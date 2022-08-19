Road games become road trips in this eight-team district, which includes schools as far as 209 miles apart.
It'll mean some lengthy bus rides for those involved, but the quality of competition should remain strong in the latest iteration of 7-5A Division I.
There will, however, be a new district champion with Highland Park making the jump to Class 6A, but the conference shouldn't miss a beat with Longview entering the season ranked No. 1 in 5A Div. I. The Lobos have their sights set on more than just a district title, but navigating the conference will mean conquering a new set of obstacles with programs like Lancaster and Lufkin now in the mix.
Longview's inclusion, of course, means East Texas bunkmate Tyler is still in the mix and a team to be reckoned with, while perennial playoff contender McKinney North looks to keep its tradition intact under new head coach Kendall Fuller.
It won't come easy, however. District newcomer Forney enjoyed a resurgence under head coach Jeff Fleener last season, while North Mesquite joins the mix after a lengthy run in 6A, and West Mesquite looks to continue making strides in Frank Sandoval's third year at the helm.
Five Games to Watch
West Mesquite at North Mesquite
Sept. 23: Despite belonging to the same school district, the Wranglers and Stallions have been apart in separation classifications for years. But with the Stallions dropping down to 5A Division I, it's a chance to ignite a rivalry between two programs anxious to get back into the playoff picture. North is searching for its first postseason berth since 2015, while West has been kept outside the playoffs since 2016. A win in this early-season district matchup would help bolster those odds for one of these teams.
Lancaster at Longview
Sept. 23: The Lobos and Tigers are seemingly always in the mix of the 5A elite, with Longview just four years removed from capturing a state championship. The Lobos are the classification's top-ranked team heading into the season, and they'll be tested early into district play with a lengthy trek to take on Lancaster. These two have a bit of recent history, with Longview ousting Lancaster from the playoffs each of the past two seasons, including a 34-14 verdict in last year's area round.
McKinney North at West Mesquite
Oct. 6: Although North is 5-0 against West in their head-to-head history, which dates back to 2014, the past two meetings between the programs have been some of the more entertaining games across the entire district slate. That includes a thriller in 2020, where the Bulldogs survived a 35-32 showdown after West was flagged for intentional grounding with less than five seconds left on the clock. The penalty ran off the remaining seconds of the game clock and deprived the Wranglers of a tying field-goal attempt. Furthermore, the points come in droves when these two lock horns. In all five meetings, both teams have scored more than 30 points.
Lancaster at Tyler
Oct. 7: Two programs teeming with tradition, the Tigers and Lions square off for just the second time since 2013. In between, Lancaster and Tyler met during the 2018 playoffs with the Lions prevailing in a 22-10 ballgame. Expect this matchup to be chalked in FBS-caliber talent, given the pedigree of these two programs, and although both teams will have their work cut out in catching Longview, the winner of this matchup may have the inside track on grabbing the district's No. 2 seed for the playoffs when all is said and done.
Lufkin at McKinney North
Oct. 14:The biggest geographic outlier on the district schedule, with North and Lufkin separated by 209 miles. The Panthers have their sights set on a bounce-back year after missing the playoffs for the first time since 1997. In between, the program won a state title in 2001, captured 11 district titles and posted eight double-digit-win seasons. Lufkin figures to contend for a playoff spot in its new district, and the same can be said for a North team playing its first season under new head coach Kendall Brewer. Given the caliber of competition elsewhere with perennial powers Longview and Lancaster, it isn't out of the question that this mid-October meeting winds up being a potential playoff eliminator.
