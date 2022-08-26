St. John Bosco, the preseason No. 1-ranked high school football team in the nation, scored on all but one of its first-half possessions on their way to a dominating 52-14 win over host Allen in the first game of the Tom Landry Classic at Eagle Stadium on Friday night.
Bosco, a traditional powerhouse from Bellflower, Calif., scored early and often while jumping out to 38-7 halftime lead over the Eagles.
The Braves (1-0), who boast 10 Division I college recruits in the class of 2023, scored first on a safety when Vaka Hansen stopped a run up the middle in the end zone early in the first quarter.
Bosco wasted no time after the defensive score.
Louisville-bound quarterback Pierce Clarkson connected with Deandre Moore, also committed to Louisville, on a 55-yard touchdown strike on the next play from scrimmage to put Bosco ahead 9-0 with 9:01 left in the first quarter.
Mike Hawkins, Allen’s junior quarterback, took matters into in own hands (and legs) on the Eagles' next possession.
Hawkins, with multiple Div. I offers of his own, ran for a 29-yard keeper and then connected with junior Messiah Washington for 14 yards on a third-and-long play. On second-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Hawkins scored on a bootleg to make the score 9-7 with 7:19 remaining in the opening quarter.
That’s as close as Allen would get.
Bosco reeled off 43 unanswered points in the next three quarters to come away with the decisive victory.
The Eagles reduced the deficit to 52-14 with just over two minutes left in the game when safety Caleb Smith scored on a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown from 27 yards out.
“Bosco is one heck of a football team,” said first-year Allen head coach Lee Wiginton. “But I liked our team’s resilience and never-give-up attitude.
“The score was lopsided, but it’s what we needed to get us prepared for the rest of the season.”
“It was a tall task for Allen,” added Kris Cumnock, Executive Director of the Tom Landry Classic, now in year 23 of the annual game. “Bosco is loaded with four- and five-star upperclassman recruits, while Allen is very young on both sides of the ball.”
Clark threw for three touchdowns on just eight completions for 140 yards while garnishing offensive MVP honors for the game.
Hawkins threw for 120 yards and Washington hauled in seven receptions for 48 yards to lead the Eagles.
“We have another tough opponent in C.E. King out of Houston next week at home,” Wiginton said. “Despite the outcome tonight, I’m proud of our team and the fight we showed.”
