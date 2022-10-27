McKinney vs Guyer

McKinney senior quarterback Keldric Luster totaled three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — in Thursday's 42-21 loss to No. 6-ranked Denton Guyer.

The McKinney football team didn't lack for opportunity in Thursday's home finale against No. 6-ranked Denton Guyer.

Of the Lions' first 10 drives of the night, they operated in Guyer territory during eight of those series — no small feat against a defense that had allowed just 236.4 yards and 12.9 points per game.

