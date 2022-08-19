McKinney North football

McKinney North and Tyler have shared the same district for the previous two alignment cycles, going 2-2 against each other over that span.

 Photo courtesy of John Tyler / BuzzPhotos.com

Road games become road trips in this eight-team district, which includes schools as far as 209 miles apart.

It'll mean some lengthy bus rides for those involved, but the quality of competition should remain strong in the latest iteration of 7-5A Division I.

