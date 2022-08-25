JUSTIN - The Plano football team struggled on offense Thursday to open the season, scoring only twice on 245 total yards as Trophy Club Byron Nelson cruised to a 41-13 victory at Northwest ISD Stadium.
Plano quarterback Drew Forkner, a senior, finished with only 62 yards passing and 28 yards rushing. Senior running back Kameron Jones had 76 yards on the ground.
Thursday’s result was certainly not what Plano head coach Todd Ford had in mind for the start of his third season at the helm for the Wildcats; in what would be a sign of things to come Thursday, Nelson needed only five plays to score a touchdown on the opening possession of the game.
“I’m glad to get the first game under our belt, honestly,” Ford said. “Now we have a bar that we’ve set and we can work towards getting better.”
The Bobcats’ offense scored early and often, as Nelson quarterback Jake Wilson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Landon Ransom-Goelz with 17 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Bobcats a 24-0 lead going into the intermission. Ransom-Goelz then had a catch-and-run score of 40 yards on Nelson’s first possession of the third quarter to bump the lead to 31-0.
Wilson finished with 312 yards passing and three touchdown passes. Running back Aaron Darden led the Bobcats with 126 rushing yards. Overall, Nelson amassed 559 yards.
“We’ve got to work this week in practice on limiting the big plays,” Ford said. “Explosive plays are the name of the game. They had too many of them and we didn’t have enough.”
Plano's first touchdown of the season, however, came on defense: a Daniel Bennett fumble recovery and return in the third quarter to make the score 34-6. Sophomore Donald Smith later found the end zone for the Wildcats with 1:36 remaining in the contest for the game's final points.
A Nelson pre-snap penalty in the second quarter actually worked to the Bobcats’ advantage, when Plano kicker Cody Estes missed a 22-yard field goal following a Nelson offsides call on fourth-and-goal. Estes hit the original field goal, a 27-yard attempt, but it was waved off due to the illegal pre-snap motion. After the 22-yard miss, the score remained 10-0 in favor of Nelson.
Nelson couldn’t expand its lead on the ensuing possession, though, as Plano junior Kavion Grady made a diving, one-handed interception on an attempted Wilson pass across the middle of the field.
Nelson’s David Kabongo scored from 15 yards out on a jet sweep with three minutes remaining in the first half, but a holding penalty brought the play back. Two plays later, however, Wilson hit receiver Landon Farco running open down the seam for a touchdown and 17-0 Bobcat lead.
Plano travels to Keller next to face Central at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 from Keller ISD Stadium.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.