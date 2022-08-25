Plano vs Byron Nelson

Plano junior Josh Campbell (15) tries to bring down Byron Nelson's Draden Gorman during Thursday's season opener.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

JUSTIN - The Plano football team struggled on offense Thursday to open the season, scoring only twice on 245 total yards as Trophy Club Byron Nelson cruised to a 41-13 victory at Northwest ISD Stadium. 

Plano quarterback Drew Forkner, a senior, finished with only 62 yards passing and 28 yards rushing. Senior running back Kameron Jones had 76 yards on the ground. 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments