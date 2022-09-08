MCKINNEY NORTH FRISCO MEMORIAL FBO KB

McKinney North's Korbin Hendrix (11) sprints to the endzone to score against Frisco Memorial on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at McKinney ISD Stadium. The McKinney North Bulldogs won the game 59-28.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

McKINNEY -- Although his promotion to head coach meant vacating his former post as the team's offensive coordinator, McKinney North's Kendall Brewer maintained plenty of confidence in how his Bulldogs would fare on that side of the ball.

Averaging 517 yards and 42.5 points through two weeks helped validate that optimism, and North did nothing to waver that faith in Thursday's non-district finale against Frisco Memorial. The Bulldogs punted only once all game, scoring points on every other possession to go along with 547 yards gained in a 59-28 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium.

Frisco Memorial receiver Feron Cotton (8) hauls in a catch during Thursday's non-district ballgame against McKinney North.

