McKINNEY -- Although his promotion to head coach meant vacating his former post as the team's offensive coordinator, McKinney North's Kendall Brewer maintained plenty of confidence in how his Bulldogs would fare on that side of the ball.
Averaging 517 yards and 42.5 points through two weeks helped validate that optimism, and North did nothing to waver that faith in Thursday's non-district finale against Frisco Memorial. The Bulldogs punted only once all game, scoring points on every other possession to go along with 547 yards gained in a 59-28 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium.
"We're 3-0 and it looks good on the scoreboard, but I don't think we've even come close to playing our best ball yet," Brewer said. "There's still plenty to clean up and a lot to get better at. I honestly didn't think we played all that well tonight, and we've got to clean up plenty and focus on ourselves if we're going to be as good as I think we can be."
Unbeaten at 3-0 for the first time since 2015, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off from last week's come-from-behind 47-39 victory over Justin Northwest — a contest where they scored 37 points in the second half. North kept its foot on the gas on Thursday, immediately dialing up the tempo for a 12-play sprint that included nine runs for junior Jayden Walker on the night's opening drive. Fresh off a 325-yard career night against Northwest, Walker got the ball rolling on Thursday with a 3-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead with 8:15 left in the opening frame.
"We've known it in our offense for a long time that we have a great group of kids that are gritty and tough," Brewer said. "The outsiders didn't know it, but everything about this start is about what we expected from that group."
North hasn't been bashful about centering its attack on Walker, who was the team's third option in the backfield last year as a sophomore. He entered Thursday's ballgame second in the area in rushing yards among 5A programs at 487 yards on the year, averaging nearly 9 yards per carry, and continued his torrid 2022 campaign with 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
"It was probably halfway through spring ball when I got a sense that this is how he might turn out," Brewer said. "He's a special kid and a well-rounded kid on and off the field. He has a great offensive line and great players around him. Right now, he's reaping the rewards and when teams try and take him away from us, it'll create some things elsewhere."
McKinney North 6, Frisco Memorial 0 @ 8:15/1QBulldogs have their foot on the gas from the onset. North RB Jayden Walker, fresh off a 325yd performance last week, scores on a 3yd run to put North in front following a 12-play drive. 2pt try failed. pic.twitter.com/2dI2QZFl1D— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 9, 2022
Walker's persistence out of the backfield helped open up chances downfield for junior quarterback Colin Hitchcock. The Bulldogs capitalized no matter the circumstance on Thursday — uncorking long touchdowns after the catch, as was the case on a 54-yard catch-and-run by senior Korbin Hendrix with 1:01 left in the first quarter or on a short throw to sophomore Kameron Powell that turned into a 61-yard score on North's first snap of the second half.
Senior Kyler Moore added a 35-yard touchdown catch in the win, sparking a 35-14 Bulldog lead by halftime.
"All the receivers we put out there are big kids," Brewer said. "A lot of our offensive scheme is based around a shorter, quicker passing game that requires them to be explosive after the catch. We drill that stuff and work it and they buy into the blocking aspect of it. They blocked great tonight and that's what turned some of those 10-yard runs into 60-yard runs."
McKinney North 13, Frisco Memorial 0 @ 4:01/1QTwo plays after the punt block, North is back in the end zone. Colin Hitchcock finds Kyler Moore down the middle and behind the secondary for a 35yd strike. pic.twitter.com/QtL7aeECo2— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 9, 2022
The Bulldogs also managed to string together touchdown drives of 97 and 95 yards, polishing off the former with a 1-yard run by junior Jalique Andrews and the latter with a 4-yard scamper by junior Taylor Offord.
The Warriors may as well have picked their poison, with North divvying up its weaponry between 279 passing yards and 268 rushing yards. Hitchcock completed 11 of 14 passes with three touchdowns in the win, while Powell's two catches for 97 yards led all receivers.
Although North tallied 297 yards in the first half alone, Memorial's offense had its moments, too. The Warriors got on the board with 3:08 left in the opening quarter after a quick slant from junior Damarion McPherson to senior Michael Lathan resulted in a 64-yard touchdown, and did so again on their following drive after some nifty running by McPherson set up a 5-yard score on the ground by senior True Booker that cut the deficit to 21-14.
But even then, North only needed 13 seconds to counter — bolstered by a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior Keithon Davis.
Memorial went on to total 466 yards in defeat, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. McPherson had plenty to do with that, rushing for 93 yards to go along with 158 yards through the air, while junior Brandon Tullis paced the Warriors' backfield with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown. Lathan logged three catches for 81 yards to go along with his long score.
McKinney North 42, Frisco Memorial 21 @ 7:24/3QSeven carries for @FriscoMemo_FB RB Brandon Tullis that drive, and he fittingly polishes the series off with an 8-yard TD run. pic.twitter.com/lvtsAwPS72— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 9, 2022
The loss dipped Memorial to 1-2 on the year, the team's second consecutive setback leading into the final week of its preseason schedule. The Warriors look to right the ship with a home game against Pleasant Grove, set for 7 p.m. Sept. 16 from Toyota Stadium. That same night, North opens 7-5A Division I play with a lofty road test against No. 8-ranked Lancaster.
"In terms of big picture, I'm happy to be 3-0. I knew going into it that there would be a lot to clean up, but I'd say we're where I expected to be," Brewer said. "We want to be playing our best ball near the end of the year, so it's encouraging that we can still be successful and have a lot to work on."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.