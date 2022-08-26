Allen vs SJB

Allen had a tough go against a talent-rich St. John Bosco defense on Friday, held to just 178 yards in a 52-14 loss.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

St. John Bosco, the preseason No. 1-ranked high school football team in the nation, scored on all but one of its first-half possessions on their way to a dominating 52-14 win over host Allen in the first game of the Tom Landry Classic at Eagle Stadium on Friday night.

Bosco, a traditional powerhouse from Bellflower, Calif., scored early and often while jumping out to 38-7 halftime lead over the Eagles.

