyd was paced by 115 passing yards from senior Ryan Shackleton and 43 rushing yards by King.
The Broncos look to right the ship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Northwest ISD Stadium against Trophy Club Byron Nelson, while North heads to that same venue at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Justin Northwest.
