As brief as the Newman Smith football team's preseason was at just two games, both contests showcased a starkly different look for the Trojans.
There was the emotional high of outlasting Denton in a shootout, 43-42, followed by the shutdown effort from the Smith defense in a 28-2 rout of rival Creekview. It was all in an effort to prepare the Trojans for the grind of a brand-new district, but the start of 5-5A Division I play brought upon a different challenge altogether on Thursday.
Smith's bid to continue its unbeaten season hit a speed bump, unraveled by a run of 21 straight points to begin the ballgame by Birdville en route to a 44-6 loss from Standridge Stadium.
"I just think the things we were doing in the first two weeks, we didn't do this game," said Robert Boone, Smith head coach. "We weren't turning the ball over, we were able to run the ball really well and blocked well up front. We were playing a clean brand of football and tackling well. A lot of things that were clicking just weren't there tonight and it put us behind."
It was a contrast from the product Boone had seen during Smith's 2-0 start.
During that stretch, the Trojans didn't commit a single turnover and finished a plus-4 in turnover differential. On Thursday, two of Smith's first three drives ended in a lost fumble and an interception.
The Trojans were able to impose their will up front against the Broncos and Mustangs, averaging more than 5.3 yards per carry behind a multi-pronged rushing attack. But Birdville's defensive front offered little to no resistance on Thursday, limiting Smith to just 57 rushing yards on a little more than 2.5 yards per carry.
"It's a lot of the things that made us successful. Just playing clean football, technical football and executing," Boone said.
It reaffirmed the margin for error that the Trojans will be up against going forward. Boone can take pause in knowing the level of play his team is capable of reaching, but if the Trojans aren't able to conjure that level of consistency, then 5-5A Div. I is going to capitalize — just as Birdville did on Thursday.
Smith played the Hawks close for much of the first half, trailing 7-0 into the waning moments of the second quarter before being blasted by a screen pass from Noah Normand to Triston Johnson that the wide-out took 88 yards to the house for a 14-0 edge heading into halftime.
Birdville went on to outscore the Trojans 30-6 over the final two quarters, finishing the night with a 477-202 edge in total yardage.
Those six points for Smith materialized in familiar fashion, with junior Pierson Rougeau finding senior Demonte Greene down the sideline. The Trojans' top pass-catcher split a pair of Birdville defenders and bolted to the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter. Greene was a bright spot on Thursday, catching six balls for 131 yards and a score.
"Demonte Greene is the ultimate player. I think he's one of the best in the area and the state," Boone said. "He's a diamond in the rough. He's a leader, a do-it-all guy who contributes in every phase. He was able to get loose a little tonight and that's not the last you'll see from him."
Much like Greene's long touchdown, Smith's offense enjoyed flashes of brilliance on Thursday. On the team's fourth play from scrimmage, Rougeau lobbed up another deep ball for Greene that the receiver seamlessly hauled in over tight coverage for a 32-yard gain.
On the following series, once a play on third-and-3 broke down, Rougeau put his legs to use and churned out a 31-yard scramble.
But as was the case all too often, the Trojans had a tough time building on those chances. The team's opening drive resulted in a turnover on downs and Rougeau's big gain was scuttled after a Birdville defender jarred the ball loose from behind.
Even on defense, the Trojans managed to get two hands on a potential interception on ample occasions, including twice in a three-play sequence late in the third quarter. Fittingly enough, Birdville extended its lead that same drive on a 27-yard strike from Normand to Mason Siegmund as time expired for a 31-6 edge.
"We had a bye week and got in more practices, so those defensive backs really learned Birdville well and you could see that with how they were able to get into position," Boone said. "It's a commitment to their study and it was encouraging to see get them there, but we've just got to pull those down next time."
Fortunately for Boone and the Trojans, seven more district ballgames are on the horizon. The next one won't offer any reprieve, however, with a road outing to Mansfield looming next Thursday for a 7 p.m. kickoff from Newsom Stadium against prospective district front-runner Timberview.
But Boone is a believer in the long game, and he knows there are plenty of chances to learn from the shortcomings that plagued his team on Thursday.
"Ultimately, we want to be playing our best football when it counts. We want to continue to get better, so this is a learning opportunity for us," Boone said. "It's one I was hopeful that we'd take advantage of, but now it's got to be something we learn from and something we use to get better because there's still a lot of football left."
