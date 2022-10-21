McKINNEY — Before the McKinney football team's offense could so much as take the field on Friday, it was already tasked with overcoming a 10-0 deficit opposite Prosper Rock Hill.
The Blue Hawks threw the proverbial kitchen sink at the Lions from the opening kickoff, successfully recovering two onside kicks in as many attempts within the first two-and-a-half minutes of Friday's District 5-6A ballgame from McKinney ISD Stadium — converting both opportunities into a double-digit lead.
It was the best Rock Hill could do to stem the tide opposite one of the area's elite rushing offenses, but the Lions eventually found their footing. And in doing so, the Blue Hawks' early salvo withered by the minute behind 42 consecutive points from McKinney en route to a 42-10 victory.
"I'm so proud. It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season to be a playoff team and try to win a district championship. We accomplished one of those tonight," said Marcus Shavers, McKinney head coach. "I'm proud of our players and our coaches. Not a lot of people believed in this team, but our coaches and players certainly did."
FINAL: McKinney 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10After a rough 1st quarter and a 10-0 deficit, it's all @McKinneyHS_FB the rest of the way. 3 TD passes from Keldric Luster, 2 TD runs from Bryan Jackson contribute to 42 straight points as McKinney punches its ticket to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/LzZzrT973Q— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 22, 2022
Friday's win secured a playoff spot for McKinney, improving to 4-1 in district play while dipping Rock Hill to 2-3 with just two games remaining in the regular season. With the two teams previously separated by one game in the standings, Friday's contest could have passed for a de facto postseason game, and the Lions responded appropriately after a woeful start to the evening.
Rock Hill's two onside kick recoveries were promptly converted into 10 points — a 37-yard field goal by sophomore Jordan Cartwright and a 9-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Kevin Sperry Jr. to senior Matt Wagner.
"We just had to get our guys back to playing our brand of football," Shavers said. "They got some great momentum with a couple onside kicks and getting 10 points off that. We had to go back out there, make adjustments as coaches and execute our kickoff return, and once we got the ball, we were able to get out and finally play some football."
Compounding matters was a McKinney turnover on downs on its first offensive series, stopped a half-yard short on fourth-and-3 inside the Rock Hill red zone. But the Lions' faith in the ground game never wavered, converting a fourth down on the ground on each of the following three series as part of a 21-0 surge to return fire after Rock Hill's promising start.
Junior Bryan Jackson barreled into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line two seconds into the second quarter to trim the gap to 10-7, and senior quarterback Keldric Luster took the reins from there. The first-year McKinney signal-caller added a pair of touchdown passes to senior Dylan Rhodes (23 yards) and junior Khali Best (12) to round out the half, mixing in a slew of highlight-reel escapes and scrambles to deflate the Rock Hill pass rush.
"He has a great feel for the game. Keldric is a senior who has played a lot of football. He has a great pocket presence and feel for situational football," Shavers said. "He makes the plays our team needs to make to be successful."
More Keldric Luster stuff!! The @McKinneyHS_FB goes Full Houdini to scramble for 10yds despite a heavy pass rush from Rock Hill. pic.twitter.com/ECAehtrDUc— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 22, 2022
In between, Rock Hill gained just one first down following its 10-0 start. Jackson's second-quarter touchdown run was aided by a fumble recovery from junior Ashton McShane just outside the Blue Hawks' red zone, and Rock Hill had a fourth-and-6 try from the McKinney 39 stifled on a sack by seniors Myles Elam and Eden Parga-Manasse.
The Lions' defense stayed hot into the second half, ultimately forcing four turnovers on downs to go along with a pair of fumbles recovered as part of a performance that saw Rock Hill limited to just 215 yards of offense on just 4.3 yards per play.
"Our defense, they were who they were," Shavers said. "We're one of the top teams in the area in turnovers. We have 16 on the season and average two a game. I told them they needed two more tonight. I think we've won every game we've gotten at least two turnovers. It's something coach (Corey) Jordan preaches and something that they work into our practices."
McKinney 21, Rock Hill 10 @ :30/2QThat's 21 straight for @McKinneyHS_FB, extending the lead on Keldric Luster's 2nd TD pass of the quarter. He finds Khali Best for a 12yd score. pic.twitter.com/d7Lp1EAMkM— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 22, 2022
Luster and Jackson both helped swell the McKinney lead in the second half, with the quarterback finding senior Dylan Brown deep for a 73-yard touchdown and the Lions' leading rusher scoring on a 7-yard run with 53 seconds to go in the third quarter for a 35-10 advantage. Junior Sincere Blakely put the finishing touches on the win with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:26 to go in the fourth.
Luster needed just seven completions on nine passes to accrue 154 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while Jackson ran for 93 yards and a pair of scores. Sperry led the Blue Hawks in both passing (105) and rushing (57), while Wagner caught six balls for 71 yards and a score.
Rock Hill looks to rebound back home at 7 p.m. Friday from Children's Health Stadium against McKinney Boyd, while McKinney suddenly finds itself within earshot of district title contention. And fittingly enough, the Lions will welcome No. 6-ranked, unbeaten Denton Guyer, fresh off a 49-7 thrashing of Allen, to MISD Stadium for a 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff.
"Anything is possible. The goal tonight was to come out here and secure a playoff spot. Next week, we have a shot at a share of the district title," Shavers said. "Who would have thought from a team picked to finish last in this district, right? We're going to let it all hang out.
"We're not satisfied with just making the playoffs. Our goal is to win a district championship, and that opportunity presents itself next Thursday."
