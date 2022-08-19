The announcement of the new 2022-2024 realignment resulted in a different landscape in 10-6A for the upcoming season.
The quintet of Mesquite, Horn, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Legacy remains intact.
The Skeeters and Jaguars bid farewell to longtime crosstown rival North Mesquite, which dropped down in classification, as well as Skyline.
In their place, they welcome a pair of teams who are making a jump up to Class 6A in North Forney and Royse City.
Last season featured a memorable shootout between the Hawks and Yellowjackets, with Rockwall-Heath prevailing in a wild 79-71 shootout and that was the difference in them claiming the 10-6A title.
The district flexed its muscle in the playoffs, with all four qualifiers advancing in the first round. That included Mesquite, in its first playoff appearance since 2016, rolling over Sachse, Tyler Legacy derailing previously unbeaten Garland, Rockwall going to the area round and Rockwall-Heath going three rounds deep.
In terms of star power, 10-6A graduated many of its standouts, as of the all-district superlative award winners and the first team, 32 of the 42 honorees were seniors.
As far as the upcoming season, expect the Rockwall teams to be in the hunt, as the Yellowjackets have made nine consecutive playoff appearances and the Hawks have won 21 games in the last two years.
Mesquite will look to build off its breakthrough last year, Tyler Legacy has made three straight trips to the postseason, Horn will improve under new head coach Courtney Allen, and keep an eye on Royse City, which has made three consecutive appearances in 5A and is coming off an 8-3 campaign.
Five Games to Watch
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite
Sept 23: Last season, these teams met in the district finale, and though it did not impact the playoff picture, the 21-9 victory was important for Mesquite, as it went on the road to East Texas and its defense, the Skeeters’ calling card all season, stuffed a strong Raider ground game.
That momentum would carry over into Mesquite’s bi-district victory against Sachse the following week.
This season, the teams are once again playoff contenders, only this time they meet in the 10-6A opener, which could set their course for the rest of the way.
Rockwall-Heath at Rockwall
Sept. 23: Last season, these two rivals staged arguably the game of the year in 10-6A, and one of the best in the state.
The two high-powered offenses showcased their skills, combining for more than 1,500 yards of total offense and 150 points, with the Hawks finally outlasting the Yellowjackets in double overtime for a 79-71 win.
That would prove to be the difference in Rockwall-Heath winning the 10-6A championship, and although it is again in the district opener, the outcome will reveal the early favorite.
Horn at Mesquite
Oct. 7: This is the lone 10-6A crosstown rivalry game for Mesquite ISD with North Mesquite dropping down in classification.
Last season, this game was the antithesis of the aforementioned Rockwall/Heath game, as defenses ruled.
The two defenses allowed only 306 total yards and the lone touchdown came on a kickoff return, but it was the Skeeters who were a little better, posting a 12-0 shutout, and it served as a springboard for their strong finish.
Tyler Legacy at Horn
Oct. 14: A year ago, the Jaguars got off to a good start only to have the Raiders shift into a higher gear to pull away for a 49-27 victory.
When the dust settled, it was that win for Tyler Legacy, putting them at 3-3, that was the difference in it going to the playoffs over 2-4 Horn.
If the 10-6A playoff picture takes on a similar form in the fall, this game could determine who goes to the postseason and who goes home.
Mesquite at Rockwall
Oct. 28: Though it came in a losing effort, it was Mesquite’s narrow 25-22 loss to Rockwall that opened eyes around the area about the defense and its playoff chances.
A Yellowjacket offense that had put up 71 points and more than 700 yards the previous week was held to just 340 yards and needed a late touchdown to pull out the win.
This season, the teams meet late, with this in fact being the Skeeters’ district finale, and it could have huge 10-6A championship and playoff implications.
